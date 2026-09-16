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Revealed: Is Merlyn The Absolute Green Arrow? Yes… And No (Spoilers)

Revealed: Is Merlyn The Absolute Green Arrow? Yes... And No (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #5 appears to unmask Malcolm Merlyn as the Longbow Hunter stalking CEOs and billionaires.

The reveal twists fast when Absolute Solomon Grundy enters the frame.

Absolute Green Arrow frames Merlyn as both answer and misdirection, a Schrödinger’s Arrow hiding the real bullseye.

The issue hints raises fresh suspicion about the true Longbow Hunter.

Today's Absolute Green Arrow #5 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque unmasked the Longbow Hunter in the preview, who has been murdering CEOs and billionaires in the Absolute Universe, as Hector Hammond's chief of security, Malcolm Merlyn, in charge of hunting down the Longbow Hunter, including hiring Dinah Hunter.

But was it really him? It was quite an early reveal. Especiually given what happens later in the issue?

Killed on a Wednesday by Absolute Solomon Grundy. The answer is… yes. And no.

We have a Schrödinger's Arrow. Which is quite a trick shot. You provide a target, while keeping the real bullseye off the board.

There were always two of them. Oh gods, it's not going to be Count Vertigo, is it? Absolute Green Arrow #5 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #5

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

WHO WILL BE SACRIFICED? At the mercy of Hector Hammond, Black Canary and the Green Arrow Killer finally bear witness to the depraved horrors Hammond has been hiding. But when a horrible sacrifice evens the odds…will Dinah have traded one threat for an even more terrifying danger? $4.99 9/16/2026

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque WHO WILL BE SACRIFICED? At the mercy of Hector Hammond, Black Canary and the Green Arrow Killer finally bear witness to the depraved horrors Hammond has been hiding. But when a horrible sacrifice evens the odds…will Dinah have traded one threat for an even more terrifying danger? $4.99 9/16/2026 ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #6 (OF 12)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

EXTENDED FOR SIX MORE ISSUES! Green Arrow. Black Canary. Solomon Grundy. Hector Hammond. Their paths violently converge in a bloody finale one of them won't walk away from as the identity of the Green Arrow Killer is finally revealed. But it's only the first of many surprising revelations as the stage is set for the next audacious chapter in the saga of the newly extended Absolute Green Arrow. $4.99 10/21/2026

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