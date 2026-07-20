Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: rob liefeld, sdcc, youngblood

Rob Liefeld Gives Away Special Comic At "Ask Me Anything" SDCC Panel

Rob Liefeld gives away a special comic book to all attendees at his "Ask Me Anything" San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday

Article Summary Rob Liefeld hosts a Robservations LIVE Ask Me Anything panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday at 5 PM in Room 7AB.

Rob Liefeld says every SDCC attendee at the panel will receive a special free comic, possibly tied to Giant-Size Youngblood #1.

Fans can ask Rob Liefeld anything about Youngblood, Avengelyne, Brigade, Bloodstrike, Marvel, DC, Image, and more.

Rob Liefeld also joins Image Comics Legends Together on One Stage Friday and signs throughout SDCC at Hot Lips Booth #5568.

Rob Liefeld is holding a Robservations Live panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday of the show, at 5 pm in Room 7AB, and his podcast will be released at a later date. In the current podcast, he says that he will be giving out a special free gift to all attendees at the show. Given that Giant-Size Youngblood #1 is out on Wednesday from Image Comics (a year after it originally launched), might it be related to that?

And he is also going to turn it into an Ask Me Anything event, so that anyone can ask him anything, there and then. As he says, whether that's about Avengelyne, Badock, Youngblood, Airborn, Bloodstrike, Brigade, his work for Extreme Universe, Marvel, DC, Image, IDW, anything. I'd want to ask how the whole Scott Rosenberg/Andrew Rev situation happened. But if you were wondering what happened to your Kickstarter pledge from 2013, well, next Thursday is your chance. And if you can't make that, he'll also be part of the Image Comics Legends Together on One Stage panel in the much bigger stage of Ballroom 20, with Robert Kirkman, Todd McFarlane, Marc Silvestri, and Eric Stephenson…

Robservations LIVE

Thursday, July 23, 2026, 5 pm – 6 pm PDT Room 7AB

Rob Liefeld (Deadpool, Cable, X-Force, Youngblood) records a live episode of his hit podcast Robservations LIVE in front of the SDCC audience

Rob Liefeld (Deadpool, Cable, X-Force, Youngblood) records a live episode of his hit podcast Robservations LIVE in front of the SDCC audience Kirkman, McFarlane, Liefeld, Silvestri, Stephenson: Image Comics Legends Together on One Stage

Friday, July 24, 2026, 4:15 pm – 5:15 pm PDT Ballroom 20

Image Comics founders and partners Todd McFarlane, Rob Liefeld, Marc Silvestri, Robert Kirkman, and Eric Stephenson discuss how they revolutionized the comic book industry. The panel explores the risks that sent shockwaves through the comic world and forever changed the landscape of the industry.

In addition, he'll be signing lots at the Hot Lips Booth #5568…

GIANT SIZE YOUNGBLOOD (ONE SHOT) #1

by Rob Liefeld

The Youngblood team investigates a mysterious island and its secret inhabitants. 7/22/06 $4.99

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