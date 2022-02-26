Rodney Barnes, Georges Jeanty Adapt Star Wars: Mandalorian For Marvel

From June, Marvel Comics will be adapting the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season One into a comic book, each episode getting an issue, in an eight-issue series that feels like it might have to be a little condensed. Written by Rodney Barnes and drawn by Buffy artist Georges Jeanty, with covers by the likes of Adi Granov.

Rodney Barnes is the award-winning writer/producer of HBO's Showtime, Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Marvel's Runaways, Starz's American Gods, and a host of other television programs and films. He has also written graphic novels for Lion Forge's Quincredible and Star Wars – Lando: Double or Nothing, as well as Falcon for Marvel Comics. He is now writing Killadelphia for Image Comics.

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I'm passionate about," Barnes tells StarWars.com. "I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it's a dream gig for any writer. I'm just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

"I've always thought an artist's style is a lot like writing in short hand. It's very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away," adds Jeanty. "Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always been detail-oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!"

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season One #1 will be published by Marvel Comics monthly from June 2022. And every issue has already been spoiled by Disney+… or has it? They do tend to sneak extra unseen details into such things.