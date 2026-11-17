Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: brigade, Grant Goodman, kickstarter, Le G Brook, rob liefeld, thought bubble

One Guy Didn't Get Rob Liefeld Brigade Kickstarter, So He Made His Own

Rob Liefeld didn't fulfil his Brigade Kickstarter from thirteen years ago, so one guy just made his own

Article Summary Rob Liefeld's Brigade Kickstarter raised $35,343 in 2013 for a free comic relaunch, but many backers still got nothing.

Years of updates blamed delays on rewrites, production issues and rights problems as Brigade became Brigade: Extreme Forces.

A 2018 Indiegogo and later shipments sent some books out, yet Kickstarter comments still show hundreds of unmet rewards.

Thought Bubble fan Leo G. Brook answered Rob Liefeld's Brigade Kickstarter saga by creating his own Brigade Amateur Edition.

At Thought Bubble Comic Con in Harrogate this past weekend, I met Leo G. Brook, a twenty-four-year-old fan (and podcaster) of Rob Liefeld, who was eleven years old when Rob Liefeld launched his long-running and rather contentious Brigade Kickstarter crowdfunding project. Inspired by Top Cow's earlier free Cyber Force initiative, the goal was to raise $17,500 to produce and distribute free copies of a reimagined Brigade comic to comic shops, featuring a fresh, larger-scope story of one of Rob Liefeld's early Image Comics superhero team creations centred on threats to the timestream, led by a villain called the Imperator and a diverse team of operatives under Battlestone. It raised $35,343 from 562 backers, with rewards including signed variants, exclusive covers, swag bags, hardcovers, screenplays, original art, and personal interactions with Rob Liefeld. Expected delivery was around October 2013, and it was positioned as a community-driven way to reach new readers with free comics. This, of course, never happened.

Fulfilment stretched far beyond the original timeline. Rob Liefeld posted dozens of updates citing creative revisions, production hurdles, colourist changes, and rights issues. Notably, he later stated he no longer held rights to publish certain Youngblood-related characters and was redrawing elements of Brigade to avoid infringement. The project evolved into what became Brigade: Extreme Forces. In 2018, Rob Liefeld launched a related Indiegogo campaign described as a way for additional people to join after the original Kickstarter, which raised about $11,043 from 200 backers. Rewards focused on signed copies and variants of the new Brigade material. A limited edition of Brigade: Extreme Forces debuted as a New York Comic Con exclusive in October 2019, with variants sold on-site, as Rob Liefeld had indicated that backer copies would ship first. Physical books were produced, and some backers received them via the Indiegogo campaign or in later shipments. However, distribution was limited rather than the broad free release originally envisioned, and there are hundreds of complaints from those who received nothing. Kickstarter updates continued into 2024 as Rob Liefeld announced a 170-page Brigade hardcover had arrived and would begin shipping. The Kickstarter comments are full of people who didn't get this either.

In August, a Comic Crusaders article by Al Mega, a 2013 backer who reported never receiving his book, detailed the timeline, funding figures, partial deliveries, and public dissatisfaction among backers on Kickstarter, social media, and elsewhere. It framed the situation as an accountability issue in crowdfunding rather than outright criminality, noting some received books while others did not, and highlighting Rob Liefeld's earlier admissions of problems alongside continued delays. Rob Liefeld has offered refunds and sometimes given them to complainants in response, but many have received no refund, no comic, no rewards, no communication, and have found themselves blocked on social media after complaining online.

So Leo G Brooks has stepped in himself and published a small-press, professionally designed and printed comic book Brigade (Amateur Edition) of his own, written by him, drawn by Grant Goodman. Titled "Battlestone: Hubris", it is gorgeous. How it will be made available beyond handing out to friends at a northern English comic book convention once a year, I don't yet know. But I do hope more people, especially the original 562 backers, can get a copy.

As Leo says, the comic, as it stands, is not being sold, mass-printed, or anything. The only way to get a copy is, like me, to bump into Leo G. Brook in a bar, and for him to recognise you. Maybe if you go on his podcast, he'll send you a copy. But more on that to come…

For now, you will have to satisfy yourself with this tease and the knowledge that there are copies out there somewhere, if few in number. See, it really is a tribute to Rob Liefeld's Brigade!

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