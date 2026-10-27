Posted in: Comics | Tagged: rob liefeld, Whatnot

Rob Liefeld Tells His Fans Exactly Who He Is, And They Love It

Rob Liefeld Tells His Fans Exactly Who He Is (And Who They Are) And They Love It

Article Summary Rob Liefeld doubles down on his “I’m Rob Effin Liefeld” persona during WhatNot livestreams and invites clips to spread.

Rob Liefeld’s latest fan interactions are winning laughs from supporters, even as some online reactions are less amused.

Rob Liefeld’s WhatNot streams spotlight his direct sales push, with Youngblood, Avengelyne, Badrock and more in play.

Rob Liefeld’s recent headlines span Cable origin debates, Absolute Batman comments and his renewed Extreme Universe focus.

We've had a fun sequel to Rob Liefeld's adventures on WhatNo'ts livestreaming, in which he coined the phrase "I'm Rob Effin Liefeld". This time, he has welcomed people recording him streaming and encouraged them to spread it further, even as he mocks them. Well, happy to do as requested, Rob! And while most welcome the portrayal, it does seem that not everyone is as amused as we are… not to worry, it was probably all A.I. or something.

Rob Liefeld is one of the world's most successful and well-known comic book creators, who co-created Deadpool, Cable, Domino and X-Force, and is the co-founder of Image Comics, which he launched with Youngblood. He also runs his own studio and imprint, selling his own work directly and through streaming services such as WhatNot, where he engages with his readers, selling comics like Youngblood, Avengelyne and Badrock, as well as teasing upcoming series such as Heirborne, Blood Brothers II, Last Blood and one day he may get round to finishing off his Brigade Kickstarter as well. Stranger things have happened…

Earlier this summer, Rob Liefeld found himself at the centre of one of Bleeding Cool's most-read stories of the year when his past and present statements about Jim Lee's involvement in Cable's parentage collided in spectacular fashion. In Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld Over Jim Lee And Cable's Origin, we documented the 2001 column, the 2011 video interview, and the 2026 social media posts that appeared to contradict one another. Not long after, Rob Liefeld was explaining, at length and with characteristic energy, why he loves Absolute Batman but will not draw a cover for it unless someone produces a million dollars. That conversation, covered in Rob Liefeld On How Much He Loves Absolute Batman But Still Says No and its follow-up Rob Liefeld And Scott Snyder Find True Love Over Absolute Batman, ended with Scott Snyder publicly confirming that Liefeld has been a vocal supporter of the series from the beginning. Old 2012 tensions, it seems, have finally been put to rest. Meanwhile, the actual comics keep coming… eventually. After declaring an end to his Marvel work following Deadpool Team-Up (see Rob Liefeld Quits Marvel Entirely After Finishing This Deadpool Comic), Liefeld has thrown himself back into the Extreme Universe now that he has reconciled with fomer investor Scott Rosenberg, who now owns much of Rob Liefeld's back catalogue of IP, including Youngblood and Supreme.

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