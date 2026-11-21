Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, eric stephenson, fcbd, free comic book day, Newmen, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld's Newmen For Free Comic Book Day 2027 From TokyoPop

Rob Liefeld's Newmen relaunches for Free Comic Book Day 2027 from 247 Comics and TokyoPop

Article Summary Rob Liefeld's Newmen relaunches for Free Comic Book Day 2027 via 247 Comics and TokyoPop with a new Liefeld cover.

The FCBD 2027 special reprints Eric Stephenson and Jeff Matsuda's Newmen and flips with Justin Jordan's Zero Ghost.

The article traces Newmen from its 1994 Extreme Studios debut through New Force and Adventures of the New Men.

It also revisits rights drama after Scott Rosenberg split from Liefeld and notes 247 Comics' delayed Newmen return.

Okay, so this is an unexpected one. I am prepping a new list for Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2027 for 1st of May, 2027, when I came across this little number from 247 Comics through TokyoPop… Newmen by current Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson and artist Jeff Matsuda, with a "new" cover by Rob Liefeld. As well as a flipbook for a new comic, Zero Ghost, by Luther Strode creator Justin Jordan and Brian Ching, which was Kickstartered earlier this year.

Newmen, as well as Supreme, Youngblood, Knightmare, Bloodpool, and The Coven, were titles that former Extreme Studios producer Scott Rosenberg walked away from Rob Liefeld with, and at one point licensed them to Andrew Rev for publication (it did not go well). Might he be behind this revival for Free Comic Book Day in May from 247 Comics and TokyoPop?

247 Comics Spotlight – Newmen / Zero Ghost #1

(W) Eric Stephenson (A) Jeff Matsuda (Cover) Rob Liefeld

(W) Justin Jordan (A) Brian Ching

Rob Liefeld's NEWMEN returns, remastered! A generation of teenagers awakens to alien DNA and superhuman power, hunted by a world that fears them. Created by Rob Liefeld, written by Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson, with art by Jeff Matsuda!

FEATURING A BRAND-NEW COVER BY THE CREATOR HIMSELF!

ZERO GHOST is a stunning action thriller in the vein of THE MATRIX meets JOHN WICK. Kira Kaine is out for revenge, even if it costs her soul. Literally. For centuries, the Five Families have operated in the shadows, using hidden magic and sudden violence to dominate the criminal underworld. Kira is heir to the Kaine family, the strongest of them all. From LUTHER STRODE co-creator Justin Jordan and veteran STAR WARS artist Brian Ching.

The Newmen first appeared in the Brigade vol. 2 #8 in 1994, written by Rob Liefeld and Eric Stephenson with art by Marat Mychaels, followed by a five-issue mini-series, written by Eric Stephenson with art by Jeff Matsuda, with Liefeld, Stephenson, and Matsuda as co-plotters. It became an ongoing series, with most of the first 20 issues pencilled by Todd Nauck. After issue 20, it was replaced by a four-issue New Force mini-series with the same characters, and later resumed under Liefeld's Maximum Comics, with further changes by Eric Stephenson and artist Chris Sprouse, and was retitled again as Adventures of the New Men. It ended around 1997 amid Liefeld's conflicts with Image.

247 Comics promised a Newmen series for this autumn that didn't happen, but did have copies of the Newmen Special #1 at San Diego Comic-Con with a new cover by Lucas Lee-Garza, Bill Sienkiewicz, and Gregory Wright. Well, looks like May it is…The Newmen are Nu-Gene-positive teenagers who band together like Marvel's mutants and also serve as the in-universe explanation for mythical beings. They were later revealed to be the result of genetic tampering by an alien race called the Keep. Characters include Reign, a powerful telepath/telekinetic; Dash, a super-speedster, including accelerated pregnancy; Byrd, who flies; Exit, a teleporter; and Kodiak, who transforms into a large bear…

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