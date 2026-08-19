Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: A.C.R.O.Bats, avengelyne, badrock, Blood Brothers II, brigade, Heirborne, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Says "Thank You"

Rob Liefeld says "Thank You" and shows off Avengelyne, Badrock, Heirborne and A.C.R.O.Bats

Article Summary Rob Liefeld unveils a rare Badrock #2 Thank You variant, limited to 200 copies and sent to top ordering retailers.

Rob Liefeld teases new Avengelyne pages by Daniel Mainé and spotlights his A.C.R.O.BATS collector edition.

Rob Liefeld previews Blood Brothers II with Marat Mychaels, reviving Brigade and Bloodstrike after 33 years.

Rob Liefeld builds toward Heirborne in 2027, revisiting his dystopian super-being saga first teased back in 2022.

Rob Liefeld has said thank you. To comic book retailers, or at least those who ordered sufficient quantities of his new comic book Rob Liefeld's Badrock, spinning out of Youngblood. With this limited-to-200 issues "thank you" variant cover coming one per store. He posts on social media, "This "Thank You" variant of Badrock #2 was sent to top accounts ordering the title. I confirmed with Image that there are only 200 copies that are out in the wild. As they arrive in stores, you should start to see them circulate."

Though he also had a bunch to sell on WhatNot as well. But he also talks about other stuff he's up to, rather than an Absolute Batman cover. There is the new Avengelyne series drawn by Daniel Mainé, who "is tearing it up! Literally! Super psyched to get this one into your hands! Here are pages from issue #3!" I really hope he's not literally tearing up the pages, or it will never get printed that way, unless it's some kind of Big Numbers #4 collage.

There's his A.C.R.O.BATS comic.… or Advanced Chemical Research Operative BATS… "Growing up I was inspired and excited by comics like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Usagi Yojimbo – the A.C.R.O.BATS is my love letter to comics like those! This Premiere Collector's Edition features a glimpse at their origin as well as their first foray into action! Plus you are getting a first look at the CombatANTS! Get ready!!! I'll keep the rest under wraps for now."

There's his Blood Brothers II work in progress with Myrat Mychaels… "Blood Brothers II is the sequel 33 years in the making! The forces of Brigade & Bloodstrike must combine their forces against an insurmountable enemy! Brigade & Bloodstrike creator Rob Liefeld is joined by original series artist Marat Mychaels to bring this powerful epic to page with his dynamic storytelling and art! Battlestone and Cabbot are confronted by a long lost family member who seeks to destroy both men and all their alliances!"

And there's the Heirborne series. "HEIRBORNE #0 is a feature on the flip of Badrock #2! I'm building this towards my big launch in 2027 – Heirborne #1 was a flip on Brigade Remastered 5 years back! Time flies but I've been building this one for 16 years! Cant wait for you to experience!" Previously, Liefeld had described it as "the most socially relevant, societal-minded comic I've ever done. It comes from a terrifying premise: If there were a super-being, that person would oppress us, not serve us".

Ah yes, Heirborne from 2022, basically Rob Liefeld's take on Earth-3/Maximortal/Kingdom Come/Brightburn/Jupiter's Legacy/The Boys/Twilight Of The Superheroes/Miracleman/Uber/Empire, that sort of thing. I called it "Pro-Gun-Occupy-Wall Street".

Liefeld has described it as "the most socially relevant, societal-minded comic I've ever done. It comes from a terrifying premise: If there were a super-being, that person would oppress us, not serve us".

Which also reminded me of John Byrne's never-used take on Superman, who – in real life – would have ruled the world. Rob Liefeld said that Heirborne takes place "in a world in which a family of super-powered beings have subjugated the world, and only the select few get to live in luxury and comfort (think of them as the 1 percenters of our world)."

"Most people in the world of Heirborne have to ration water and food. But there is hope in the form of resistance. I believe the poor in the world are more at risk than ever. It feels like the middle class is indeed being wiped out, and the elite among us are reminding us of how elite they are.""

It features the Magistrate as a Superman/Supreme-type character and also seems to have a bit of a pro-gun-ownership message, with the possession of weapons being a capital offence. Not that they seem to do any good anyway. Power, as we know, is derived from the barrel of a gun. And we know how big the barrels of Rob Liefeld's guns are!

The allegories here were a little on the nose. Someone had certainly been watching The Handmaid's Tale. Rob Liefeld said Heirborne would be published in 2023.

At the time, I noted Liefeld's then-nine-and-a-half-year-old Kickstarter for Brigade, intended to give the comic away en masse for free, still has many people in the comments reporting non-delivery or requesting refunds. There's been no change in the four years since… of course, all the complaining commentators could be A.I. You never know… and of course there's always his Superman book too!

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