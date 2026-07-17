Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: humberto ramos, Josh Trujillio, marvel voices, nova, Rafael Loureiro, Sam Alexander

Sam Alexander Returns In Nova: Return Of The Rings From Marvel Comics

Sam Alexander returns in Nova: Return Of The Rings by Josh Trujillo and Rafael Loureiro from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Sam Alexander returns in Nova: Return Of The Rings #1, a Marvel one-shot arriving in October 2026.

Josh Trujillo and Rafael Loureiro launch a new Nova story tied to Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month.

The Ten Rings of Power break containment, and a new bearer targets Nova and Worldmind for galactic domination.

The Marvel's Voices special also includes a bonus Sam Alexander story balancing cosmic heroics and family life.

Josh Trujillo and Rafael Loureiro launch Nova: Return Of The Rings #1 from Marvel Comics in October 2026 for Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month with the Ten Rings of Power and Sam Alexander, Nova…

NOVA: RETURN OF THE RINGS #1

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO & JUAN PONCE

Art by RAFAEL LOUREIRO & ANDY PEREIRA

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Variant Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

THE RINGS OF POWER RETURN TO EARTH!

Deemed too dangerous to remain on Earth, the Ten Rings of Power were jettisoned off into the depths of space—but have since broken containment! Now one of the rings returns to Earth with a brand-new bearer hellbent on getting his hands on the sentient supercomputer, Worldmind, as his first step of galactic domination! His target? None other than Sam Alexander, A.K.A. NOVA! On Sale 10/14 "The fan-favorite hero makes an impactful return this October in NOVA: RETURN OF THE RINGS #1, a Marvel's Voices one-shot celebrating Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month. Written by Josh Trujillo (Planet of the Apes Vs. Fantastic Four) and drawn by Rafael Loureiro (Dazzler), the issue kicks off a major saga centered around the Ten Rings. The one-shot also includes a bonus story by Juan Ponce (Redwing: Independence Day Infinity Comic) and Andy Pereira (Wiccan: Witches' Road) that explores how Sam balances his epic super hero adventures with being there for his family."

"It's such a thrill to write for one of Marvel's biggest teen heroes! With so many memorable stories behind him, Sam Alexander is uniquely qualified to take on this threat! This is a high-stakes adventure with a fierce villain, and huge consequences for the entire Marvel Universe. To save the day, Sam will be drawing inspiration from his fellow heroes, and also his familial roots. Everything has led to this moment! I hope new readers give this Nova special a chance. He's an iconic character who leads with courage and heart. But it's gonna take a lot more than that to survive this experience! Good luck!" – Josh Trujillo

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