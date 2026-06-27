Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Beniamino Bradi, Michael Pedro, Reese Hannigan, rob liefeld, youngblood
Rob Liefeld Recruits "Young Blood" Artists For Giant-Size Youngblood
Rob Liefeld recruits "Young Blood" artists for Giant-Size Youngblood variant covers, now out for San Diego Comic-Con
Article Summary
- Rob Liefeld spotlights three newly recruited artists on variant covers for Giant-Size Youngblood #1.
- The Giant-Size Youngblood cover search began in late 2025, with Liefeld scouting fresh talent on social media.
- Ben Bradi, Michael Pedro, and Reese Hannart landed Giant-Size Youngblood covers after standout submissions.
- Giant-Size Youngblood #1 hits San Diego Comic-Con in July after a delay, with final orders due this weekend.
Rob Liefeld posts to social media, "Last November, I came on here and asked for new talent to submit for covers. I was pummeled with submissions! Today, I'm sharing 3 of these incredible images that are covers for Giant-Size Youngblood #1. Thank you @Reesehannart @michaelpedro & @BenBradi for these outstanding covers! FINAL ORDERS are due this weekend!" Let's look at the timeline…
- In November 2025, Rob Liefeld posted to social media saying "Hey all, I am looking for new voices/fresh artists for upcoming Youngblood covers! Share your best efforts with me!" and adding "It's been an avalanche of incredible talent! Just WOW! I'm thinking there is at least 6-10 covers between all this talent."
- In December, he posted, "I'll be sharing the first round of YOUNG BLOOD'S covers shortly. This has worked out fantastically amazing and wonderful!"
- In January 2026, Beniamino Bradi posted this cover of Deadpool tagging in Rob.
- In February 2026, Rob Liefeld posted "A few months back, I asked for submissions for cover artists. The response exceeded my highest expectations. Here is one of those covers you will see soon, from @michaelpedro , a true Young Blood"
- In May, Reese Hannart posted a now-deleted image, and Rob Liefeld replied saying "Great work. Send me the hi res inks on that cover. I'll pay ya!"
- In May Rob Liefeld also posted "Another of the fantastic pieces from an incredible talent, @BenBradi , that I discovered here from my contest on X. This will be an upcoming Youngblood cover."
And now we have three variant covers for Giant-Size Youngblood #1 out in July and going to FOC… Liefeld says "Part of the pure joy I have experienced in my career is putting fresh, new talents under the spotlight and the "Young Bloods," as I call them, came out in full force with these incredible covers!"
Giant-Size Youngblood #1 was originally published for last year's San Diego Comic-Con and directly from Rob Liefeld's webstore. You can see him talking about it here, and buy copies here, though you'll pay a lot more for them. If anyone has a copy, do let me know… The direct market version of Giant-Size Youngblood #1 was originally planned to be published in May 2026 by Image Comics, and is now delayed to San Diego Comic-Con for this year, on the 22nd of July, including these variant covers. In Giant-Size Youngblood, the Youngblood team investigates a mysterious island and its secret inhabitants and is heavily based on Giant-Size X-Men…