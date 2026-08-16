Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, rob liefeld
Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld in The Daily LITG, 16th of August 2026
Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld Over Jim Lee And Cable's Origin
- Magneto Joins Iron Studios Avengers: Doomsday 1/10 Collection
- X-Men Release Date & Cast Officially Announced At D23 By Marvel Studios
- Ghost Rider: Kushala Returns From Marvel Comics In November
- Todd McFarlane Does Amazing Spider-Man '88 #300 For Spawn '77 #1
- Official: The Return Of New X-Files With Mulder And Scully This Winter
- Pokémon GO Revealed Full PokéXciting Event Schedule
- X-Files Are Back With Mulder & Scully: The Daily LITG 15th August 2026
- PrintWatch: Battle Beast, Dungeon Crawler Carl, D'Orc, GI Joe & X-Men
- Hasbro Reveals New Transformers: The Movie Studio Series Allicon
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
LITG One Year Ago… Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits
- Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
- DC Comics Full November 2025 Solicits – More Than Just Batman/Deadpool
- A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora
- Marvel Confirms Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein's Infernal Hulk #1
- Review: They Have Made A Terrible Mistake With The New Red Sonja Movie
- Strange New Worlds: Stargate SG-1 Homage "Melted My Brain": Wright
- Bow Before Doctor Doom with Hasbro New Marvel Legends Reissue
- New Avengers/Thunderbolts Have A Traitor Amongst Them… (Spoilers)
- Valiant Comics Responds To Accusations Of Transphobia In Bloodshot #1
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson & Nic Klein Launch Infernal Hulk From Marvel
- Dynamite's November 2025 Full Solicits, With The Lion King And Panthro
- The Missing Binary & Rogue Storm X-Men: Age Of Revelation Solicits
- Oni Press November 2025 Full Solicits With Crownsville, Rick And Morty
- Todd McFarlane Launches Spawn Christmas Comic Book Series, I Saw Santa
- Transformers And G.I. Joe's Energon Universe November 2025 Solicits
- Erica Henderson To Tell The Whole Story Of Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy
- TOLDJA: One Of The Jonas Brothers Is Writing An Image Comic Book
- PrintWatch: Predator Kills The Marvel Universe, GI Joe & Transformers
- Batman: The Last Halloween #9 & #10 Are Now Both A Month Late
- A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool- The Daily LITG, 15th August, 2025
LITG two years ago, Iron Fist
- Revived Marvel Hero Statistically Likely to Die Again Within 9 Years
- Joe Jusko Refuses To Sign Marvel Masterpieces XL Trading Cards
- Iron Fist "Rest In Peace" Ruined By A Marvel QR Code (Spoilers)
- Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume
- Alien: Romulus Brings Horror and New Popcorn Buckets to Theaters
- Cassandra Cain Gets Her Own Batgirl Comic Again
- The Question: All Along The Watchtower by Alex Segura & Cian Tormey
- Tom King and Ryan Sook Have a Black Canary DC Black Label Mini-Series
- Craig Thompson's Blankets Now Banned From Utah State Schools
- Santa Claus Strips For DC Comics This Christmas, And Meets Etrigan
- DC Finally, Finally Makes A Decent Ad For Their Compact Comics Line
- Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski & DC Publisher Jim Lee Together at Terrificon
- New York Comic Con Now Five Days Long, Wednesday For Comic Retailers
- Rompepistas: Ablaze Previews Graphic Novel of Spain's Punk Rock Scene
- Deadly Trails & Devil's Dominion in Blackbox November 2024 Solicits
- JobWatch: New Hires At Valiant, Orbit, Vault, Candlewick & Tiny Onion
- PrintWatch: X-Factor #1, X-Men #2 & Ultimates #3 Get Second Printings
- Remy Lai Sells World Rights To Graphic Novel, Me And My Pet Demon
- Global, The First Graphic Novel Shortlisted For The Wainwright Prize
- Iron Fist RIP in The Daily LITG for the 15th of August, 2024
LITG three years ago, Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four
- Would You Buy Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four Comics Collection?
- Neil Gaiman Believing In "Actual Literal Magic" Just Made Our Week
- Harley Quinn Continues To Diss Aquaman At Every Available Opportunity
- New Official Asterix Strip Published Today, Exclusive To Bleeding Cool
- Warrior Nun Countdown Clock Setting Up Big News for This Week
- X-Men Red #14 Preview: Hellfire Gala Afterparty Gets Ugly
- Bendis, Aaron, Brubaker, Waid, Duggan Write For David Lapham Bad Idea
- Report: Muffin-Fueled Drama and Backstage Power Plays Rock AEW
- Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In August 2023
- Doctor Who: RTD Shares What Dream TARDIS Control Room Would Look Like
- Banksy's Valentine Day Mascara Mural To Be Sold In Fractionalised Form
- How The Transformers Universe Extends In Void Rivals #3 (Spoilers)
- Everything Explodes & Gets Ripped To Shreds in Tony Daniel's Edenwood
- Black Queer Comic Book Creators Prove That "We Belong"
- Separated At Birth: Punchline And Catherine Tate
- Matt Baker's South Sea Girl in Seven Seas Comics #3, up for Auction
- Big Big Bang Comics Goes Bigger On Kickstarter
- Bad Idea Promises Largest Collection Of A-Listers On Kickstarter
- Exclusive Asterix Strips in the Daily LITG on the 15th of August 2023
LITG four years ago, Mega Man X Statue
- It is Time to Awaken Zero as PCS Debuts New Mega Man X Statue
- The Sandman Episode 5: How "24/7" Changed From Comics To Screen
- Comic Book Writer Ivan Brandon Suffers Heart Attack, Asks For Help
- Night Court Cast Checking In Before Filming Makes Us Very Happy
- Spider-Man And Mary Jane Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Warrior: Martial Arts Western Was Made for Bruce Lee & Action Fans
- Better Call Saul Honors "Breaking Bad" Spinoff's Most Important Player
- Rob Liefeld Talks About Acetategate
- Frank Miller's Sin City 1858 Western Is Called Blood And Dust
- Star Wars Revelations to Relaunch & Reinvent Marvel's Star Wars Comics
- Daredevil's Takeover of Silver Streak Comics, Up for Auction
- Cullen Bunn & Sally Cantirino's Door To Door Night To Night from Vault
- Boom Adds Connects Cover To RL Stine's Stuff Of Nightmares #1 at FOC
- Webtoon Launch DC Comics Red Hood: Outlaws With Artemis & Bizarro
- Shock Gibson in Temerson & Brookwood's Speed Comics, Up for Auction
- Maria Capelle Frantz Auctions Megrez Of The Great Above to HarperAlley
- Vampire Tales #2 Debuts Satana, Taking Bids Up for Auction
- Black Flag Dum Dums Listed On eBay For $200, In Acetategate Latest
- Is Star Wars Bounty Hunters Cancelled From September? (Update: NOPE)
LITG five years ago, We All Scream For Starscream
- Transformers: The Movie Coronation Starscream Coming From Hasbro
- The Sylveon Name Trick in Pokémon GO: Eeveelution Guide
- Night Court: Some Memories of a Classic Sitcom's Enduring Legacy
- Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return
- The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay
- Killing Eve Star Jodie Comer: Season 4 Update; On Missing Villanelle
- Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man
- As James Tynion IV Leaves Batman, Batman Leaves Gotham
- Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
- The Title that Superman Couldn't Stop, Wonderworld Comics at Auction
- The Horror of Wally Wood in Avon's Eerie #2, Up for Auction
- Batman '89 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Batman '89 #1 Review: Pitch-Perfect
- Joe Quesada, John Romita Create Spider-Man 9/11 Memorial Comic
- The Six Sidekicks of Trigger Keaton #3 Review: Enthralling
- Bryan Hitch Has A New Superman Comic For 2022
- The Silver Age Debut of Electro in Amazing Spider-Man #9, at Auction
- Hardware #1: Season One Review: Drastically Enjoyable
- TMNT: The Last Ronin Returns, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December
- How Much For Yesterday's Free Comic Book Day Titles On eBay?
- Pokémon GO on Free Comic Book Day, The Daily LITG, 15th August 2021
LITG six years ago, Wrestling, Pitches and Pokemon
DC Comics continued to cancel titles – but not Red Hood. Not then.
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Shawn Michaels Returning to WWE Raw Monday to Confront Randy Orton
- DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Understanding IVs In Pokémon GO: Rating Your Pokémon's Stats
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
- Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
- DC Comics Sold 300,000 Copies Of Three Jokers #1 – But How?
- Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill
LITG six years ago, Four Of The Infected Secret Six
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- The Legion Of Super-Heroes Preview That Didn't Appear In Today's DC Comics
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Magic: The Gathering Arena" Planning New Innovations for 2020
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10: Carol & Alpha – 'Nuff Said? [BTS VIDEO]
- "Without Preacher Is Only Chaos" – AMC's Latest Evangelical Christian-Parody Ads in Today's DC Comics
- The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
- First Official Mickey Mouse in the Marvel Universe For D23
- Mattel Teams Up With Star Wars To Bring New Barbie Figures
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Matt Jacobs, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys
- Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones
- Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist
- Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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