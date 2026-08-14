Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Batman, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Teases He May Already Be Working On His Own Superman Comic

Rob Liefeld teases that he may already be working on his own Batman or Superman comic... for the twenty-thirties

Article Summary Rob “Effin” Liefeld teases he may already be drawing a Superman comic ahead of the character entering public domain.

Liefeld says Batman and Superman public domain timelines are a key reason he is not taking on DC work right now.

Superman hits public domain in 2034 and Batman in 2035, though trademark limits would still shape any new comics.

Rob “Effin” Liefeld also confirms he is still working on Heirborne while hinting at future Superman possibilities.

Okay, so Rob Liefeld gave lots of reasons for not wanting to work on a cover for Absolute Batman, or indeed do anything for any DC Comics character right now. But one reason deserved its own article, headline, and context because he teased that he might already be. This is the Mark Millar reason, and something I have talked a lot about at Bleeding Cool. And possibly one of the reasons why the Absolute Universe exists in the first place. On his latest podcast, he told readers;

"I think a lot of those characters are headed towards the public domain where I'll be able to draw a Superman story, and here's the thing, how do you know I'm not right now drawing a Superman story when I'm 58 instead of 65, okay?"

It could be a very good call, and demonstrates self-awareness of his age and abilities going forward. Superman falls into the public domain on the first day of 2034, Batman in 2035. Anyone and everyone can then make Superman and Batman comics, as long as they don't fall foul of trademark law and use only aspects of the characters from their first years. So you can't call your comic "Superman" or Action Comics", and you can't use trademarked images on the cover. But that's basically it. Rob Liefeld is not saying he is, and he's not saying he isn't. But he is teasing that he might be. And in 2024, there's no reason why Superman might not join Youngblood, or give us a Supreme Vs Superman series. Or just Rob Liefeld's Super Stories… although at that point, he will suddenly be competing with everyone else doing the same thing. But hey, remember, he is Rob Effing Liefeld!

Oh, and Rob Liefeld says he is still working on Heirborne, which I confess, had slipped my mind. So there's that, too…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!