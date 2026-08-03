Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Christopher Cantwell, FOC, Red Shirts

SCOOP: Christopher Cantwell Gets A Fictional Red Shirt Star Trek Death

SCOOP: Lanterns writer Christopher Cantwell gets a fictional Red Shirt Star Trek death next month...

Article Summary Christopher Cantwell gets a brutal fictional red shirt death in Star Trek: Red Shirts - Ghost Of The 21st Century #2.

Gerry Duggan and Scott Buoncristiano kill off a character named Christopher Cantwell in an exclusive preview.

The new Star Trek: Red Shirts issue hits FOC today, with Cantwell fans getting a darkly comic inside joke.

Bleeding Cool reports Christopher Cantwell may not be the only familiar name to die in IDW’s latest Red Shirts run.

The pre-order FOC deadline for Star Trek: Red Shirts – Ghost Of The 21st Century #2 is today, and there may be something extra in it for fans of comics writer Christopher Cantwell.

He wrote the previous Red Shirts series, the second season of the upcoming HBO Show Lanterns (in case that helps out SEO), and the upcoming Star Trek comics relaunch at IDW, but he isn't writing this Star Trek comic in question. Because writer Gerry Duggan and artist Scott Buoncristiano know him well. And they are killing off a character named Christopher Cantwell in the comic… in the most brutal fashion possible. Here's a sneak peek, exclusive to Bleeding Cool.

Well, the comic isn't called Red Shirts for nothing. The original TV series, or rather its later re-examination in US pop culture, named the classic trope of expendable, usually unnamed minor characters, in Star Trek, most often security officers or engineers, who wear red Starfleet uniforms and frequently die early in an episode. Security officers in red were regularly sent on away missions with the main cast. They were the ones most likely to be the first casualties, vaporised by aliens, eaten by monsters, killed by traps, or otherwise eliminated, to raise the stakes and show the danger without risking the regular stars. It has been parodied and referenced in many works, including the film Galaxy Quest, John Scalzi's novel Redshirts, video games, and other media. Star Trek: Lower Decks even features a tongue-in-cheek "Redshirts" club of ambitious ensigns and plays with the idea. And now we have the second comic book series, with the second issue up for FOC today and including the creator of the previous series dying as a "redshirt"…. and Bleeding Cool understands that he won't be the only familiar face to die in this series… there's one that even more people are going to know as well…

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS – GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #2

Writer Gerry Duggan

Artist Scott Buoncristiano

Harry Deubert wasn't always an "upstanding" member of the Federation. Once upon a time, he was a thief. And a damn good one. Today, he's a haunted man, spiraling—and all it takes is one good drink and the ripped-open body of his buddy, stuffed with contraband, for him to decide his life as an indentured servant to Section Null is over. He's gonna blow whatever this cadaver conspiracy is wide open. Step one? Confronting Chief Officer Miller. $4.99 Pre-orders due August 3 On sale September 9

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS—GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #2

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN ART: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

Harry Deubert wasn't always an "upstanding" member of the Federation. Once upon a time, he was a thief. And a damn good one. Today, he's a haunted man, spiraling—and all it takes is one good drink and the ripped-open body of his buddy, stuffed with contraband, for him to decide his life as an indentured servant to Section Null is over.

He's gonna blow whatever this cadaver conspiracy is wide open. Step one? Confronting Chief Officer Miller.

Covers Offered: A (Shehan), B (Ward), 1:10 (Escorza Brothers)

32 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403550600211

STAR TREK (2026) #1

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL ART: DENNIS MENHEERE

COVER A: DENNIS MENHEERE

Their mission is new. Their legacy is not.

From the pen of fan-favorite writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant, Star Trek: Red Shirts) and the brush of psychedelic standout Dennis Menheere (Etheres, Little Nightmares) comes the launch of an all-new flagship…and this time, we're busting out of the four quadrants.

The Enterprise-G is on a desperate mission beyond the known Galaxy to relocate the dying Avuran people when its crew finds a perfect new home in a region of unknown space called the Epsilon Corridor. Three pristine Class-M worlds—the Trinity—await the refugees. No signs of civilization. No detectable threats. A colonist's dream. But the dream fractures fast.

When Captain Seven of Nine and her divided, fast-tracked crew begin exploring the Trinity, they uncover disturbing contradictions: vanished structures, inexplicable artifacts, time skips, and evidence of a presence Starfleet's century-old probes never detected. Each world houses a different ecosystem, different physics problems, and different secrets—as if they've been curated…or quarantined. But from who? Or what?

The first arc of Star Trek delivers a prestige, mystery-driven, high-stakes psychological thriller of an opening salvo—new worlds, new species, new existential threats—anchored by Seven, Jack, and Crash La Forge fighting to keep the mission together as the Galaxy's oldest ghosts awaken.

Covers Offered: A (Menheere), B (Photo Variant), C Foil (Farro), D (Horvath), E (Sketch Variant), 1:15 (Grummett), 1:25 (J. Gonzo), 1:50 (Quinones), 1:75 (Menheere Full Art)

44 Pages • $4.99 • SEPTEMBER 2026 UPC 82771403588900111

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