Posted in: Comics | Tagged: American Mythology, Mark Spears, return of the living dead

Return Of The Living Dead in American Mythology December 2026 Solicits

Return Of The Living Dead returns with Half/Life in American Mythology's December 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary American Mythology December 2026 Solicits launches Return of the Living Dead: Half/Life #1, a punk-noir gothic horror romance.

Scary Christmas: Big Nasty Surprise #1 brings American Mythology December 2026 Solicits a blood-soaked holiday one-shot.

Return of the Living Dead collectors get two rare #1 limited editions, including Mark Spears and Paul Maitland variants.

American Mythology December 2026 Solicits also offers Valentine Bluffs Massacre collection and a dinosaur reader pack.

American Mythology December 2026 solicits and solicitations return to the Return Of The Living Dead universe with a dark, punk-noir gothic love story, Half/Life by S.A. Check, James Kuhoric and Emanuele Tommarelli. And drop a blood-soaked Scary Christmas one-shot, the complete Valentine Bluffs Massacre collection and a mystery dinosaur reader pack… distributed by Prana Publishers through Lunar Distribution.

RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD: HALF/LIFE #1

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Emanuele Tommarelli

Covers: Roy Allan Martinez, Godmachine, Buz Hasson, Greg LaRocque, Richard Bonk, Roy Allan Martinez (Racy Edition), Richard Bonk (Risque Edition), Roy Allan Martinez (Century Edition)

RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD – HALF/LIFE from American Mythology! What do you get when you combine a half-corpse bride with a slice of backwoods brutality? How about a dark gothic love story done in the punk-noir style only possible inside the world of RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD? It's like they say – everyone needs some BODY to love! Fans of "Tales of the Tarman" do not want to miss this issue expanding the ROTLD universe one corpse at a time! Send more readers!

SCARY CHRISTMAS: BIG NASTY SURPRISE #1

(W) G.O. Parsons, S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Emanuele Tommarelli

Covers: Buz Hasson, Neil Vokes, Neil Vokes (Racy Edition), Photo (Photo Edition)

Time to get your stockings stuffed! Back by popular demand — American Mythology returns with its newest holiday tradition, just in time for the horror days! SCARY CHRISTMAS is back — and this time it's extra-bloody good! This is one list you don't want to make! Hide the kids! Light the fireplace! Lock up the eggnog! Santa ain't screwing around this year! Holiday horror at its best!

RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD #1 — MARK SPEARS VIRGIN ART LIMITED EDITION

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Andrea Arcari

REMASTERED by Cover Artist Mark Spears! This is the original cover art but revised and remastered by the artist. Get the crazy limited edition of Return of the Living Dead #1! Only 1985 copies are being printed featuring Mark Spears' amazing virgin art. This is the ultimate collectible from the series with brains… Munch on this special edition before it's gone!

RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD #1 — PAUL MAITLAND "MORE BRAINS" LIMITED EDITION

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Paul Maitland

The "More Brains" editions were extremely limited and offered through a special promotion to readers. Only 250 serial-numbered copies were created. Each comes bagged and boarded with a special More Brains Certificate of Authenticity (COA) and exclusive sticker. This is the holy grail of rare RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD comics.

VALENTINE BLUFFS MASSACRE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION

(W) S.A. Check, G.O. Parsons, James Kuhoric (A) Andrea Arcari, Emanuele Tommarelli

Trade Paperback Cover: Roy Allan Martinez

Hardcover Cover: Puis Calzada

Get the complete VALENTINE BLUFFS MASSACRE comics collected here! This trade paperback edition collects 7 issues of classic MY BLOODY VALENTINE stories into one must-have horror tome. The 1981 slasher classic invites you back to Valentine Bluffs where The Miner has returned in all his bloody horror. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the mines — a new generation of monsters turn Valentine's Day into one town's personal nightmare once again. The body count is rising. There's more than one way to lose your heart this Valentine's Day!

BIG BUNDLE OF DINOSAURS READER PACK

(W/A) Mike Wolfer, Giancarlo Caracuzzo, and Various

Jonesing for some prehistoric dinosaur action? Get EIGHT back issues of Jurassic thunder lizards action in this value-priced reader pack! The contents are a mystery assortment of dinosaur-centric comic books published by American Mythology over their 10-year history. Packed at random, without duplicates, every pack includes at least one $10 limited edition comic as an added bonus!

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