Rom Returns In Void Rivals in The Daily LITG 22nd July 2026

LITG one year ago, John Byrne Returns to Marvel For X-Men

LITG two years ago, The Krakoan Of NYX

LITG three years ago, Superman #850

LITG four years ago, Benjamin Sisko & Data Return

LITG five years ago – CM Punk

LITG six years ago, Dave Bautista Vs Ted Cruz

I just can't believe that the leading Dave Bautista article didn't mention Guardians Of The Galaxy once or try and frame it as a Drax vs Rorschach contest. I mean, how else am I meant to know what's going on?

LITG seven years ago… it was San Diego Comic-Con.

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Rockwitz, comic book colourist. Paula Sohn of Megaton Man Meets The Uncategorizable X-Thems Michael Fitzgerald or Desert City Comics, Tacoma. Heidi Meeley of Comics Fair Play Guillermo Ortego, comic book inker. Danilo Deninotti, writer, Topolino, and Kurt Cobain: When I Was An Alien

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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