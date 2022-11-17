Rob Liefeld's First Deadpool Artwork At Auction And So Much More

The Heritage Auctions Rob Liefeld's First Deadpool Artwork house is selling a huge amount of high-end original comic book artwork, with pieces going under the hammer today that tell the story of some of the biggest superheroes comic books over the decades, and the creators who worked on them, as part of their 2022 November 17 – 20 Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction #7283 listing. Here is just a tiny smattering of what is on offer…

Rob Liefeld's first preliminary sketch for the appearance of Deadpool from New Mutants #98, currently with bids totalling $31,000. The second following page preliminary sketch follows for slightly less momey.

Rob LiefeldThe New Mutants#98 Story Page 14 Deadpool's First Appearance Preliminary Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Deadpool has risen to unimaginable heights since his introduction over 30 years ago — and it all started right here! Creator Rob Liefeld used preliminary page layouts to work out his initial ideas how the final pages would appear, and how Deadpool would be revealed to the masses. Liefeld decided on a large 2/3 page splash panel, with Deadpool standing over a fallen Cable… and the rest is history! The Merc with a Mouth was born, and Marvel Comics would never be the same. And now that Deadpool is officially part of the MCU, look for him in Deadpool 3 coming in 2024. The preliminary is rendered in pen over graphite on 5.5" x 8.5" paper. Slight toning, spot stain in Panel 2, with light creasing/handling wear. In Very Good condition. From the Rob Liefeld Collection. Rob LiefeldThe New Mutants#98 Story Page 15 Deadpool's First Appearance Preliminary Original Art (Marvel, 1991). Deadpool prepares to kill Cable at the behest of his client, Mr. Tolliver, as Cannonball comes to the rescue. Creator Rob Liefeld employs dynamic layouts in this preliminary drawing that guarantees the final page will not only excite the reader, but pull them into the action of the Merc with a Mouth's introduction into the Marvel Universe. After more than 30 years, Deadpool's more popular than ever, especially after two hit movies and the recent confirmation of Deadpool 3 officially added to the MCU, set for release in 2024. The preliminary is rendered in pen over graphite on 5.5" x 8.5" paper. Slight toning, spot staining, diagonal crease at the bottom, with light handling wear. Signed by Liefeld in the bottom right corner and in Very Good condition.

Jim Lee and Scott Williams' double page spread artwork with Captain America from Uncanny X-Men #268, currently with bids totalling $69,000.

Jim Lee and Scott WilliamsThe Uncanny X-Men#268 Double Page Spread 2-3 Captain America Original Art (Marvel, 1990). How else can we describe this classic Jim Lee double-pager but by saying "awesome"! Lee illustrates the reason he was chosen to become the regular penciler on Uncanny, going all out on this opening action sequence guest-starring Captain America. The scene takes us back to 1941, and we find Cap in Madripoor facing Hand ninjas for the first time. A page later, the American super-soldier would get some assistance from Logan, his first meeting with the slightly younger Wolverine. The Chris Claremont story "Madripoor Knights" was the perfect vehicle for the art team of Lee/Williams to begin to cement their place as one of the top creative forces in the industry for years to come. Rendered in ink over graphite on two Marvel Bristol boards with a combined image area of 21.5" x 16.25". Slight toning, previously held by tape in the top and bottom margins, notes in the side margins, with light creasing and smudging/handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

And from the other end of X-Men, the first Silver Age appearance of Ka-Zar and the first appearance of the Savage Land from 1965, artwork for X-Men #10 by Jack Kirby, with bids currently totalling $11,l700.

Jack Kirby and Chic Stone The X-Men #10 Story Page 10 Ka-Zar and Zabu Original Art (Marvel, 1965). From the first Silver Age appearance of Ka-Zar, Lord of the Jungle! Based on the Golden Age character who first appeared in a 1936 pulp magazine published by Martin Goodman's Manvis Publishing company, this was a new version of the character with the name Kevin Plunder and a Sabretooth sidekick named Zabu. This story was also the first appearance of the Savage Land. On this classic Kirby/Stone page, Ka-Zar and Zabu confront the original X-Men after Marvel Girl is taken by the savage Swamp Men. An important page from an early landmark issue of X-Men. Created twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Slight toning, Kirby notes in the top margin, with light creasing and handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

An original artwork page from Bernie Wrightson's Frankenstein with bids totalling $48,000.

Bernie WrightsonMary Wollstonecraft Shelley's FrankensteinIllustration Original Art (Marvel, 1983)."A thousand feelings pressed upon me, and I wept bitterly." One of the books that is spoken of most reverently in the comic industry is Bernie Wrightson's work on Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley's Frankenstein. Many regard Wrightson's Frankenstein to be his defining achievement. He began working on the illustrations in 1977, and the book was not finished and published until 1983, making this a labor of love, to be sure. One of the things that was so astounding about Wrightson's work on this was the intense and crazy amount of detail he included. This entire piece is a fantastic study of light and shadow, created in hatch and cross-hatching skills that are almost unmatched in the industry. The scene depicted here comes late in the novel, as Victor Frankenstein journeys by ship from Ireland to France. Produced in an abundance of black ink over graphite on bright white illustration board. Signed in the top left of the 11" x 16" image area. Plexiglas front framed to 20" x 25". In Excellent condition.

A full-colour painted cover artwork by Simon Bisley for The Terminator way back in 1991, with current bids totalling $6300.

Simon Bisley Terminator: The Enemy Within #1 Cover Painting Original Art (Dark Horse, 1991). He said he would be back! The rogue Terminator 1825M from the Terminator: Secondary Objectives series returns for another mini-series. And he returned again when this artwork was re-used by Bethesda Softworks as the cover for their 1993 DOS-based video game release The Terminator: Rampage. Created by "The Biz" in mixed media, and signed in the lower left of the 10.5" x 15.5" image area. UV glass front framed to 15" x 21". In Excellent condition.

An artwork mash-up from John Byrne, Bill Sienkiewicz, Michael Golden and more, with bids so far totalling $21,600

John Byrne, Bill Sienkiewicz, Michael Golden, andMany Other Artists – Fantastic Four Roast#1 Double-Page Jam Pin-Up Original Art (Marvel, 1982). This two-page jam features nearly every Marvel Bullpenner who ever penned a bull, from Brent Anderson to Mike Zeck! The 39 characters were produced by at least 30 artists (most of which signed the piece). Even some of the writers and ol' Stan "The Man" himself signed it! If you had told us in 1982 (when this was published) that 40 years later only Nighthawk, Tigra, Spider-Woman, and Ka-Zar would not have appeared in live-action TV or Movies by 2022, we would not have believed you! Created in ink (and Zipatone) over graphite on two separate sheets of Marvel Bristol board with a combined image area of 21" x 15". Toned, with pinholes in the margins and corner trims. There is a missing paste-up word balloon at the bottom of Page 26, leaving glue residue. In Very Good condition.

An original artwork page from Steve Ditko's Spider-Man days has bids totalling $84,000

Steve Ditko The Amazing Spider-Man#22 Story Page 12 Original Art (Marvel, 1965). If you want classic Ditko Spider-Man action, this page is for you! The wall-crawler is in each of the six fast-paced panels, a flurry of action as Spidey deals with the former members of the Circus of Crime, now called the Masters of Menace, after leaving the Ringmaster. The former performers find it difficult to take the agile insect down on this twice-up scale page rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Slight toning, corner creasing, with light residue staining and handling wear. In Very Good condition.

An artwork page from Todd McFarlane's Hulk Vs Wolverine fight in Hulk #340 has bids totalling $57,600 so far…

Todd McFarlaneThe Incredible Hulk#340 Story Page 13 Wolverine Original Art (Marvel, 1988). One of the most recognizable covers in comics is Todd McFarlane's cover of Incredible Hulk #340 — Gray Hulk reflected in Wolverine's claws, both howling with rage — a truly iconic image! Fans couldn't wait to pick up this issue and see the fight play out, and boy, did it deliver! More than half of the issue was a dynamic slugfest that could only come from the hand of rising star Todd McFarlane. The four-panel page we are offering here, the first page from this issue that Heritage has ever offered, is from the beginning of the fight, where both combatants share a back and forth referencing their first meeting, and Wolverine's first appearance, in Hulk #180, before the bloodlust sets in. McFarlane supplies both pencils and inks over blue pencil on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by McFarlane in the bottom margin, trimmed top edge, editorial note and text correction paste-up, with light creasing and handling wear; otherwise, in Excellent condition.

John Romita Sr and Joe Sinnott's recreation of a classic scene for the Spider-Marriage for the Official History of The Marvel Universe. With bids currently totalling $6900.

John Romita Sr. and Joe Sinnott The Marvel Saga the Official History of the Marvel Universe #22 Cover Mary Jane Watson Original Art (Marvel, 1987). One of the most beautiful images of Mary Jane Watson ever created! Romita was the artist who gave us our first ever look at the lovely redhead who would become Peter Parker's love interest. This close-up not only calls back to the first thing she ever said to Peter, "Face it, Tiger… You just hit the jackpot!" but shows the culmination of all their triumphs and tribulations — their engagement! This piece shows the costumed hands of Spider-Man slipping the ring on the finger of his overjoyed fiancé. Ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel cover stock Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". Slight toning, acetate overlay taped at the top with stat logo and header paste-ups, stat text paste-up and tape registration marks on the board, staple and pinholes in the margins, with light staining and creasing/handling wear. Signed by Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter in the bottom margin and in Very Good condition.

Frank Miller's splash page artwork from the fifth chapter of Sin City with Nancy dancing, has bids totalling $15,600.

Frank Miller Dark Horse Presents#54 "Sin City: Episode Five" Splash Page 1 Original Art (Dark Horse, 1991). Well Hell-loo, Nancy! This was only her second appearance in the series, and she was already lassoing hearts! Miller's incredible chiaroscuro style is electrifying in this grim and gritty Noir crime-drama. A stunner in stark black ink over graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 12" x 18". In Excellent condition.

Totalling bids of $44,000, one of the best-known John Byrne Fantastic Four covers with the remains of Doctor Doom…

John Byrne Fantastic Four#260 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 1983). We daresay this is one of the most memorable Byrne covers of the series. Both penciled and inked by Byrne, this is one of just a few covers of the artist's run to have Sue Storm front and center, and it manages to be a memorable Doctor Doom appearance without the villain being shown! Created in ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 9.75" x 15". The corner box, logo, and masthead are all stat paste-ups, as is the UPC box. Signed by Byrne in some of the twisted rubble in the background. There is slight discoloration near the stat paste-ups. Signed again by Byrne in the lower margin, and also signed by Marvel's Editor-in-Chief Jim Shooter in the sign-off box in the lower margin. In Very Good condition.

Tim Sale has a gorgeous grey wash splash page artwork from Daredevil Yellow… with bids totalling $12,000

Tim Sale Daredevil: Yellow #2 Double Splash Page 2-3 Original Art (Marvel, 2001). Daredevil busts up a card game while looking for The Fixer in this sequence that illustrates the athleticism of the Man Without Fear. An extraordinary double-page splash from the fan-favorite miniseries by the Eisner Award-winning team of writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale. Ink and wash over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with a combined image area of 19" x 14". Held by tape on the back, with light handling wear. Signed by Sale at the top right and in Excellent condition.

The Alex Ross artwork is three in one, split across three variant covers, but this is the original art that formed it from the JSA, with bids currently totalling $22,800.

Alex Ross Justice Society of America #26 Triptych Cover Original Art (DC, 2009). You had to buy three versions of this issue to get the full image. This painting, titled "Generations", features 32 characters in all (counting the "portraits" in the background). This work was also released as a limited edition lithograph print. Created in opaque watercolor over graphite. It is signed in the lower left of the 36" x 18" image area next to Cyclone's knees. Plexiglas front framed to 44.75" x 27". In Excellent condition.

