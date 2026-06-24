Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: choose your own adventure, flash, Gavin Guidry, ryan north

Ryan North Brings Choose Your Own Adventure To DC Comics (Spoilers)

Ryan North brings his Choose-Your-Own-Adventure approach to DC Comics with Gavin Guidry on The Flash #34 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ryan North brings his Choose-Your-Own-Adventure storytelling style to DC Comics in The Flash #34 with Gavin Guidry.

The piece traces North’s hit Choose-Your-Own-Adventure books from Hamlet to Romeo and Juliet to his wild Shakespeare finale.

North previously adapted the Choose-Your-Own-Adventure format to comics at IDW before making the jump to DC’s Flash.

In The Flash #34, Wally’s future-sight powers create a brief interactive-style sequence tied to a Gorilla Army threat.

Ryan North, currently a writer for Fantastic Four at Marvel Comics and The Flash at DC Comics, has another fun career writing literary Choose-Your-Own-Adventure fiction. Originally, Ryan North's breakthrough in this style was To Be Or Not To Be: A Chooseable-Path Adventure in 2013, funded via Kickstarter, which became the most-funded publishing project on the platform at the time. The book reimagined Hamlet, letting readers play as Hamlet, Ophelia, or even Hamlet's ghostly father. Choices range from the sensible to the absurd, leading to dozens of possible endings, many of them hilarious deaths or unexpected triumphs. The success led to a sequel of sorts: Romeo And/Or Juliet: A Chooseable-Path Adventure in 2016, my favourite of his works in this rather small genre. This one expanded the branching possibilities even further, as readers could follow Romeo, Juliet, or other characters, explore alternate romances such as Juliet and Viola, Romeo and Rosaline, or Juliet and Rosaline, and every ending was illustrated. North has said he disliked the tragic ending of the original play so much that he wrote over 100 alternatives. The book became a New York Times bestseller and won a YALSA Alex Award. He concluded his trilogy with an even more out-there William Shakespeare Punches a Friggin' Shark And/Or Other Stories, in 2018, which dragged in as many Shakespeare plays as possible and is insanely hard to find now. He also brought the approach to comics at IDW with Star Trek: Lower Decks: Warp Your Own Way, an interactive comic where readers guide Ensign Beckett Mariner through a mystery. And now, with The Flash #34, he has brought it to DC Comics, courtesy of artist Gavin Guidry.

Only a couple of pages, mind. But as The Flash is now seeing the future with increasing accuracy, it enables him to do this kind of thing…

That should give you the gist. Including exactly what Gavin had to go through as well. The Flash #34 by Ryan North and Gavin Guidry is published today by DC Comics.

The Flash #34 by Ryan North, Gavin Guidry

Mr. Terrific is helping Wally understand the new superpower he's been experiencing and has come up with a way to test it. But when that results in the Flash seeing a vision of a dark future—okay, maybe not that dark but at least "concerning"—Central City overrun by a Gorilla Army!—he knows precisely where he needs to go to stop it. Can one man, even if he is objectively pretty fast, survive in the middle of enemy territory when all those enemies are really strong, super-intelligent gorillas? You'll find out in this issue! Plus: It all leads to a second experiment, with even greater consequences! $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!