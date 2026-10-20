Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, Dan Watters, detective comics, Mister Freeze, nightwing, poison ivy, scarface

Scarface And Mister Freeze, Bad Seeds Or Good Seeds? Batman Spoilers

Scarface And Mister Freeze, Bad Seeds Or Good Seeds? Batman Spoilers for Detective Comics #1114 and Nightwing #143 ahead...

Article Summary Bad Seeds spoilers reveal Gotham overrun by toxic prehistoric plants, with Poison Ivy’s takeover now tied to the Parliament of Trees.

Detective Comics #1114 sees Batman join forces with Mr. and Mrs. Freeze in a desperate bid to save Gotham before dawn.

Nightwing #143 drops Dick Grayson into Gotham’s chaos as he rejects the Minotaur’s AI-driven plan to expand crime worldwide.

Scarface and the Ventriloquist resurface during Bad Seeds, raising the question of whether old rogues could aid Batman now.

The Bad Seeds event for the Batman titles may have seen Gotham taken over by prehistoric plants, terraforming the city into a poisonous domain kicked off by Mayor Poison Ivy but now seemingly controlled by the Parliament Of Trees. But for some folks, well, it's just another Wednesday. Spoilers for Nightwing #143 by Dan Watters and David Lapham and Detective Comics #1114 by Tom Taylor, Mikel Janin and Clayton Henry, out tomorrow…

As Gotham gangster bad guys Scarface and The Ventriloquist return to the scene in Gotham…

So Batman teams up with Mr And Mrs Freeze, trying to look at the big picture. But is it the right one?

Because it's left to Nightwing to go smack bang into the middle of Batman continuity right now, Bad Seeds be damned, and deal with how the old firm are dealing with the new firm, choosing not to be a puppet of the Minotaur and his A.I. algorithm plans to scale up Gotham's crime operation globally

You know, once whatever it is Mayor Poison Ivy did to the city is put on ice… might Scarface and The Ventriloquist be just what Batman needs right now?

Bat Cave and The Bad Seeds to the rescue…

Detective Comics #1114 by Tom Taylor, Mikel Janin, Clayton Henry

As dawn—and the imminent destruction that daylight will bring—approaches in Gotham City, Batman finds himself out of options. There is only one hope left to save his city, and it lies with the cold, calculating Mr. Freeze. Now, shoulder to(cold) shoulder with one of his greatest foes, the Caped Crusader must fight his way across Gotham in one last desperate attempt to save the city. This thrilling—and chilling—issue picks up right where Batman #14 left off as Gotham's darkest night continues! $4.99 10/21/26

As dawn—and the imminent destruction that daylight will bring—approaches in Gotham City, Batman finds himself out of options. There is only one hope left to save his city, and it lies with the cold, calculating Mr. Freeze. Now, shoulder to(cold) shoulder with one of his greatest foes, the Caped Crusader must fight his way across Gotham in one last desperate attempt to save the city. This thrilling—and chilling—issue picks up right where Batman #14 left off as Gotham's darkest night continues! $4.99 10/21/26 Nightwing #143 by Dan Watters, David Lapham

With Robin by his side and the plants of Bad Seeds spreading through Gotham City, Nightwing realizes an old foe is attempting to use this night's chaos to settle a grudge. But with so much water under the bridge, can the two boy wonders still work together as they used to? Or are the good old days really gone for good? $4.99 10/21/26

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