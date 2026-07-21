Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, mask, robert kirkman, rom, skybound

Rom Returns in Void Rivals as Image Comics Reprints Blind Bag Surprise

Rom returns in Void Rivals as Image Comics and Skybound reprints the blind bag surprises of Rom #1 and M.A.S.K. Origins #1

Originally, they were only inside the M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags along with M.A.S.K. #2. But now Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with Hasbro, announced an open-to-order release of ROM Special #1, reprinting the surprise first appearance of the pop culture icon in the Energon Universe, as well as M.A.S.K. Origins #1. Both issues initially released in the M.A.S.K. #1 Blind Bag program and will now be available at comic book shops at the end of August.

Void Rivals co-creators, Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici, reunited to introduce space knight ROM to the Energon Universe in this standalone special issue. Rom and his alien companion Carpet will return in upcoming issues of Void Rivals!

ROM Special #1 features a main cover by Lorenzo De Felici and a variant cover program including open-to-order covers by Christian Ward, E.J. Su, Nick Bradshaw, Jim Charalampidis, a foil, die-cut mask cover by John Amor and a blank sketch cover.

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 is a double-sized issue that collects the first appearances of M.A.S.K. and V.E.N.O.M. and other landmark Energon Universe moments that led to the launch of M.A.S.K.! M.A.S.K. Origins #1 features a main cover by series artist Pye Parr and a variant cover program including open-to-order covers by Jason Howard, Ethan Young, Danilo Beyruth, Neeraj Menon and Ben Oliver

ROM Special #1 Cover B by Christian Ward

ROM Special #1 Cover C by E.J. Su

ROM Special #1 Cover D by Nick Bradshaw

ROM Special #1 Cover E (Blank Sketch Cover, $4.99)

ROM Special #1 Cover F (Foil, Die-Cut Mask Cover, $4.99) by John Amor

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 Cover A by Pye Parr

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 Cover B by Jason Howard

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 Cover C by Ethan Young

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 Cover D by Danilo Beyruth & Neeraj Menon

M.A.S.K. Origins #1 Cover E by Ben Oliver

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!