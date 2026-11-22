Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Newmen

Rob Liefeld's Newmen, in The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2026

Rob Liefeld's Newmen returning for Free Comic Book Day was the biggest story in Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Rob Liefeld's Newmen tops Bleeding Cool, with the Free Comic Book Day 2027 TokyoPop revival leading yesterday's charts.

See the full top ten most-read stories, from Justice League Unlimited and Jean Grey to DC and Dark Horse solicits.

Track more comics headlines from the day, including Hitman, Dynamite, Rebellion, marketshare reports, and Mad Cave.

Look back through eight years of Daily LITG highlights, plus comic industry birthdays celebrating November 22.

Rob Liefeld's Newmen returning for Free Comic Book Day was the biggest story in Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Rob Liefeld's Newmen, the most read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, DC Comics February 2026 Solicits

In LITG two years ago, The Karate Kid Timeline

LITG three years ago, Wonder Woman – Who's The Mother?

LITG four years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

LITG five years ago, Bye Bye Buffy

LITG six years ago, Wolverine, Titans and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

LITG eight years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Roy Thomas , Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books. But no he didn't create Wolverine.

, Marvel legend, writer on X-Men, Avengers, All-Star Squadron, and the instigator of Conan comic books. But no he didn't create Wolverine. Creator of Trekker, comic book artist Ron Randall

Jon Sommariva , artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini.

, artist on TMNT, Batman/TMNT, Go Boy and Gemini. Comic book creator Dan Brereton

James E. Roche , writer of The Wretches comic.

, writer of The Wretches comic. Comic book journalist Erika Svensson

Jeff Wamester , director at Marvel Animation

, director at Marvel Animation Adaptor of The Hobbit into graphic novels, David Wenzel

Colourist on Sandman, The Dreaming, Lucifer, Shade The Changing Man, Doom Patrol, Fables and The Invisibles, Daniel Vozzo

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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