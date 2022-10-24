Rocket Raccoon's Entry into the Marvel Universe, Up for Auction

Rocket Raccoon fans may gravitate to Incredible Hulk #271, but they really need to own Marvel Preview #7, one of the old Marvel magazines, to get his actual debut. How many of the Guardians made their debuts in these mags? I have always liked this one because it features an amazing Satana cover by Bob Larkin. This is actually a really tough book to get, especially in any kind of good condition. That is why this CGC 8.0 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions is one that should be on your radar. It is currently sitting at $200 as of this writing. Check it out below.

Satana Is Way Cooler Than Rocket Raccoon. I Said What I Said.

"Marvel Preview #7 Satana (Marvel, 1976) CGC VF 8.0 White pages. First appearance of Rocket Raccoon of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in the story "Sword in the Star". Bob Larkin painted cover. Vincente Alcazar frontispiece. Alcazar and Keith Giffen art. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $238. CGC census 10/22: 91 in 8.0, 201 higher. 1st app. Rocket Raccoon. Cover art by Bob Larkin; Satana illo by Vicente Alcazar; Why a Devil's Daughter? article by John Warner; The Damnation Waltz Satana story by Chris Claremont, art by Vicente Alcazar; Part II: La Simphonie Diable—The Devil's Symphony Satana story by Claremont, art by Alcazar; From the Devil, a Daughter article by Claremont, art by Michael Netzer and Esteban Maroto; Just a Little Over a Year Ago… article by Bill Mantlo, art by Terry Austin; and The Sword in the Star!: Stave 2: Witchworld! story by Mantlo, 1st professional art by Keith Giffen. Cover price $1.00."

This is a really nice copy that Guardians and Rocket Raccoon fans should consider adding to their collections. Go here and get more info on this copy, and to place a bid. While there, go ahead and check out the other books taking bids today as well.

