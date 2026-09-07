Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 9/11, Agent, Alan Gratz, graphic novel, ground zero, scholastic, syd Fini

Scholastic To Publish Kids 9/11 Comic, Ground Zero, Next September

Scholastic Graphix are to publish the middle grade 9/11 comic book adaptation of Ground Zero, *next* September

Article Summary Scholastic Graphix will publish Ground Zero: The Graphic Novel in September 2027, bringing a 9/11 story to comics.

Alan Gratz’s bestselling 9/11 novel is being adapted by Syd Fini for middle-grade readers through Scholastic Graphix.

Ground Zero follows Brandon in the World Trade Center on 9/11 and Reshmina in Afghanistan years later.

The 9/11 graphic novel adaptation aims to expand Gratz’s classroom reach with vivid historical storytelling.

Ground Zero: The Graphic Novel is an adaptation of Alan Gratz's 2021 middle-grade novel by Syd Fini, and world rights have been sold to Scholastic's Graphix, edited by Aimee Friedman, for publication in September 2027, for the 21st anniversary of 9/11. Of course, the 20th anniversary is upon us this week. Originally published by Scholastic for the twentieth anniversary in 2021, Ground Zero was an instant New York Times bestseller, remains Amazon's #1 Best Seller in Children's Middle East Books and received the following accolades.

A Junior Library Guild Selection

Golden Sower Award, 2014-2015 Winner Nebraska

Isinglass Teen Read Award, 2014-2015 Winner New Hampshire

Pennsylvania Young Readers' Choice Award, 2014-2015 Winner

Junior Book Award, 2015-2016 Winner South Carolina

Grand Canyon Reader Award, 2015-2016 Winner Arizona

Truman Readers Award, 2015-2016 Winner Missouri

Reader's Choice Awards, Winner 2015-2016 Virginia

Volunteer State Book Award Winner, 2015-2016 Tennessee

The original novel is described thus:

"Acclaimed storyteller Alan Gratz (Refugee) delivers a pulse-pounding and unforgettable take on history and hope, revenge and fear — and the stunning links between the past and present. September 11, 2001, New York City: Brandon is visiting his dad at work, on the 107th floor of the World Trade Center. Out of nowhere, an airplane slams into the tower, creating a fiery nightmare of terror and confusion. And Brandon is in the middle of it all. Can he survive — and escape? September 11, 2019, Afghanistan: Reshmina has grown up in the shadow of war, but she dreams of peace and progress. When a battle erupts in her village, Reshmina stumbles upon a wounded American soldier named Taz. Should she help Taz — and put herself and her family in mortal danger? Two kids. One devastating day. Nothing will ever be the same."

Adapting the novel into graphic novel form offers clear visual opportunities to contrast the setting of Lower Manhattan in 2001 with more contemporary Afghanistan. Alan Gratz has built a substantial reputation in middle-grade literature for tackling difficult historical and contemporary subjects with clarity and accessibility. Titles such as Refugee and Grenade, as well as Ground Zero itself, have found wide readership among students and educators, often used in classrooms to introduce complex events through the eyes of young characters. Bringing Ground Zero to Graphix extends that reach into the comics format, where visual storytelling can make the dual narratives even more immediate. Scholastic Graphix has a strong track record with both original graphic novels and adaptations that address serious themes. Under the broader Scholastic umbrella, the imprint has helped normalise comics as a vehicle for historical fiction, social issues, and emotionally resonant middle-grade stories.

Agents Holly Root of Root Literary represented Alan Gratz, while Alex Gehringer of the Bright Agency represented Syd Fini in negotiating the deal.

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