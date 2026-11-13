Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Lenore, roman dirge

Roman Dirge's Lenore Returns For The Secrets We Walk Upon

Roman Dirge's Lenore returns for The Secrets We Walk Upon from Titan Comics in February 2027

Article Summary Roman Dirge's Lenore returns to Titan Comics in February 2027 with new four-issue miniseries The Secrets We Walk Upon.

Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon #1, Sherlock Mode, finds Spamwitch probing Lenore's troubles and gnome surveillance.

The new Lenore series follows 2025's The Time War, continuing Roman Dirge's long-running cult favorite at Titan.

Titan has revealed multiple covers and confirmed Lenore's latest comeback keeps Roman Dirge's iconic dead girl alive.

Titan Comics has announced another return for Roman Dirge's Lenore, the cute little dead girl who has been coming and going since 1998 with Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon. Lenore began at Slave Labor Graphics after the Poe poem, moved to Titan for Volume II, disappeared for stretches, and came back in 2019 before the 2025 Lenore: The Time War miniseries. This is the next one. A trailer, covers and interior art are already available to run.

LENORE: THE SECRETS WE WALK UPON #1: SHERLOCK MODE (OF 4)

(W/A) Roman Dirge

ROMAN DIRGE'S LENORE IS BACK and she's not right in the head, or should that be on top of the head? And it's up to the Spamwitch to find out what's what and why a bunch of gnomes are conducting secret surveillance on her. FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Cover A is by Roman Dirge, Cover B by Kit Wallis, Cover C by Roman Dirge, Cover D a Roman Dirge virgin cardstock, Cover E a Kit Wallis inks cardstock, and Cover F a Roman Dirge foil. Previous Lenore collections remain easy to find, including the recent Lenore: The Time War hardcover. Roman Dirge has always treated Lenore as an intermittent project. After the original Slave Labor run and the early 2000s animated shorts, Titan Comics picked up the comic book in 2009. The 2019 relaunch and the 2025 Time Goats story both arrived after long silences, and both sold on the strength of the existing audience rather than any promise of a regular schedule. This four-issue series follows the same pattern.

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