Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, rob liefeld, Whatnot, youngblood

Rob Liefeld Says He Won't Do Absolute Batman Unless It's For A Million

Rob Liefeld Says He Won't Do Absolute Batman Unless It's For A Million Dollars.. and also, don't call him "dude" like a bro in your bar...

Article Summary Rob Liefeld says he will never do Absolute Batman, joking he would only draw a cover for $1 million.

On his Youngblood livestream, Liefeld called Batman work-for-hire a waste of time and said he does not need DC.

Liefeld said he would rather pursue Brigade and BloodStrike film meetings than spend time drawing Absolute Batman.

After a fan asked for Absolute Batman art and called him "dude," Liefeld snapped back and blocked the commenter.

Rob Liefeld is one of the world's most successful and well-known comic book creators. He also runs his own studios, selling his own work directly and through streaming services such as WhatNot, where he engages with his readers. As seen on Rob Liefeld's livestreaming channel selling his Youngblood comics, he took to answering comments from those who were making them. Including one of his readers, King Chase, who asked him to do a cover for Absolute Batman…

"I'm never doing anything with Absolute Batman. Take that all the way to the bank. I would do an Absolute Batman cover for $1 million. Okay, so it's definitely not happening, guys. What a waste of my time to draw Batman. What an absolute waste of my time. Whatever Batman it is. Uh do you think if I did that I'd have an eight and a half hour line? Oh, I got one without it. Guys. I'd rather take meetings with people who want to make movies of Brigade and BloodStrike and all that other stuff. I don't need Batman. I've never been a Batman guy. I walked away from Marvel, and my career only got bigger, hotter, and stronger. Okay. Straight-up work for hire is garbage. I'm not into it.

King Chase posted. "Just wanted to see your art on it. dude. And Rob answered him. "Yeah, I get it, King Chase. I understand it, and you got my answer, dude. Call me dude again and I'll… You know what? I don't… You've got to go. I'm not your bro in the bar, okay? I'm Rob Effing Liefeld." At which point, Rob Liefeld blocks King Chase. And it looks like it might be catching on…. are we at the birth of a new meme?

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