Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: sabrina, vampirella

Sabrina X Vampirella By Tini Howard, Bill Galvan And Ben Galvan

Sabrina The Teenage Witch X Vampirella by Tini Howard, Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan from Dynamite in December 2026

Article Summary Sabrina The Teenage Witch X Vampirella unites Archie and Dynamite in a new December 2026 crossover one-shot.

Tini Howard writes Sabrina and Vampirella as supernatural outsiders teaming up in a beachside occult adventure.

Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan provide the art, with covers by Eric Powell, Francesco Francavilla and more.

Dynamite also announces The Vampirella Helliday Special by Erik Burnham, with Wagner Reis returning.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch X Vampirella is the latest Dynamite/Archie crossover to follow Archie/Terminator, with Tini Howard making her Dynamite debut alongside father and son art team, Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan.

"Sabrina Spellman is only half witch. Unlike the others in her coven, she still craves a mortal summer vacation with all its comfy accoutrements. When her aunts make her dream come true, with the stipulation that she has to do some house-sitting, everyone's favorite teenage sorceress (and her adorable cat Salem!) finds herself kicking back in an idyllic beachside town. First and foremost on her mind is hiding her magic from a gaggle of nosy neighbors. But one such neighbor is not quite like the others… Vampirella is only half vampire. The descendant of Drakulon finds herself torn between two worlds, human expectations of her vampire visage, and her at times competing impulses of heroism and survival. When a new challenge rises on her radar, she can sense the perfect ally. This young witch's magic could come in handy, and the two will set off on a thrilling and historic fable!"

"I love Vampi — as a goth girl growing up her look and vibe was always important to me. I think Nancy Collins' work was some of the first I ever read about her and I love her voice under Nancy's pen — smart and curious but also clever and funny in a very cool way," said writer Tini Howard. "As for Sabrina, Chilling Adventures is one of those comics that inspired me so much, I had no idea that kind of reinvention was possible. Getting to write a version of Sabrina that is an exploration of her dark powers with the look of a classic Archie beach party is so much fun." With covers from Eric Powell, Francesco Francavilla, Sebastián Píriz, Mike Rooth and Bill and Ben Galvan.

Vampirella will also be getting The Vampirella Helliday Special by Erik Burnham, and the first Vampirella Dynamite artist, Wagner Reis, returning after fifteen years.

"Vampirella's life is filled with chaos agents, aliens, vampires, alien vampires, interpersonal drama, interdimensional travel, and a thirst for both knowledge and blood. With that much on her plate, she has to relish some rest and relaxation every once and a while. A trip to Spain and the historic city of Barcelona is on the itinerary this time. But she can never truly escape the job! Just because she tries to take a day off, doesn't mean the chaos doesn't follow her on the way out the door. There are bloodthirsty beings across the world, under every nook and cranny. Barcelona is no different, as their nemesis will soon learn quite urgently. The only way she's going to get any peace is sending these foes straight to hell!

With covers by Cat Staggs, Meghan Hetrick, and cosplayer Lorraine.

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