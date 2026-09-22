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Scholastic Graphix Celebrates A Decade of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man In 3D

Scholastic Graphix celebrates a decade of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man, with new 3D comics

Article Summary Scholastic Graphix celebrates 10 years of Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man as the hit graphic novel series tops 70 million copies sold.

Dog Man: A Sprinkle in Time lands on 3 November, kicking off anniversary festivities for Dav Pilkey’s bestselling hero.

New Dog Man Dynamite books launch in 2027, blending comics, puzzles, jokes and retro 3-D glasses for young readers.

Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man anniversary also includes Bark to School events and a 10-city US, Canada and UK author tour.

Scholastic is marking ten years, or 70 in dog years, of Dav Pilkey's Dog Man, one of the bestselling graphic novel series of all time, with a slate of celebrations, a major author tour, and a new interactive book line launching in 2027. The series that debuted in 2016 has sold more than 70 million copies worldwide and been translated into 50 languages. Every volume has hit the top spot on US bestseller lists upon release. A Dog Man inspired a hit TheaterWorksUSA musical currently touring internationally and a DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures feature film that topped the box office. The milestone arrives alongside the publication of Dog Man: A Sprinkle in Time on the 3rd of November.

Scholastic is also announcing Dog Man Dynamite, a new collectable series of 48-page interactive paperbacks written and illustrated by Pilkey. The first arrives on the 3rd of August, 2027, with a second in January 2028. Each book mixes original comics, games, puzzles, jokes, surprises, and sneak peeks drawn from upcoming Dog Man, Captain Underpants, and Cat Kid Comic Club projects, and every edition includes retro 3-D glasses designed by Pilkey, who said the project draws directly from his own childhood reading. "The inspiration for Dog Man Dynamite came from my own childhood and a nod to the Dynamite magazines I loved as a kid. I wanted to create more fun reading material that can help expand kids' vocabulary and critical thinking skills. My hope is that Dog Man Dynamite will get kids excited about books and reading without even realising it."

And "Bark to School" events at bookstores, libraries, and schools across the U.S. will celebrate the series in the lead-up to the new book's release. In November and December, Pilkey embarks on a 10-city tour across the US, Canada, and the UK, including Vancouver, British Columbia; London, Illinois, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, California, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Pilkey's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favourite characters, meet costumed Dog Man and Captain Underpants, and take photos with Dav Pilkey. Activity stations include "Dav Pilkey's Drawing Wall," where kids can create their own characters and stories. In a nod to the series' recurring theme of "doing good," fans will also be invited to donate extra signed books to literacy partners, local libraries, and schools serving underserved communities. Tour and ticket details are at CelebrateDogMan.com.

Ken Geist, VP and Publisher of Pilkey Publishing, said, "For more than four decades, Dav Pilkey has been an inspiring global ambassador for reading. Ten years of Dog Man is a celebration of an extraordinary publishing phenomenon and Dav's enduring influence for kids everywhere to become a reader, an artist, and a force for good."

Dog Man follows the "Supa Buddies", the half-dog, half-man hero, the optimistic kitten Li'l Petey, and the artistic robot 80-HD, through slapstick stories of empathy, kindness, forgiveness, and self-acceptance. Pilkey's own path to the series is well known: diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD in second grade, he began creating comics in the school hallway that eventually grew into Captain Underpants, with more than 90 million copies in print, and later Dog Man. His Cat Kid Comic Club spin-off has sold more than 12 million copies.

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