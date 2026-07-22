Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, rom, transformers, Void rivals

Rom Returns Sooner With A Message From Transformers (1986) (Spoilers)

Rom returns to Image Comics and The Energon Universe sooner than expected with a message from The Transformers 1986 Animated Movie (Spoilers)

Article Summary Rom returns to the Energon Universe faster than expected, with Void Rivals #32 teasing his arrival before issue #33.

Rom #1 first promised his comeback in Void Rivals, and Skybound is now reprinting the surprise blind bag comic in August.

Void Rivals #33 and #34 put Rom front and center, including a clash with Predacron in upcoming Energon Universe issues.

Rom’s message in Void Rivals #32 echoes a key line from Transformers: The Movie (1986), adding a major nostalgia hook.

Rom #1 was one of the surprise comic books in the M.A.S.K. #1 blind bags from Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment, as part of the Energon Universe. At the end of that comic, we were told that Rom would return in the Void Rivals comic book from the same creative team.

Yesterday, we ran the news that Skybound/Image would reprint that comic outside of the blind bag for August, ahead of Rom coming to the Void Rivals comic book. Void Rivals #33 has a "surprise" redacted visitor in the solicits, revealed by the covers as Rom, and also all over Void Rivals #34 as well.

VOID RIVALS #33

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Conor Hughes, Patricio Delpeche

Darak and Solila find themselves face-to-face with none other than *SPOILER*! Can you believe it?!

$3.99 8/3/2026

VOID RIVALS #34

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Conor Hughes, Patricio Delpeche (CA) Lorenzo De Felici

ROM vs. the dreaded PREDACRON—everyone's favorite bounty-hunter! Wait a minute! Whose book is this, anyway?

$3.99 9/23/2026

And then we read today's Void Rivals #32 by Robert Kirkman, Conor Hughes and Patricio Delpeche. ANd it looks like it may have an earl;y visitor…

That was quick. Let's zoom in and see what he's saying.

"Bah Weep Granah Weep Nini Bong"… or close enough. I know those words… fire up the Transformers Movie from 1986… and a more recent game.

Hope it goes over just as well this time… Void Rivals #32 by Robert Kirkman, Conor Hughes and Patricio Delpeche is published today by Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment.

Void Rivals #32

by Robert Kirkman, Conor Hughes, Patricio Delpeche

In the aftermath of the Quintesson War, Darak and Solia are on the run and find themselves lost together, with danger looming all around. 7/22/2026 $3.99

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