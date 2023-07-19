Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Genderflips More X-Characters in Deadpool Badder Blood #2

At the end of the second issue of Deadpool: Badder Blood, we get a closer look at her, courtesy of Rob Liefeld.

In the first issue of the new Deadpool: Badder Blood series, Rob Liefeld introduced Shatterstorm, a female parallel to his previous creation Shatterstar from Mojoworld's Shatterstar. He stated "Shatterstorm is her own woman entirely and not a derivative. Shatterstorm hails from Mojoworld and was born and bred to fight in the same Arena Games that forged Shatterstar, a legend among all Gladiators in the Mojoverse".

But solicits also mention a character known as Arcata. And at the end of the second issue of Deadpool: Badder Blood, we get a closer look at her, in front of the Murderworld videoscreens.

Looks like we're getting another genderflip to add to the Rob Liefeld collection.

Arcata, a female version of Arcade, the supervillain created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne in 1978 for Marvel Team-Up #65, fighting against Spider-Man and Captain Britain, as an evil genius of the James Bond school who works as a mercenary with the elaborate traps of Murderworld. He became an X-Men villain but also targeted the Avengers with Avengers Arena. How Arcata differs from Arcade? I am sure that is to come as well…

DEADPOOL BADDER BLOOD #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230760

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

DEADPOOL VS. SHATTERSTORM – AND THAT'S JUST THE BEGINNING! DEADPOOL thinks he's pretty good with a sword…but is he good enough to trounce the mysterious blade-brandishing SHATTERSTORM?! Win or lose, will ol' WADE WILSON have what it takes to navigate the Terrors of KILLEVILLE? And who or what is ARCATA? Rob Liefeld's tour-de-force DEADPOOL epic continues with BIG SURPRISES and EPIC ACTION unlike anything else on the stands!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL BADDER BLOOD #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN231048

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

ENTER: VENOMPOOL (OKAY, SO MAYBE IT DOES GET BADDER!) VENOMPOOL! WOLVERINE! ZABU from the SAVAGE LAND! The IMPERIAL GUARD! Welcome to KILLEVILLE, Deadpool, hope you survive the experience! Just who is ARCATA, and what are her nefarious plans for everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth?!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $4.99

DEADPOOL BADDER BLOOD #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230722

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

BATTLE ROYALE 'POOL STYLE! Has WADE met his match against VENOMPOOL and THUMPER? Can DEADPOOL survive the depths of KILLVILLE even with WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN by his side? Thumper makes a bold move to consolidate power!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: $4.99

