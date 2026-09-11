Posted in: Archie, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: avengelyne, midnight, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Joins Marvel Comics' Midnight Launch On The 7th Of October

Rob Liefeld joins Marvel Comics' Midnight launch on the 7th of October with a new Midnight Avengelyne variant cover

Article Summary Rob Liefeld joins Marvel Comics’ Midnight launch on October 7 with a new Avengelyne #1 Midnight Variant cover.

Marvel’s Midnight line debuts with early midnight sales for participating comic shops, despite limited promotion.

Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne #1 gets added to FOC with a Midnight Variant, though no official cover reveal is out yet.

The October 7 midnight comics event also includes Oni and DC releases, boosting buzz around Marvel’s launch.

Marvel Comics is launching its Midnight line on Wednesday, the 7th of October. And although they aren't promoting the event, since not all retailers will be participating, they have allowed comic book stores to sell the comics early if they open at midnight. They will be the only new titles Marvel publishes that day. As a result, some have taken advantage of that to some extent. Oni Press is also allowing sales for Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 from midnight, with a special midnight release cover. DC Comics is launching a bunch of $1 Start Here titles for that day, themed around zombies and vampires, such as DCeased and DC Vs Vampires. And now Rob Liefeld appears to be joining in with the launch of his Avengelyne comic book, adding a "Rob Liefeld Midnight Variant" to FOC this week, when it launches on the 7th of October. No official announcement yet, or even what the cover looks like, but the listing is right there. He's already doing NSFW covers for it, now it's time for a Midnight variant…

AVENGELYNE #1 CVR H ROB LIEFELD MIDNIGHT VAR (MR)

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Rob Liefeld

SERIES PREMIERE Everyone's favorite Avenging Angel is back with a fresh beginning for all fans across the ages. A Priest who is losing his faith is challenged by the emergence of a mysterious Angel. Avengelyne's arrival invites the attention of Belisle, a wealthy demon lord as she is targeted by demonic forces seeking to turn her to their cause. REGISTER PITCH: New readers and classic comics fans alike YOUNGBLOOD, SPAWN, and Vampirella won't want to miss this all-new direction for one of LIEFELD's most beloved character creations. HOLLYWOOD NEWS! AVENGELYNE is in pre-production with Margot Robbie's Lucky Chap Productions at Warner Bros. from a screenplay by Oscar nominated writer Tony McNamara. $3.99 10/7/2026

We might not have this one yet, but we do have his variant for Chainkata #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson out in November from Image Comics. Daniel Warren Johnson says, "Even when I was a kid, I could spot a Rob Liefeld cover the moment I walked into my local comic shop. His work has always been BOLD and FUN. Rob's legendary status has only grown since I've gotten older, and his vocal love for my work has helped my career tremendously. Needless to say then, that him doing a cover for Chainkata feels like a full circle moment, and it's something I'll treasure forever. Thank you, Rob!!!!"

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