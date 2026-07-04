Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: ebay, erik larsen, savage dragon, Splash Page Variant
Savage Dragon #280 "Splash Page Variant" Explodes On eBay (Spoilers)
The Savage Dragon #280 "Splash Page Variant" for the final page of the comic has exploded all over eBay
Article Summary
- Savage Dragon #280 ends with a finale, and the rare "Splash Page Variant" is already spiking on eBay.
- The issue pays off threads from Savage Dragon #275, with Malcolm Dragon and Angel finally returning home from Russia.
- Back in America, Malcolm finds Maxine pushing Savage Dragon #280 further into wild territory.
- Collectors are chasing the Savage Dragon #280 Splash Page Variant, with copies selling for about $40 on eBay.
Savage Dragon by Erik Larsen, one of the Image Comics launch issues almost thirty-five years ago, has always pushed the envelope, content-wise, for a mainstream superhero comic. But it took a swerve around a decade ago, becoming far more explicit in terms of nudity, violence, and language, especially concerning the romantic lives of the lead character, Malcolm Dragon and his wife, Maxine Dragon, the ups and downs of an open relationship, alongside their many kids, as well as destroying the image of public domain Mickey Mouse. Anything Erik Larsen wants, he gets, and while the audience is smaller, they are very committed to what has become a cross between Jack Kirby and Robert Crumb. And so, to this week's Savage Dragon #280. A rather fun comic, as ever, with a rather insane last page. Even more insane is that it has a variant, not of the cover, but of the details of that final splash page. And I use that word rather accurately.
The origins of this go back to Savage Dragon #275, which came out in January. With Malcolm Dragon, son of the original Savage Dragon, and Angel Darling, stepdaughter of Savage Dragon, and wife of Frank Darling Jr, going on a mission to Russia.
Saying goodbye to their loved ones, with Maxine Dragon reminding him who will be waiting for them.
Oh, yes, and Frank Darling is in Mister Glum's body these days. It was a whole thing.
But that was then. The battle in Russia got crazy and intensified. The Dragon kids had their own adventures, went to other dimensions, killed people, got kidnapped and met Popeye and Mickey Mouse. And now, in Savage Dragon #280, Malcolm and Angel are back in America…
Also, they are step-siblings, but have also been there, with and without Maxine.
…even if everyone fusses over the other-dimensional Paul Dragon, who looks like the original Dragon. How very meta, right folks?
And arriving at Malcom's home? Well, there's one of Angel's dimensional other selves, who has been staying with Frank Darling Jr's family.
So while one Angel takes another Angel away, Malcom goes round the back to find out what's been going on.
SAVAGE DRAGON #280 CVR B ERIK LARSEN 70S TRADE DRESS VAR (MR)
(W/A/CA) Erik Larsen
The surviving members of the rescue team that went into Russia fight their final battle in an effort to come home.
$3.99 7/1/2026