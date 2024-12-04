Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cyclops, Rogue

The Scene On The Cover Of X-Men #8 Does Not Appear In The Comic

The scene on the cover of X-Men #8 does not appear in the comic. Sorry everyone... maybe in the next issue? (Spoilers)

Article Summary The cover of X-Men #8 misleadingly shows a scene that never appears in the comic.

Rogue and Cyclops never engage in battle as depicted; instead, they tackle separate missions.

An intricate crossover with Uncanny X-Men and Avengers enriches the storyline.

Graymalkin Prison poses a looming threat with tech that turns mutants into weapons.

Comic book covers are a funny thing. Sometimes they are generic ways to sum up the lead character of a comic. Sometimes they tease the contents. Sometimes they even tell a joke or create an iconic encapsulation. And then, sometimes, they blatantly lie. Take the cover of today's X-Men #8.

Rogue does not hit Cyclops in X-Men #8. They don't even come to blows in any meaningful way. Now stuff goes down, certainly. Two of Rogue's team were captured by the Greymalkin prison, Jubilee and Calico.

Just as one of Cyclops' team was, The Beast. Which means a crossover with Uncanny X-Men.

No, sorry, that's with today's Wolverine. With a much more relaxed X-Men background. Don't worry, he'll turn up again later.

And that's with today's Avengers. With Magneto in civvies, coming to terms with his daughter's new status in the world – as well as his own powerlessness.

That's NYX, come on people turn the dial in the right direction, there is a lot of cross continuity going on today. But not everyone was down with Krakoa…

It's true, Storm is also in today's X-Force as well.

She's in as many comics as Wolverine today but, like I said, we'll get to him. Sophie has gone through some changes since the Cuckoo days of Krakoa as well.

But the mutants of this world are still very much in threat. Wioth Graymalkin turning them into horrific weapons….

But it's down to Magneto to give this all some nuance and context. Which is unusual for him as well.

But back to that cover scene, you do see Cyclops blasting out against a mutant, but it's against Blob, turned by Graymalkin technology…

And it's Rogue who dies it more effectively…

And look! Told you Wolverine would be back!

But there's no sign whatsoever of Rogue punching Cyclops, let alone knocking the visor off his face. Maybe you'll have to pick up the next issue of Uncanny X-Men for that one. Or maybe not…

AVENGERS #21

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240973

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Valerio Schiti

AVENGERS VS. X-MEN! Jed MacKay pits his Avengers against his X-Men in a story that sows the seeds for some major future developments! Captain Marvel and Cyclops square off! Scarlet Witch and Magneto finally confront their history! And Storm's loyalties are put to the test… Rated T+ In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #8

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241024

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

"RAID ON GRAYMALKIN" PART ONE! With one of their own incarcerated, the X-Men move on Graymalkin Prison in order to free their teammate. But it's not just one team – in Alaska, Cyclops' X-Men scramble a rescue mission, while in Louisiana, Rogue's X-Men move to strike out on their own sortie. Doctrinal rivals each with their own objective, will these two fractious teams find themselves at cross-purposes? After all…an "X" is made by two lines crossing. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99 NYX #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241000

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Sara Pichelli

PREPARE TO BE DAZZLED…TO DEATH! Congratulations, Kamala Khan – You Got Tickets to Dazzler! ADVISORY: This historic, one-night-only performance will be recorded for theatrical distribution! By entering this concert, you and your little mutant friends consent to being recorded, manipulated and otherwise used by the extradimensional superbeing known as MOJO. Lasers, smoke, flashing lights and other stagecraft will be used against you. Have fun at Dazzler! We hope you survive the experience! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $3.99 WOLVERINE #4

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241016

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A/CA) Martin Coccolo

CONSTRICTOR STRIKES! The return of the villainous CONSTRICTOR means trouble for WOLVERINE – but more than LOGAN could possibly realize. What's wrong with Constrictor, and what does it mean for Wolverine's future…and past? The secrets of Saladin Ahmed's plot hinted at in issue #1 take on new meaning in this key issue! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $4.99 X-FORCE #6

MARVEL COMICS

SEP241020

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

FORGE REUNITES WITH STORM AND MYSTIQUE! The mysterious forces circling X-FORCE since issue #1 begin to come into focus…the fractures were just the beginning! Meanwhile, for all of the pain he's endured, losing STORM may be the biggest regret of FORGE's life. But as Forge reunites with ORORO and MYSTIQUE, this "love triangle" might break more than just a few hearts! Action. Love lost. New foes. Shock surprises. X-FORCE has it all! RATED PARENTAL ADVISORY. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 04, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!