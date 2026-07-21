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Rob Liefeld Turns To NSFW Covers To Launch New Avengelyne Comic

Rob Liefeld turns to NSFW Covers to launch his new Avengelyne comic and movie at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Rob Liefeld and Daniel Mainé relaunch Avengelyne at Image Comics this October, reviving the fan-favorite fallen angel.

Rob Liefeld is debuting a rare NSFW polybagged Avengelyne #1 variant cover, alongside multiple artist covers.

Rob Liefeld will preview Avengelyne at San Diego Comic-Con as Warner Bros develops a movie based on the character.

Avengelyne #1 follows a priest losing faith as the avenging angel battles demonic forces led by the demon lord Belisle.

Rob Liefeld and Daniel Mainé are launching a new Avengelyne comic book from Image Comics in October. Originally created by Rob Liefeld, Cathy Christian, and Tony Lobito for her own comic in 1995 as a "bad girl" superheroine, based on the likeness of Christian, a former Vampirella model, and partly inspired by Warrior Nun Areala, this fallen angel warrior was first published at a tiume when Liefeld was on the outs with Image Comics, through his Maximum Press imprint, later stints at Awesome Entertainment and even Bleeding Cool's own publisher, Avatar Press. As Rob Liefeld returned to Image Comics, so did she in 2011 with a new series by Mark Poulton and Owen Gieni. And now, as Rob Liefeld returns again to Image Comics with Youngblood and Badrock, Liefeld also writes Avengelyne's return as well, with talk of an already-in-development film at Warner Bros starring Margot Robbie and directed by Olivia Wilde. This time, this includes drawing a polybagged NSFW cover, the first time I think Rob Liefeld has done such a thing. As well as more covers by Diógenes Neves, Shannon Maer, Dan Lawlis, Andy Park, and Ben Bradi.

Bleeding Cool already reported that Rob Liefeld is returning to San Diego Comic Con for a panel and signings. Andf that all attendees of his Robservations Live panel on Thursday, the 23rd of July at 5 pm in 7AB will receive a special gift comic book. Our guess is Giant-Size Youngblood. But Rob will also preview his new Avengelyne comic at the show, with special edition covers only available at San Diego Comic Con.

"Avengelyne is all the way back! Finding a creative partner on par with Daniel Mainé was essential in creating these new adventures," said Liefeld. "Daniel is blowing me away, a perfect match for our Avengeing Angel! As with all my titles, I wait until the right talent manifests and I wouldn't be doing this without Daniel, his work is certain to impress!"

Avengelyne #1 by Rob Liefeld and Daniel Mainé

Image Comics

Cover A by Mainé, Cover B NSFW polybagged variant by Liefeld, Cover C by Neves Cover D by Maer, Cover E by Lawlis, Cover F Legacy variant by Park, Cover G by Bradi

Everyone's favorite Avenging Angel is back! In Avengelyne, a Priest who is losing his faith is challenged by the emergence of a mysterious Angel. Avengelyne's arrival invites the attention of Belisle, a wealthy demon lord as she is targeted by demonic forces seeking to turn her to their cause. New readers and classic comics fans alike Youngblood, Spawn, and Vampirella won't want to miss this all-new direction for one of Liefeld's most beloved characters. Wednesday, October 7th

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