Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Clayface, joker, nick dragotta, robin, scott snyder

Absolute Batman #23 And The Fate Of The Absolute Robins (Spoilers)

Absolute Batman #23 And The Fate Of The Absolute Robins courtesy of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta (Absolute Bat-Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #23 delivers a brutal Death in the Family-style twist, echoing Jason Todd’s classic Batman tragedy.

Clayface attacks during Batman’s clash with the Robins, as Scarecrow and Joker manipulate every move behind the scenes.

The murder is staged to point at Batman again, deepening the Joker’s control over the Robins and Gotham’s fear.

Absolute Batman #23 reveals Tim Drake as the fallen Robin, with Jason Todd swearing personal vengeance next.

Yesterday, alongside a lot of context, I pointed out that today's Absolute Batman #23 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta looked like it may be going down the Death In The Family route. The classic Batman storyline that saw the death of Jason Todd, the second Robin, after being beaten by The Joker, and then blown up, as voted on by the reading public.

And as Clayface, who joins the fray this issue against Batman, at the direction of Scarecrow and Joker, takes advantage of the battle between certain Robins and Batman. Robins, whose very existence is down to the Joker, has shown how well he can manipulate people to be in the right place at the right time, or at least think they were. As we get a very new Death In The Family. It's just not a family that Batman was a part of…

Yeah, we definitely still need those…

The death of a Robin at the hands of Clayface, directed by Scarecrow, working for Jack Grimm, The Joker, but set up to look like Batman again…

And it's Tim Drake, with Jason Todd vowing a very personal vengeance in issues to come… Absolute Batman #23 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #23 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026

BATMAN VS. BATMAN! In a climactic showdown, Batman is forced to battle an unyielding enemy in not just the Robins but in himself. More than one dead character signals a call for help…and a symbol of hopelessness as more friends become enemies. $4.99 8/12/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons.

$4.99 9/9/26

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/9/26 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026

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