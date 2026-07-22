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Rom Returns In Void Rivals in The Daily LITG 22nd July 2026

Rom returns in Void Rivals was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Rom Returns in Void Rivals leads Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with Image Comics blind bag surprise news topping the chart.
  • The Daily LITG rounds up yesterday’s biggest Bleeding Cool headlines, from comics scoops to TV, SDCC and publisher news.
  • Highlights include Rob Liefeld’s Avengelyne launch, Punisher one-shots, Afterlife with Archie, and more SDCC buzz.
  • LITG also looks back across seven years of past top stories, while marking comic book birthdays and the mailing list signup.

Rom returns in Void Rivals was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rom Returns In Void Rivals and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Rom Returns In Void Rivals, Image Comics Reprints Blind Bag Surprise
ROM Special #1
  1. Rom Returns in Void Rivals as Image Comics Reprints Blind Bag Surprise
  2. Rob Liefeld Turns To NSFW Covers To Launch New Avengelyne Comic
  3. Terminal #1 Blind Bag Spoilers: Robert Kirkman Does Something Insane
  4. Punisher One-Shots Against Black Widow, Wolverine &; Winter Soldier
  5. Supernatural's Winchester Brothers Split… One For Dean, One For Sam
  6. Afterlife with Archie Creators Respond to Disney Series News
  7. SCOOP: Sneak Peeks At Batman #13, Bad Seeds: Sunset & Poison Ivy #48
  8. Kevin Eastman Spent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Royalties On A Tank
  9. Travis Charest Comes To Archie #1 At Oni Press Which Jumps To 40 Pages
  10. Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles, A New Ongoing Series From Dark Horse

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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