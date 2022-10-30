Remember When Stephen Platt Came To Marc Spector: Moon Knight?

Once upon a time, in 1993, Stephen Platt was to be Rob Liefeld's great new find. But he got nabbed by Marvel Comics first.. An artist that had hyperdetailed exaggerated anatomical form but without the impossibilities generated by nineties comic books. His characters had a place in space, in the fashion of Frank Quitely or Moebius, but without looking like any of them, more like Todd McFarlane crossed with Bryan Hitch. So he started a run on the lagging Marvel superhero comic, Moon Knight. Sales rocketed, becoming one of Marvel's best-selling comic books. For a handful of issues before Stephen Platt left that book, tempted over by Rob Liefeld, who had kept making increasingly generous offers for Platt to draw his comic book Prophet.

And so he did, on and off, with delays and relaunches, until he dropped off the book. He would later launch his own comic book series, Soul Saga from Top Cow, before drifting into obscurity with occasional spikes of attention and brilliance, from Fighting American to Dan Fraga's Black Flag. But here's where it starts – or at least the second issue of where it starts. Heritage Auctions have the second issue of Stephen Platt's Marc Spector Moon Knight, issue 56, in a CGC 9.8 slab. Written by Terry Kavanagh, it has bids totalling $40 and will go under the hammer today.

Right now, Stephen Platt seems to be happy to do commissions or covers. But if he ever reclaims the promise he has shown for something brand new, this kind of book the comic that collectors might want to stock up upon.

Marc Spector: Moon Knight #56 (Marvel, 1993) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Stephen Platt cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $40. CGC census 10/22: 161 in 9.8, none higher.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.