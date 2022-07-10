Savage Avengers #3 Preview: What's Conan Stil Doing Here?

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, so in this preview of Savage Avengers #3, how can we ever miss Conan if he never leaves the Marvel Universe? Check out the preview below.

Savage Avengers #3

by David Pepose & Carlos Magno, cover by Leinil Yu

JOURNEY TO THE TEMPLE OF THE BEAST! Banding together the deadliest warriors of the Marvel Universe, Conan and the Savage Avengers have never been accustomed to playing defense. But after being hunted across the Hyborian Age by DEATHLOK THE DESTROYER, only one thing's for certain – our heroes aren't running anymore. Armed with a death-defying plan in the heart of a forbidden temple, can even the Savage Avengers fight against the future? Or will an ancient evil crush their victory before they've even begun? Everything changes in this sword-and-sorcery showdown between Cyborg and Cimmerian!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 13, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620290400311

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

75960620290400321 – SAVAGE AVENGERS 3 CAMUNCOLI TEASER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620290400331 – SAVAGE AVENGERS 3 ANDOLFO PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

