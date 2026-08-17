Posted in: Comics, Crisis, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, crisis on infinite earths, rian hughes

Rian Hughes Explains The Design Of Absolute Crisis On Infinite Earths

Rian Hughes explains his designs for the Absolute Crisis On Infinite Earths edition from DC Comics last month

Article Summary Rian Hughes breaks down his design for DC's Crisis On Infinite Earths Absolute Edition, from holofoil to flouro details.

The premium Absolute Edition restores original colors and remasters artwork from Jerry Ordway inks and rare source material.

Hughes calls the two-volume Crisis On Infinite Earths Absolute Edition an honor and a tribute to Perez and Wolfman.

He also teases how his DC Multiverse map could expand again, tying Crisis history to later continuity and future stories.

Rian Hughes has just got copies of the Crisis On Infinite Earths Absolute Edition that he designed, which was published last month by DC Comics. And he was happy to talk us through his decisions…

The Absolute Editions, premium oversized hardcover reprints pioneered by Scott Dunbier, are significantly larger than standard hardcovers, printed on premium paper, and usually come in a slipcase. They often feature remastered artwork, expanded extras with sketches, scripts, creator commentary, annotations, rare material, and more, and have cloth bookmarks, special binding, foil, or special finishes in some cases. Like in this one. Crisis on Infinite Earths: Absolute Edition was designed by Rian Hughes. The art was remastered from original art and other sources, with original colours restored. Rian Hughes tells us;

"Being an Absolute, there was scope for something special. White silkscreen on holofoil (we needed two hits!) and flouro yellow on the slipcase and spines. Two hefty volumes: Marv and George's comics, and an exhaustive "Making Of" with original art and all kinds of rarities, many I'd not seen before, all printed on a matt rather than silk or gloss stock that better suits the original coloring. I read the original 12-issue run when it came out – I can't say I knew who everyone was, but the epic ambition was something to behold. An honour to work on, and a tribute to George Perez and Marv Wolfman's DC cornerstone. "Thanks again to Curtis, Steve and Alex at DC for their unstinting attention to detail and print craft."

Crisis On Infinite Earths by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez from 1985 was designed as a 50th-anniversary celebration of DC Comics and a major cleanup of the publisher's increasingly tangled continuity with dozens of parallel Earths with alternate versions of characters.

"There have been further Crises since, of course, and the Multiverse crept back into continuity, a situation Grant Morrison and my Map of the Multiverse attempted to rationalise. The Map was designed to be flexible enough to accommodate future expansion, but was not implemented entirely consistently – writers and artists often have their own ideas! – but I think I've figured out a way to expand it further to accommodate these…. Another story for another time."

Come on, Rian, don't leave us hanging!!! Here's what that Multiverse map of his looked like…

Crisis on Infinite Earths: Absolute Edition by Marvin Wolfman, George Perez

Before there was a multiverse, there was the Crisis that ended it. Revisit the legendary event that changed comics forever like never before! Working from Jerry Ordway's original inks and original art provided by fans worldwide, every issue and cover has been remastered to showcase the fine lines and beauty that never made it to print…until now! Recolored against Anthony Tollin, Tom Ziuko, and Carl Gafford's original colors, there is no better way to experience this masterpiece series. Featuring CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS #1-12, HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1-2, numerous brand-new essays from creators of the time, and more surprise wonders, this one-of-a-kind collection is not to be missed!

Print length ‏ : ‎ 736 pages

Item Weight ‏ : ‎ 9.54 pounds

Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 9.68 x 3.36 x 15.18 inches

And here are a few of Rian's other designs…

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