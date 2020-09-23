Rick And Morty And Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG 23rd September 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Rick and Morty, John Oliver, Watchmen or Pokémon GO. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Rick and Morty and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Spearow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
- The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
- Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
- Epic Games Blames Apple For Fortnite: Save The World Ending On Mac
- Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
- A Different Lois Lane All Along? (Action Comics #1025 Spoilers)
ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday,
In case you actually wanted to read about comic books. I know, mad, right?
- Death Metal: The Batman Who Laughs Throws All the Shade at Wally West
- Girl Haven by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter in Oni December Solicits
- What On Earth Happened to Marvel's Otherworld? X Of Swords: Creation
- DC Cancelled John Constantine Again? Justice League Dark #27 Spoilers
- Batgirl #49 Suggests Joker Lives, But Someone Else Doesn't (Spoilers)
One year ago, we promised proper Nightwing would return in 2020.
And he did, didn't he? Just took a little longer than anticipated.
- Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
- Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
- "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
- Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
- Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
- Miles is Adjusting to the Evil Symbiote Life in Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2 [Preview]
- The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
- "Penny Dreadful," "Watchmen," More: Showtime/HBO 2019-2020 [Opinion]
- John Wayne is Dead in Captain America #14 [Preview]
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
Two years ago, Super Smash Bros was leaking…
Which is a very unpleasant image, especially when plumbers are involved.
- From The Rumor Mill: New Character Leaked for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really?
- Will Brian Bendis Be Writing a Leviathan Series for DC Comics?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- New Comics Day
- Webinar: Comics as a Powerful Lens for Social Justice, BCALA – The Black Caucus of the American Library Association 7-8pm EDT.
- Crafting Comics, hosted by The Story Line with Ken Woodhaven, New York, 4-5pm EDT
- Art School for Comics Creators hosted by Lake Erie Ink, 6.30-8pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter David, Spider-Man, Supergirl, Star Trek and Hulk writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens.
- Paul Ryan, Fantastic Four artist.
- Robert J. Sodaro, creator of Cyberines.
