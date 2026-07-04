Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: ebay, erik larsen, savage dragon, Splash Page Variant

Savage Dragon #280 "Splash Page Variant" Explodes On eBay (Spoilers)

The Savage Dragon #280 "Splash Page Variant" for the final page of the comic has exploded all over eBay

Article Summary Savage Dragon #280 ends with a finale, and the rare "Splash Page Variant" is already spiking on eBay.

The issue pays off threads from Savage Dragon #275, with Malcolm Dragon and Angel finally returning home from Russia.

Back in America, Malcolm finds Maxine pushing Savage Dragon #280 further into wild territory.

Collectors are chasing the Savage Dragon #280 Splash Page Variant, with copies selling for about $40 on eBay.

Savage Dragon by Erik Larsen, one of the Image Comics launch issues almost thirty-five years ago, has always pushed the envelope, content-wise, for a mainstream superhero comic. But it took a swerve around a decade ago, becoming far more explicit in terms of nudity, violence, and language, especially concerning the romantic lives of the lead character, Malcolm Dragon and his wife, Maxine Dragon, the ups and downs of an open relationship, alongside their many kids, as well as destroying the image of public domain Mickey Mouse. Anything Erik Larsen wants, he gets, and while the audience is smaller, they are very committed to what has become a cross between Jack Kirby and Robert Crumb. And so, to this week's Savage Dragon #280. A rather fun comic, as ever, with a rather insane last page. Even more insane is that it has a variant, not of the cover, but of the details of that final splash page. And I use that word rather accurately.

The origins of this go back to Savage Dragon #275, which came out in January. With Malcolm Dragon, son of the original Savage Dragon, and Angel Darling, stepdaughter of Savage Dragon, and wife of Frank Darling Jr, going on a mission to Russia.

Saying goodbye to their loved ones, with Maxine Dragon reminding him who will be waiting for them.

Oh, yes, and Frank Darling is in Mister Glum's body these days. It was a whole thing.

But that was then. The battle in Russia got crazy and intensified. The Dragon kids had their own adventures, went to other dimensions, killed people, got kidnapped and met Popeye and Mickey Mouse. And now, in Savage Dragon #280, Malcolm and Angel are back in America…

Also, they are step-siblings, but have also been there, with and without Maxine.

…even if everyone fusses over the other-dimensional Paul Dragon, who looks like the original Dragon. How very meta, right folks?

And arriving at Malcom's home? Well, there's one of Angel's dimensional other selves, who has been staying with Frank Darling Jr's family.

So while one Angel takes another Angel away, Malcom goes round the back to find out what's been going on.

Savage Dragon #280 "Splash Page Variant"Thank you, Erik Larsen. No black light needed in this room. And it's enough to get eBay's attention, so while the standard issue is happy enough selling for $3.99 online, the variant "splash page" issue, as I am so hilariously calling it? Copies have now sold for 55 Canadian dollars or around $40 US. If you picked up a copy, maybe check which one you had? Wash your hands afterwards, of course, and maybe open a window… I believe this cover is the one you will want to flick through on the comic book store shelf. And hey, you can bet that Absolute Batman will never do this. SAVAGE DRAGON #280 CVR B ERIK LARSEN 70S TRADE DRESS VAR (MR)

(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen

The surviving members of the rescue team that went into Russia fight their final battle in an effort to come home.

$3.99 7/1/2026 Savage Dragon #280Finding his wife, Maxine Dragon, living up to her promise and engaged in a four-way with Malcolm's stepbrother, Kevin Gorelick/Thunderhead, and Frank Darling Jr/Mister Glum. Not the only time, but usually, there have been only women involved, so he's been fine with it. Maybe he'll be Mister Glum now? Oh, and then there's the variant final page, if you can find it… see if you can spot the difference.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!