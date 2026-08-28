Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: Absolute Batman, rob liefeld, scott snyder

Rob Liefeld And Scott Snyder Find True Love Over Absolute Batman

Rob Liefeld and Scott Snyder find true love over Absolute Batman... and we are here to celebrate it!

Article Summary Rob Liefeld says he loves Absolute Batman and has championed the series for years, but still refuses to draw a cover.

Liefeld cites DC issues, creative limits, and focus on his own projects while praising Absolute Batman’s bold energy.

CBR framed Liefeld’s stance as anti-Absolute Batman, prompting him to deny any beef with Scott Snyder and the series.

Scott Snyder publicly backed Liefeld, confirming his long support for Absolute Batman and signaling their old 2012 feud is over.

Two weeks ago, I ran a story spinning out of Rob Liefeld's Whatnot channel, that he would not do an Absolute Batman cover despite many requests from fans, some of whom he then blocked. I ran a follow-up in which Rob talked about how much he loved Absolute Batman but still said no, and that after the first article, DC Comics had been in touch to ask him. I did mention an earlier beef with Scott Snyder from 2012, and that others asked why Rob Liefeld had done a Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween cover last year. I mentioned how Alan Moore once said that one of the greatest superpowers a creator has is the ability to say no. And to keep saying no, however much money is offered. It confuses Hollywood, and they don't understand it, but it can define you as a person and as a creator.

Rob Liefeld addressed a lot of this, saying he did have issues with DC, didn't know what else he could bring to Batman, and could spend that time working on his own properties, but has loved and promoted the Absolute Batman and Absolute Universe on his podcasts and social media, and sees it as an extension of what he was doing in the eighties and nineties. And he reposted appreciatingly, Boss Logic mocking what an Absolute Batman cover by him would look like.

And now CBR has just posted an article about this by Jason Wiese, saying, "The Deadpool creator's beef with Absolute Batman continues in an unexpected way" and that Liefeld "practically condemned Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's wildly popular series when declaring his disinterest in ever drawing the character". In response, Rob Liefeld has said, "This is silly and untrue. I've been a constant and vocal supporter of AB BAT for 2 years. My podcast is a time stamp of my support. I just don't want to draw the character." Well, that's unless someone hacked his podcast with A.I. But no, Scott Snyder backs him up, also posting, "What Rob is saying here is 100% correct. He has been a giant supporter of the series (publicly and privately) from the beginning, and Nick and I really appreciate it."

It seems that beef from 2012 is over. Absolute Batman has healed the rift!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!