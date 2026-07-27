Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: judge dredd, rogue trooper, The Day OF Dredd

Rogue Trooper & Day Of Dredd In 2000AD/Rebellion October 2026 Solicits

Rogue Trooper and The Day Of Dredd in 2000 AD and Rebellion Full Official October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Judge Dredd leads Rebellion’s October 2026 solicits, with 2000 AD progs #2503-2506 and The New Future coup storyline.

Rogue Trooper returns in a new 2000 AD bumper issue, while Judge Dredd Megazine #497 delivers more future-shocked action.

The Day Of Dredd on October 8 joins the 2000 AD Annual 2027, packed with new Judge Dredd and all-star anniversary stories.

Rebellion’s October 2026 lineup also includes Dave Gibbons’ 2000 AD Apex Edition and the complete Thistlebone collection.

Rogue Trooper returns to the front cover of 2000AD in Rebellion's October 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as an Artist's Edition of Dave Gibbons 2000AD work, the 2000AD Annual and the celebration of The Day Of Dredd for the 8th of October. Hey, if Batman can have a day, so can Judge Dredd… And catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

2000 AD PROG #2503

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, David Barnett (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Ben Willsher, Megan Huang (CA) Stewart K. Moore

2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! This week, Judge Dredd is hit by a surprise coup from within the Justice Department, as "The New Future" marches on! $7.99 10/21/2026

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, David Barnett (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Ben Willsher, Megan Huang (CA) Stewart K. Moore 2000 AD is the weekly sci-fi anthology which brings you hard-hitting Thrills and cosmic excitement every single week – it's The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! This week, Judge Dredd is hit by a surprise coup from within the Justice Department, as "The New Future" marches on! $7.99 10/21/2026 2000 AD PROG #2504

(W) Dan Abnett, David Barnett, Alec Worley, Guy Adams (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Megan Huang, Ben Willsher (CA) Tazio Bettin

This week, the utopian world of Ghosted hides danger and terror around every smiling corner – but the truth is starting to reveal itself! $7.99 10/28/2026

(W) Dan Abnett, David Barnett, Alec Worley, Guy Adams (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Megan Huang, Ben Willsher (CA) Tazio Bettin This week, the utopian world of Ghosted hides danger and terror around every smiling corner – but the truth is starting to reveal itself! $7.99 10/28/2026 2000 AD PROG #2505

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Dan Abnett, David Barnett (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Ben Willsher, Megan Huang (CA) Simon Davis

This week, magical duo Herne & Shuck continue to cause more problems than they solve as they dig deeper into the mystical world! $7.99 11/4/2026

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Dan Abnett, David Barnett (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Ben Willsher, Megan Huang (CA) Simon Davis This week, magical duo Herne & Shuck continue to cause more problems than they solve as they dig deeper into the mystical world! $7.99 11/4/2026 2000 AD PROG #2506

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Alec Worley, Guy Adams (A) Henry Flint, Lee Milmore, Ben Willsher, Megan Huang (CA) Toby Willsmer

This week is our third bumper-size issue of the year, with a stacked 48 pages of Thrills… including a complete new Rogue Trooper adventure!

$8.99 11/11/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #497

(W) Geoffrey D. Wessel, Andi Ewington, Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Nick Roche, Lee Carter, Conor Boyle, Phil Winslade (CA) Steven Austin

More thrilling action from the future-shocked world of the 22nd century cop! There's the concluding part of Dredd story 'Rojimbo', plus more Lawless, Rogue Trooper, Mega-City 2099 and Storm Warning.

$14.99 8/31/2026

2000 AD ANNUAL 2027 HC

(W) Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, Garth Ennis, Michael Carroll (A) Chris Burnham, R. M. Guéra, Mark Harrison, Kieran McKeown (CA) Jock

For fifty years 2000 AD has been published every single week, and in celebration of that anniversa­ry, 2000 AD is proud to present its latest and greatest Annual. A host of all-star creators bring their talents to tell six new stories. Featuring Judge Dredd hunting down a serial killer, Robo-Hunter facing off against an old nemesis, Travel photographer Cyd becoming involved with revolutionaries in The Out, fantasy series Hawk the Slayer picks up after the comic book sequel, Fiends of the Eastern Front is set during 1977 and Punk, Disco and 2000 AD all come together in this vampiric horror story, and there is an all-new time-twisting Future Shock tale. The creative line-up of this tome in­cludes Garth Ennis, Rob Williams, Dan Abnett, Michael Carroll, Alec Worley, Ian Edginton, Mark Harrison, Chris Burnham, RM Guera, Alejandro Aragon, Staz Johnson, and Kieran McKeown.

$34.99 8/31/2026

2000 AD ART OF DAVE GIBBONS APEX EDITION HC

(W/A/CA) Dave Gibbons

Before his career-defining work on Watchmen, Dave Gibbons was known to comic book readers for his work on 2000 AD. While his work appearing from the very first issue, throughout his time working on 2000 AD Dave Gibbons established himself as the definitive artist on Harlem Heroes, revamped Dan Dare, and co-created Rogue Trooper. All these characters feature within this book, and this collection also contains the complete art for one of his many mini masterpieces, Chronocops, written by Alan Moore. The Apex Edition series presents each artists work to the reader in its true size, newly scanned from the original artwork, showcasing the work of a master in all its glory.

$140.00 11/25/2026

THISTLEBONE THE COMPLETE COLLECTION TP

(W) T.C. Eglington (A/CA) Simon Davis

Britain, 2019. The secluded rural village of Harrowvale holds a dark past: years earlier, on a farm bordering the woods, a cult—led by the charismatic Jasper Hillman—sought to escape civilisation and find purity in the old ways, namely worshipping an ancient deity called Thistlebone. The cult's pagan beliefs grew so deranged that they kidnapped a young girl, Avril Eason, with the intention of sacrificing her. But Avril escaped… and now, so many years later, she returns to Harrowvale to face the demons of her past. Haunting and visceral, the Complete Thistlebone collects volumes 1-3 of the acclaimed folk horror series by T.C. Eglington and Simon Davis. $39.99 10/7/2026

TREASURY OF BRITISH COMICS ANNUAL 2027 HC

(W) David Roach, Alec Worley, Tom Tully, Stephen Brotherstone (A) Don Lawrence, John Stokes, Blas Gallego, David Roach (CA) Mike Perkins

It's almost Christmas which means that the Treasury of British comics is back with a new, stocking sizzler! The Treasury of British Comics Annual 2007 is delighted to serve up another festive treat full of classic British comic strips from legendary titles such as, Buster, Tiger, Misty, Action, Valiant and Hurricane. This exciting collection will also include brand new strips featuring beloved British characters presented by today's top comic talent.

$34.99 11/25/2026

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