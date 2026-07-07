Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, bone parish, Final Boss, knightfall, savage dragon, shaolin cowboy

Savage Dragon Beats Absolute Batman: Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Savage Dragon beats Absolute Batman in The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week... but then so does Shaolin Cowboy

Article Summary Absolute Batman lands multiple spots on the hottest comics list as anime buzz and key issue speculation drive demand.

Savage Dragon #280 tops Absolute Batman after its controversial variant sparked collector frenzy and strong eBay sales.

Absolute Batman #15, #16 and DC All In Special #1 heat up with renewed interest in the Absolute Universe and Trinity.

Bone Parish, Shaolin Cowboy and Final Boss also surge as TV news, cover buzz and rumor-fueled buying shake the market.

The Savage Dragon "Splash Page Variant" that Bleeding Cool covered (and then had to delete some of the images from) beat out Absolute Batman this week in the top ten hottest comics of the week. In fact, there was a lot of standard Batman, Bone Parish, Final Boss and even Shaolin Cowboy thanks to more movie and TV news, gossip and rumour… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

SAVAGE DRAGON #280 – ERIK LARSEN – 1970S RETRO | IMAGE | JULY 2026 SAVAGE DRAGON has been well known to feature adult moments. In its long 280-issue run, there have been several sexually explicit panels featured in an issue. This issue is something else. We won't go into detail about what is featured, but it's safe to say that SAVAGE DRAGON hasn't gone this far before. Additionally, after release day, readers noticed that the final page of the book was given more details in this 1970s retro variant cover. Cover A and Cover C feature a less explicit final page (and we use "less explicit" lightly). As they say, sex sells… literally! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $37. BATMAN #497 | DC | MAY 1993 The Batman: Knightfall Part I trailer dropped, and it has been generating tons of hype! Fans are excited about the animation artwork, the voice actors, and the overall direction of the classic storyline. More so, fans were treated to the reveal that this story would be divided across three movies. The trilogy was promoted in the trailer and only served to hype up the new animated production! This issue has been getting tons of heat since the announcement! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. BONE PARISH #1 – LEE GARBETT | BOOM! STUDIOS | JULY 2018 BONE PARISH was a 12-issue mini-series about a drug empire built on a brand new drug, a drug made from the ashes of the dead. The drug would cause the user to have hallucinations and hauntings, causing a clash between rival dealers and supernatural entities. The series just got acquired by Starz to be adapted into a live-action television series. At the helm, as executive producer, will be Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. This announcement drove massive demand for this first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. SHAOLIN COWBOY: STAYING A.I.LIVE #1 – PEACH MOMOKO (1:25) | DARK HORSE | JULY 2026 Peach Momoko made her mark on the comic book community with her initial watercolor artwork that displayed the macabre. Every one of her covers were extremely haunting, which made it a top desirable collectible. This cover brings back that unsettling imagery. The recently released 1:25 retailer incentive features a 3/4ths of a woman's head, with the other fourth blown right off. There is no censor, no cover-ups; it is just fully on display. Momoko left a mark with that cover, causing fans to track down this book on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $58. BONE PARISH #1 – TYLER CROOK – VIRGIN | BOOM! STUDIOS | JULY 2018 Since the announcement that this property would get a television series, the first issue has been in high demand. While Cover A has moved a lot more copies than this variant, this variant has accumulated much more value. It could be because it is a virgin variant, but it could also be because this is just a phenomenal cover. It depicts the haunting red tone of the drug transaction, overseen by an eerie graveyard angel. Definitely an eye-catcher! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #16 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 This book marks the conclusion of the storyline that brought together these two heroes. The two-part story started in ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #15. It was the first time that the Absolute versions of Batman and Wonder Woman have ever met. Fans were excited about their first meeting, and the writers delivered a fantastic story with great character interactions. In the recently released ABSOLUTE MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12, the characters reunite. Absolute Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman are seen together at the end of that issue, for the first time in 2026. This sent fans back to the first meeting of the two heroes, and sales went off! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – DANIEL SAMPERE – REGULAR WRAPAROUND | DC | OCTOBER 2024 In addition to the recent reunion of the Absolute Trinity, the Absolute Universe has a lot going for it right now. An Absolute Batman anime series was just recently announced, causing tons of Absolute key issues to spike in value and demand. This issue features the first appearance of the Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. It is the beginning of the Absolute Universe that may soon feature in animated productions. It makes sense that fans have been fighting over copies before any other big announcements are made! We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $97. FINAL BOSS #1 – TYLER KIRKHAM – REGULAR | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2025 FINAL BOSS has been the talk of a lot of social media influencers lately. It all started when Tyler Kirkham made a cryptic statement on his Instagram. He stated that fans should be picking up Final Boss issues because an announcement would soon be made (before San Diego Comic Con). Many social influencers in the comic book community jumped on this news and pushed out the urgency to secure copies. While no official announcement has been made (or teased), fans of FINAL BOSS and Kirkham have not hesitated to purchase the first issue of the series. We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $36. COMICS! THE MAGAZINE #5 – MARK SPEARS – SECRET SPAWN 77 | PRANA PUBLISHERS | JULY 2026 This book was a mega sleeper hit this past week! First of all, retailers did not even know they were receiving this book. Secondly, not all retailers did receive one. While the book was limited to each retailer, it was not a guarantee. Only retailers who ordered the 25-copy bundle of COMICS! THE MAGAZINE were gifted this secret variant. This makes this cover even more of a rarity to hunt down. On top of that, it features one of the hottest comic book artists in the scene, illustrating one of the most badass characters in comics. This variant is nothing but wins! We tracked it at a high sale of $111 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $97. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 Absolute Batman has been back on our Top Ten since June. The debut of the Robins, the launch of Absolute Catwoman's solo series, and the announcement of an Absolute Batman anime series have driven fans wild. Key issues are flying on the aftermarket, and what bigger key issue is there than the first appearance of the Dark Knight's most famous villain of all. Nothing has been officially announced for the animated series, but fans are banking on the idea that it will closely follow the limited source material. If so, seeing an Absolute Joker on the screen is a high-probability outcome! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $10.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, July 5th, 2026.

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