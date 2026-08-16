Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld in The Daily LITG, 16th of August 2026

Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rob Liefeld Vs Rob Liefeld and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Image Comics' Full November 2025 Solicits

LITG two years ago, Iron Fist

LITG three years ago, Freddie Mercury's Fantastic Four

LITG four years ago, Mega Man X Statue

LITG five years ago, We All Scream For Starscream

LITG six years ago, Wrestling, Pitches and Pokemon

DC Comics continued to cancel titles – but not Red Hood. Not then.

LITG six years ago, Four Of The Infected Secret Six

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matt Jacobs , inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys

, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys Simo Spano , author of Nine Stones

, author of Nine Stones Olivier Pezeril , comics journalist

, comics journalist Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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