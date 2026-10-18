Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Blam & Glam, kickstarter, Mark Spears, Richard Morgan, Tiffany Leigh

Richard Morgan's Blam & Glam Gets A Second Season, And Tiffany Leigh

Richard Morgan's painted sci-fi sexploitation action comic Blam & Glam second season, and Tiffany Leigh, on Kickstarter for Mark Spears fans

Article Summary Richard Morgan's Blam & Glam returns for season two, expanding its painted sci-fi sexploitation world across issues 1-15.

The self-published dystopian comic follows a memory-lost heroine battling Demonic Mecha in an alternate pandemic-era London.

Richard Morgan continues Blam & Glam as a one-man comics operation, writing, drawing, painting and lettering every issue.

The latest Blam & Glam Kickstarter funded fast, offers a free issue one PDF, and includes variants, collections and a statue.

Back in March, I wrote about Richard Morgan's Blam & Glam and wondered aloud whether this self-published, full-colour sci-fi series might be the next Mark Spears' Monsters. The kinetic, painted style, the satirical edge, the one-man-army creator approach – it all felt familiar. Well, the series has kept rolling, and the latest Kickstarter is now live for issues 1 through 15, complete with a 3D statue of the heroine, and an Instagram recommendation from comics journalist Tiffany Leigh.

Decades ago I worked with art director Richard Morgan at the London advertising agency Grey. I bumped into him again at MCM London Comic Con with the comic he'd been writing, drawing and digitally painting on his iPad since lockdown. He's been funding the whole thing through a string of successful Kickstarters ever since – a true one-man operation handling every page, lettering included. Blam & Glam is an adult dystopian sci-fi comic set in an alternative 2020/2021. It takes the pandemic and reimagines it with a horror/sci-fi twist: Demonic Mecha machines have turned the world upside down. London is largely deserted, ruled by these machines, with only a handful of rebels left fighting back. Our protagonist wakes up with no memories, dressed in latex, and is thrown straight into the chaos.

Issues 1-8 formed the first season, and season two has been building the chaos and peeling back the curtain on this world. The current campaign offers the full run of issues 1-15 (standard covers and variants), collected editions, and for the first time a 3D statue of the heroine based on one of Morgan's red covers. There's a free full PDF of issue one available on the campaign page if you want to try before you buy, plus stretch goals that have already included guest art prints (a recent piece by Joe Paquette looks particularly sharp) and standees for physical backers.

The campaign launched on the 6th of October, was funded in under half an hour, and, at the time of writing, has raised $12,674 against a $1,332 goal from 170 backers. It runs until the 27th of October, just after this year's MCM London Comic Con.

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