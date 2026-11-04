Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Anarky, Bad Sends, Gangs Of Gotham

Riots And Anarky In Gotham Over The Price Of Gasoline (Spoilers)

Riots And Anarky In Gotham Over The Price Of Gasoline - Gangs Of Gotham #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson (Spoilers) #batman

Article Summary Anarky on the toilet in Gangs Of Gotham #1 gives Lonnie Machin a bizarre, memorable entrance in DC's new Gotham saga.

Gangs Of Gotham #1 sends Anarky into Gotham's gang war as he is pushed to join Magpie's crew under the Minotaur.

Magpie returns to Gotham with a crime spree fueled by anger over gasoline prices and chaos echoing current events.

Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson launch a street-level Gotham thriller spinning out of Batman: Bad Seeds.

Gangs Of Gotham #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson is published today by DC Comics, as Gotham cleans up after Bad Seeds…

Anarky finds himself in a rare place for a DC Comics superhero. Batman may be meant to never sit down, but Anarky does, and on a throne of his own.

And we get another character returning to Gotham with her own criminal plans inspired by current events and possibly vreflection surrent American elections…

Magpie was created by John Byrne for The Man of Steel in 1986 as a jewel thief who specifically targets jewels named after birds and then replaces them with booby-trapped replicas, the first villain who was defeated by Superman and Batman working together; murdered by Tally Man, revived as a Black Lantern and then rebooted in the New 52 as a member of the Secret Society of Super Villains and then the Suicide Squad. Now she's back in Gotham, and incensed about the price of gasoline.

There's a lot of that about, I hear. And now Anarky is joining the crew at the behest of the Minotaur…

Maybe he might have preferred to ride the toilet rather than be a Gotham demon street biker gang member, or maybe he's just got himself a Clu. Gangs Of Gotham #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson is published today by DC Comics.

Gangs Of Gotham #1 by Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL AND MIKE HENDERSON TAKE ON GOTHAM CITY IN THE AFTERMATH OF BATMAN: BAD SEEDS! Anarky rules! Anarky has been given an ultimatum by the Torus: Unify the 100 low-level street gangs not currently under Torus control–or die. If Lonnie Machin succeeds, he'll get a seat at the table. But if he fails, it's lights out for Anarky. His first stop? Gotham's East End–a complete free-for-all for some of Gotham's nastiest and most uncontrollable individuals. Should be simple enough…right? Spiraling out of the pages of Batman: Bad Seeds and Batman comes Gangs of Gotham, a thrilling, action-packed, street-level criminal saga from Christopher Cantwell and Mike Henderson! $3.99 11/4/2026

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