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SCOOP: DC Comics Official Full February 2027 Solicits & Solicitations

DC Comics Official Full February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations with Absolute, Next Level, Vertigo, Elseworlds, facsimile and more

Article Summary DC Comics Official Full February 2027 Solicits & Solicitations unveil Absolute Justice #1, the first Absolute Universe event.

February 2027 launches DC Next Level with Static #1, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1, and Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1.

Batman: Reign of Assassins #1, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong III #1, and Fanatic/Dreambound #1 lead major debuts.

Full DC February 2027 solicits also spotlight Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, facsimile editions, and collected editions.

DC Comics Official Full February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations headline the first Absolute Universe event Absolute Justice #1 by Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra, Next Level launches Static #1 by Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodríguez, and Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1 by Steve Foxe and Riccardo Federici, plus Batman: Reign of Assassins #1 by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel, Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong III #1, Fanatic/Dreambound #1, and the full slate of Absolute, mainline, Vertigo-adjacent, and facsimile titles.

Absolute Justice #1

(W) Jason Aaron (A/C) Juan Ferreyra

Variant covers by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Kyuyong Eom, and Hayden Sherman | 1:25 by Rafael Albuquerque | 1:50 by Hayden Sherman | 1:100 by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau | Blank sketch | Glow-in-the-dark by Kyuyong Eom | Blind bag foil edition by various ($9.99)

The Absolute Universe was born in the image of Darkseid—and it is a pure expression of his vision. But something has changed. The arrival of the "superheroes" has unleashed a dangerous infection…the disease of hope. And it is up to the Justice League, the cabal of billionaires and industrialists who are the true rulers of this world, to treat this disease. They will call upon their creator, and he will send them his angels, who come with one message for us all: abandon all hope. In the face of a threat that seeks to undo everything they've accomplished, the solitary heroes of the Absolute Universe must join together for the very first time and go to war against the forces of creation itself! From the blockbuster creative team of Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra comes an event series that will change the Absolute Universe forever…with no tie-in issues, no crossovers, and no mercy shown!

Note: Solicited early with FOC of 1/11/27.

40 pages • $5.99 • On Sale April 7, 2027

Absolute Batman #27

(W) Scott Snyder (A/C) Nick Dragotta

Variant covers by Dike Ruan, Gabriele Dell'Otto, and Felipe Massafera | Foil by Nick Dragotta | 1:25 by Al Gofa

After the incredible cliffhanger in issue #25, superstars Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta pick up where we left off…and you won't believe what else is in store. [Story arc title redacted] starts here!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Absolute Wonder Woman #29

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Cover by Hayden Sherman

Variant covers by Terry Dodson, Jonboy Meyers, and Jay Anacleto

Psycho has thought of nothing but Wonder Woman since she first appeared in the skies over Gateway City. When the perfect weapon appeared in the sky, he took it and tamed it, like he tamed his famous wife, and now…well, now he has Wonder Woman too. But can he hold her? Break her? He'll destroy everything to try!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Absolute Green Arrow #7

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/C) Rafael Albuquerque

Variants by Derrick Chew, Jeff Spokes, and Björn Barends | 1:25 by Carmine Di Giandomenico

It's killer hunting killer, as a new mysterious murderer stalks a polarized Star City—Absolute Anarky, who's inspired by the Green Arrow—but feels he needs to go farther. Anarky targets more than just billionaires, but also the institutions that empower them…and sees any adult over 30 as acceptable collateral damage. But nothing is what it seems as the Green Arrow goes from predator to prey and is forced to confront the one thing he truly fears… "Anarky Is Order," Chapter 1!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Absolute Superman #28

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mirko Colak and Rafa Sandoval

Cover by Rafa Sandoval

Variant covers by Chuma Hill, Marcio Takara, and Alex Maleev

Was Superman not the only survivor of the destruction of Krypton? The answer hides within an otherworldly realm known as the Phantom Zone. But such secrets are fiercely protected by the devastating power of the Eradicator! The furious ghosts of Krypton haunt Kal-El!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Absolute Flash #24

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/C) Nick Robles

Variant covers by Homare, Eric Canete, and Tony Daniel

The race is on as Wally returns to Still Point in search of his father. But what he finds in this twisted dimension may be the end of the young speedster! Wally returns to the Still Point!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Absolute Green Lantern #23

(W) Al Ewing (A/C) Jahnoy Lindsay

Variant covers by Martin Simmonds, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Ben Oliver

Jo's battle with Obsidian over Evergreen gets interrupted by an unexpected assailant hell bent on taking her power for Carol Ferris and Hammond Industries. Jo Mullein is under the scope of Deadshot, and he never misses a target.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Static #1

(W) Cody Ziglar (A/C) Diego Olortegui

Variant covers by Sanford Greene and Tokitokoro | Next Level variant by Javier Rodríguez | 1:25 by Bruno Redondo | Foil by Sanford Greene ($6.99) | Blank sketch | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Nikolas Draper-Ivey

Virgil Hawkins thought his days of being Static were over. After superheroes were outlawed in Dakota City, Virgil focused on college, attempting to build a new life for himself, and keeping his powers hidden. Now, after a fateful encounter with a mysterious messenger from the future and an offer to join the Titans, Virgil finally has a second chance to be the superhero he was always destined to be—but Static's return has pushed tensions in the city to a boiling point! As a group of young super-powered extremists clash with the authoritarian regime restricting Bang Baby activity in Dakota, Static finds himself in the middle of the action! Does Virgil still have what it takes to protect his city? Can he deal with the consequences of leading a double life? Can he bury the hatchet with past allies? Rising stars Cody Ziglar and Diego Olortegui push Virgil Hawkins to the next level!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Batman: Shadow of the Bat #1

(W) Deniz Camp (A/C) Javier Rodríguez

Variant covers by Jorge Jiménez and Chris Samnee | Next Level variant by Javier Rodríguez | 1:25 by Stipan Morian | Foil by Jorge Jiménez ($6.99)

No one knows exactly how it happened. Not what caused the explosion at an abandoned ACE Chemical plant. Not what's in the green cloud moving in the sky above. But within the quarantine zone, people are changed. Transformed, driven mad, affected in ways no one can predict. But one thing is certain: If there is any hope or anyone who can save them, it's Batman. The Eisner-nominated team behind Absolute Martian Manhunter reunites for a series that will send Batman into the darkest reaches of the human mind—but at what cost to his own? The next Batman classic starts now as a key component of DC's Next Level initiative!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground #1

(W) Steve Foxe (A/C) Riccardo Federici

Variant covers by Brian Bolland, Frank Cho, and Javi Fernández | Next Level variant by Javi Fernández | 1:25 by Mike Perkins | Foil by Riccardo Federici ($6.99) | Blank sketch

Levi Kamei, the Avatar of the Green known as Swamp Thing, has relocated to Detroit with his girlfriend in search of stability. But an ancient evil dwells in the shadows of Levi's new home city, permeating the soil and living within the foundations of its architecture. And now, it has been freed from its tomb, displacing the tormented spirits it had been feeding on for decades. Spirits that now need a new place to call home—like the verdant soil of Swamp Thing himself. Eisner-nominated writer Steve Foxe joins forces with visionary artist Riccardo Federici to bring readers the beautiful nightmare of Swamp Thing reborn as a walking graveyard. You are not ready.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Legion of Super-Heroes #6

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Martín Morazzo

Cover by Hayden Sherman

Three-part connecting variants by Mark Spears

To escape the Persuaders, Brainiac 1 of 5 returns to New Colu with Lightning Lad and matter-eating sidekick, Tenzil. Back on his homeworld, the super intelligent Legionnaire must confront his past and his relationship with the other Brainiacs and answer the question "What makes him the universe's greatest Detective?!" Can the Legion help him liberate New Colu from the tyrant C.O.M.P.U.T.O.?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Teen Titans #6

(W) Kyle Higgins (A/C) Daniele Di Nicuolo

Variant covers by Javi Fernández, Gleb Melnikov, and Chris Wildgoose

After a call for help in their Relay server, the Teen Titans head to Japan! Now, with the help of Flatline, the kids will embark on their first real mission as a team. But can they all trust her? Or will Red Hood need to do some undercover work of his own to find out the real truth behind the team's latest recruit?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

The Doom Patrol #6

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A/C) Niko Henrichon

Variant covers by Jason Shawn Alexander, Carmine Di Giandomenico, and Mike Perkins

The Doom Patrol has been menaced by several villains of its past—Warp, Phobia, Dr. Tyme, and General Immortus—but now, with the entire Brotherhood of Evil at their doorstep, its sinister plan to destroy the Doom Patrol is fully revealed.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Jonah Hex & the Shadow of Death #5

(W/A/C) Michael Walsh

Variant covers by Kevin Nowlan, Álvaro Martínez Bueno, and Jorge Fornés

The gunslinger has risen once more. As ancient forces begin to push Jonah Hex toward his destiny, the last stand to rescue Annie begins. Ashecott is burning—and when the flames die, who will still be standing among the ashes?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

The Demon #5

(W/A/C) James Harren

Variant covers by Javier Rodríguez, Matías Bergara, and Mike Hawthorne

Jason Blood's journey to Castle Branek has been a harrowing one, but as he lands on its doorstep, the memories of his past come flooding back. The tragedy of Jason's early life is revealed!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Zatanna #11

(W/A/C) Jamal Campbell

Art by Jamal Campbell and Edwin Galmon

Variant covers by Chris Samnee, Fan Yang, and Rossi Gifford | Heartbreak variant by Tula Lotay

Through the Nacreous Palace's trial, Zatanna's vision after the events of DC K.O. and her motivation for becoming the Prime Magus are revealed as she attempts to fight her way out and prove her innocence. Could the Collective Unconscious hold the truth behind Zatanna's ascent to power? Will the palace's custodians forgive her for what they are about to find out?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

The Fury of Firestorm #11

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Rafael de Latorre and Jeff Lemire

Cover by Rafael de Latorre

Variant covers by Kyuyong Eom and Al Gofa

Jason Rusch's life is turned upside down when several foes of Firestorm come knocking on his door! Will he come out of heroic retirement, or will the beautiful life he built be shattered?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Barbara Gordon: Breakout #10

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan

Cover by Jorge Fornés

Variant covers by Taurin Clarke and Francesco Tomaselli

Barbara Gordon entered Supermax to save inmates from an unknown killer. But after last issue's shocking revelations, she may have doomed everyone within the prison's walls. With the clock counting down, can she stop the bloodbath before it begins? Or has her quest to rescue some of the prisoners doomed them all?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Lobo #12

(W) Skottie Young (A/C) Jorge Corona

Variant covers by Julian Totino Tedesco, Marcio Takara, Montos

Lobo and the eX-Lobos face off against the one who killed Lobo…again. Or, again again? He's died a lot. Will any of them survive? Will Kzzt and the Omega Corp get the ratings they were after? Stay tuned!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Deathstroke: The Terminator #12

(W) Tony Fleecs (A/C) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Variant covers by Frank Cho and Damion Scott

Shazam! As Slade leads a cartel convoy into the desert, he finds himself face-to-face with Captain Marvel himself. Can the former contract killer control himself long enough to make it past the righteous hero? Or will he blow his cover and the whole operation?!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Batwoman #12

(W) Greg Rucka (A/C) DaNi

Variant covers by Stjepan Šejić and Mike Del Mundo

As Kate and Alya take their relationship to the next level, their enemies are likewise escalating. But passions on both sides may lead to an entirely different kind of encounter than the romantic, and the stakes for Batwoman and Featherweight—and those around them—quickly become life and death.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Batman: Reign of Assassins #1

(W) John Ridley (A/C) Olivier Coipel

Variant covers by Dan Mora, Kyuyong Eom and Travis Charest | Foil by Olivier Coipel ($7.99)

Superstar comic book icons John Ridley and Olivier Coipel reunite to deliver the breathtaking next chapter in the saga of Jace Fox. When mysterious and dangerous forces from Jace's past converge on his present, Jace turns to Katana and none other than the Dark Knight himself, Gotham City's own Batman, for a globe-spanning team-up the likes of which have never been seen before! Discover firsthand when Batman teams up with…Batman! You won't want to miss a moment of this epic story!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Nightwing #147

(W) Dan Watters (A) David Lapham

Cover by Jorge Fornés

Variant covers by Santa Fung and Dan Mora | Heartbreak variant by Becky Cloonan

There's a new hero in town…or more like an antihero. Armed with a stolen arsenal and a dangerous idea of what justice looks like, Vigilante is taking the law into his own hands. But when Nightwing gets involved, this all-new Vigilante may have finally met his match.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Batman #18

(W) Matt Fraction (A/C) Jorge Jiménez

Variant covers by Dustin Nguyen, Jim Cheung, and Becky Cloonan | 1:25 by David Aja | Foil by Jorge Jiménez ($7.99) | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Ken Lashley | Heartbreak by Frank Cho

The Clown Prince of Crime's life hangs in the balance when one of his victims decides to take the law into his own hands. As Arkham Towers goes into lockdown, the Caped Crusader must race a madman with a bomb to save his archrival…and Dr. Annika Zeller! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their celebrated run on the Caped Crusader with death, destruction, and detective action.

40 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Batgirl #28

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa

Cover by David Talaski

Variant by Werther Dell'Edera

Lady Shiva has one final test for Batgirl from beyond the grave, and it's a fight to the finish! Some of the greatest fighters in the DC Universe have been summoned to compete in a tournament until there's only one left standing. Who will Cassandra face in the first round? And does she have what it takes to become the greatest fighter of them all?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Catwoman #96

(W) Torunn Grønbekk (A) Davide Gianfelice

Cover by Seba Fiumara

Variant covers by Marcio Takara, Yona, and Chloe Brailsford

With the unexpected events of the previous night concluded, Catwoman decides to continue forward on her collision course with her unexpected rival, Aldo Falcone. But that's not all she has to contend with…there's a certain sliver of a meteor that's burning a hole in her pocket, and there's only one person she trusts with it! Wonder who that could be…

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Poison Ivy #52

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Pius Bak

Cover by Jessica Fong

Variant covers by Noobovich, Kyuyong Eom, and Manny Vincent Carbonilla | Foil by Davi Go ($6.99) | Heartbreak by Mirka Andolfo

Pamela Isley's assassination plot takes an unexpected turn when her synthetic pheromones go out of control during what was supposed to be a simple mission. Now everyone around her is being consumed with a furious hunger for each other, making her escape impossible. Can she leave the premises before all hell (albeit a pretty sexy hell) breaks loose?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Harley Quinn #71

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Lukas Ketner

Cover by David Nakayama

Variant covers by Yona, Nimit Malavia, and Khary Randolph

As we all know, the only thing that sucks worse than having two terrible new roommates is being haunted by the childhood memory of your terrible bat mitzvah that no one attended 'cause you were so uncool. Well, I got enough problems without holding on to this lingering shame! Do over! It's adult bat mitzvah time, and I'm pulling out all the stops! Everyone's invited, and I got the perfect theme—Batman! It'll be a bat mitzvah!! Get it? Bat like Batman. Anyway, he's totally gonna be there, and you better be too! Get off your buns and demand 71 copies of Harley Quinn #71 from yer local comic book store! Go on! Get!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Detective Comics #1118

(W) Tom Taylor (A/C) Mikel Janín

Variant covers by Francis Manapul and Carlo Pagulayan

As Batman continues his mission to clear Clark Kent's name in a grisly murder case, the Dark Knight Detective is presented with an impossible choice. Could this be the end of the World's Finest? Taylor and Janín's mystery epic turns up the heat—and you don't want to miss it!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Gangs of Gotham #4

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson

Cover by Ariel Olivetti

Variant covers by Martin Simmonds and Tula Lotay

Poor, poor Arlo. Everyone's favorite-to-bully muggo finds himself thrust into a premier spot in Anarky and Clu's plans for the East End of Gotham City. Too bad that means being sent on a life-or-death mission to infiltrate the deadly Leo Street Gang and discover where they've stashed their rumored nest egg. Meanwhile, can Anarky put that big mouth of his to work and keep the peace between the Street Demons, the Ramblers, and Holly's House long enough for everyone to get paid what they're owed? As alliances are tested, Jim Gordon makes a shocking discovery about the Street Demons!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Justice League Unlimited #28

(W) Mark Waid (A/C) Dan Mora

Variant covers by Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, and Kyuyong Eom | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Jahnoy Lindsay | Heartbreak by Joe Quinones

In order to save the Earth from Darkseid's coming threat, the League will have to move the battlefield to New Genesis, once home to the New Gods—now overrun with tens of thousands of deadly alien invaders serving an unknown master of incalculable power! With little hope of victory, the League has no choice but to wage war on a scale so vast, there will be losses that will change the DC Universe! Beginning a five-part epic war story!

40 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Wonder Woman #42

(W) Louise Simonson (A) Cian Tormey

Cover by Ryan Sook

Variant covers by Tokitokoro, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cian Tormey | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Alitha Martinez | Heartbreak by Ben Caldwell

Sergeant Steel has accepted the necessary evil of Granny Goodness and her Furies to help protect Washington, D.C., from the Amazons. The Amazon Safety Act is up for debate, and he'll stop at nothing to keep Wonder Woman and her sisters out of the United States for good! Can Wonder Woman convince Congress and the citizens that she comes in peace?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Green Lantern Corps #25

(W) Morgan Hampton (A) Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert

Wraparound cover by Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert

Variant covers by Ivan Reis, Mark Spears, and Nicoletta Baldari | Foil by Taurin Clarke ($6.99)

In this landmark 25th issue, Jo Mullein digs into an unsolved and ongoing galactic serial murder spree as the Lanterns settle into a new normal.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Green Lantern #44

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/C) Scott Godlewski

Variant covers by Francesco Tomaselli and Vincenzo Riccardi | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Denys Cowan

Learning the truth about the future, Kyle scrambles to find a way home, while Hal Jordan plans an escape from the depths of Oa. New and old friends are revealed as we discover the fate of the Green Lantern Corps!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Superman #47

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/C) Xermanico

Variant covers by Brett Bean, Jonboy Meyers, Tirso, and Ibrahim Moustafa | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Doug Braithwaite | Heartbreak by Gerald Parel

The Night Shift story arc concludes as Superman must stop the Green Lantern Corps from taking the Black Lantern Ring out of Metropolis. Marilyn Moonlight and Silver Banshee go deeper into Metropolis's hidden Dead Zone. Can they find the Cult Leader and free his zombie followers before the Dead Zone is cut off forever?! Also features a piece of the All-in Saga as the mysterious Pandora makes an appearance! Superman vs…the Green Lanterns?!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Action Comics #1107

(W) Mark Waid (A) Patricio Delpeche

Cover by Chris Brunner

Variant covers by Ryan Sook and David Lapham | Foil by Ramiro Garcia

From humble beginnings to the most brilliant criminal mind of our time, Lex Luthor has undergone a dramatic transformation in his early life…but the story is not yet over. In the dramatic conclusion of "Lex Luthor: Year One" witness the fall of a genius and the rise of a tyrant—and Superboy's life will never be the same again!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Superman Unlimited #22

(W) Dan Slott (A/C) Lucas Meyer

Variant covers by Nathan Szerdy and Rafael Pérez

Through the darkness, a Clark mirror! Tomorrow Man is hell-bent on saving his younger, alternate universe self from the clutches of the evil Earth-3…but now Daddy's home. The vile Ultra-Man has returned from the dead, and this twisted take on Superman will stop at nothing to make his world burn. Can either Jon Kent survive?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Supergirl #22

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Ig Guara

Cover by Sophie Campbell

Variant covers by Saowee, Stephanie Hans, and Megan Huang

After weeks of being the new Supergirl, Thundergirl feels like she's finally getting the hang of her new identity. But without Kara leading the Super Force, its members are starting to drift apart, and it's up to Thundergirl to work out how to bring them back together. In the process, though, she ends up making a new archenemy—Nuclear Girl! Meanwhile, Kara discovers the truth behind why Reactron wants her dead.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Emperor Aquaman #26

(W) Jeremy Adams (A/C) John Timms

Variant covers by Björn Barends and Dave Wilkins | Heartbreak by Leirix

Planet earth is a ghost town! After pushing back the great fire of creation, Emperor Aquaman has returned to a world plagued by lifelessness, with only one mission in mind: to return home. With the future in shambles and the planet dried to its core, all that stands in the light of Justice is the old man Aquaman…and he's ready to do battle. What sinister connection to Darkseid's forces stand in Arthur's way? Find out in "Desert World" part one!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

New Titans #44

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Bruno Abdias

Cover by Taurin Clarke

Variant covers by Ivan Talavera and Paris Alleyne | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Edwin Galmon

Dearest gentle reader, you are cordially invited to the wedding of His Royal Highness King Brion Markov. Mingle with world leaders, business magnates, and even the beloved Princess Tara Markov, who is expected to make her long-awaited return to Markovia! Following the reception, be sure to attend an exclusive auction of the world's most advanced weaponry, technology, and resources known to mankind and beyond. Discretion is assured. Please dress in your finest garb and RSVP at your earliest convenience.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

The Flash #42

(W) Ryan North (A/C) Gavin Guidry

Variant covers by Rafael Pérez and Michele Bandini | Black History Month: Static Team-Up by Taurin Clarke

The Flash has lost his powers, the Justice League has been magically transformed into animals, and all that stands between Ala Kazam and global destruction is a completely depowered Wally West. Good thing his wife Linda is friends with Jessica Cruz, so there is at least some hard light hope. But it'll take more than willpower to defeat Ala—it'll take the full effort of the Flash Family and then some if they want to survive. Also in this issue: a smooch! High-stakes action AND medium-stakes smooching! Few other comics offer such a combination; none include super-speed as part of the bargain.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #60

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrián Gutiérrez

Cover by Dan Mora

Variant covers by Adrián Gutiérrez and Raul Allen

Someone from the Bottle City of Kandor is unleashing devastating Kryptonian weapons on Earth, and it's up to the World's Finest team to stop them! No, not Batman and Superman—Nightwing and Flamebird!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong III #1

(W) Brian Buccellato (A/C) Christian Duce

Variant covers by Don Aguillo, Dan Mora, and Gerald Parel | 1:25 by Gabriel Hardman | Blank sketch

The Crime Syndicate has invaded DC's Prime Earth—and they haven't come alone. Ultraman, Superwoman, and Owlman unleash their own monstrous Titans, turning the world into a hunting ground where heroes and kaiju alike are forced into a brutal fight for survival. The Justice League must forge an impossible alliance with Godzilla and Kong before Earth-3's deadliest monsters reduce their world to ruin. When evil has its own "King of the Monsters," can even the world's greatest heroes survive the first strike?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Fanatic/Dreambound #1

(W) Grace Ellis and Sadie Wilson-Finley (A) Hannah Templer and Brandt&Stein

Covers by Hannah Templer and Brandt&Stein

Variant covers by Jamie McKelvie, Nimit Malavia, and Gretel Lusky

Jane McCall has found a story that makes her feel seen. A lonely, small-town army wife, Jane quickly becomes the first devoted fan of the romantasy webcomic Dreambound after a chance meeting with its writer Sadie Wilson-Finley. But as devotion grows into obsession—lines crossed, lived destroyed, all in the name of true fandom—will she be able to remember the difference between dreams and reality? Will you? The Eisner Award-winning team behind the Patricia Highsmith biocomic Flung Out of Space reunite for another shocking story you won't want to believe is true, a modern parasocial thriller that will have you biting at your knuckles with anxiety…and maybe even recognition.

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Hide Nor Hair #2

(W) Adam Smith (A/C) Bob Quinn

Variant by Marc Aspinall

For one glorious moment, things seemed to be going well for Mallory Headley. After years of crafting her magical creature masks for the movies in relative obscurity, she saw an opportunity to claim credit for her work on national television…and she took it. But actions have consequences, and she returns to find her trailer destroyed, her Baba Yaga and Koschei masks stolen, and her beloved Muck Man in tatters on the floor. Mallory tears through the streets of Chicago to hunt down who's responsible and rescue what's left of her family of masks. But she might not like what she finds when she follows the bloody trail to its end…

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Bleeding Hearts #12

(W) Deniz Camp (A/C) Stipan Morian

Variant by Jorge Corona

The Stalker has found his prey—Poke, Cara, and Rabbit—and after this, their lives and un-lives will never be the same! Don't miss the shocking climax of the series' first year!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Joker/Harley: Malicious Intent #1

(W) Kami Garcia (A) Mico Suayan and Jason Badower

Cover by Martin Simmonds

Variant covers by Jay Anacleto, Riley Rossmo, and Mico Suayan | Foil by Martin Simmonds

One year after defeating The Joker, Harley is still hunting serial killers—just not in the city she used to protect. She burned her association with the GCPD and Lt. Jim Gordon and now works with vigilantes to seek a very different kind of justice. But when Gotham headlines about a new series of grisly crime scenes lead to speculation that her nemesis is somehow escaping Arkham to continue his murder spree, she feels compelled to return. Jonathan Crane, former classmate and current head of Arkham Asylum, assures her that The Joker is securely locked in his cell…yet the women of Gotham are still being stalked by a killer who is using their corpses to make art. Unwilling to return to the police precinct and its regulations, Harley forms an alliance with unlikely conspirators Selina Kyle and Dinah Lance, and these women work to save the people of Gotham City.

48 pages • $6.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos #2

(W) Dan Watters (A/C) Kyle Hotz

Variant covers by Aaron Campbell and Chris Mooneyham

Lieutenants Jordan, Sinestro, and Kilowog regroup on a Green Lantern Corps friendly planet with the rest of their unit only to find themselves backed into a hellish, gore-filled corner. The wretched armadas of humanity rain fiery death down from above in the form of humanity's black ops unit, the Dark Knights—unyielding and brutal killers who utilize the most profane tactics to strike fear into alien hearts. Someone up there must really hate Hal Jordan!! Hal Jordan, exploding corpse bombs, hellish Batmen, aliens, living spaceships, and magnificent green gun-fueled violence await!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Superman: The Stranger #6

(W/A/C) Wes Craig

Variant covers by David Talaski, Nimit Malavia, and Toni Fejzula

Lex's war machine roars to life, and it's up to Superman to put a stop to his megalomaniacal plans! This Man of Tomorrow will have to move quickly in order to save the day!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Static #1 Facsimile Edition

(W) Dwayne McDuffie and Bob Washington (A) John Paul Leon

Cover by Denys Cowan

Super Powers Action Figure variant by Jason Geyer and Alex Saviuk ($4.99) | Foil by Denys Cowan ($6.99) | Blank sketch ($4.99)

Virgil Hawkins is a typical 15-year-old just trying to make it through high school. He has a loving family. He's quick with a comeback. He's really hoping the girl of his dreams might want to be more than friends. And (as long as he can keep his mom from finding out) he's also Dakota's coolest electro-magnetically-powered superhero—Static!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Secret Hearts #88 Facsimile Edition

Cover by John Romita

Art by Jay Scott Pike, Tony Abruzzo, Mike Sekowsky, John Romita, and Werner Roth

Super Powers variant ($4.99) | Foil by John Romita ($6.99) | "Crying Girl" Fashion Doll in Packaging variant by Jason Geyer ($4.99)

Fan the flames of love that burn in your secret heart! Lose yourself in four tumultuous tales of heartbreak, desire, and rapturous romance in this heartfelt valentine from the amorous artists of DC!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Action Comics #484 Facsimile Edition

(W) Cary Bates (A) Curt Swan

Cover by José Luis García-López

Foil by José Luis García-López ($6.99) | Blank sketch ($4.99)

Once upon a time, long ago on Earth-2, reporter Lois Lane walked down the aisle with Big Blue! When the villainous Wizard uses his magic to remove Superman from the world, he unknowingly leaves behind a Clark Kent with no memory of having ever been the Man of Steel. With no super-complications to keep them apart, Clark and Lois quickly fall in love and marry—but when Lois's investigation into Superman's disappearance leads right back to the man she loves, will it mean the end of their new life together?

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Black Lightning #1 Facsimile Edition

(W) Tony Isabella (A) Trevor von Eeden

Cover by Rich Buckler

Super Powers Action Figure variant by Jason Geyer and Alex Saviuk ($4.99) | Foil by Rich Buckler ($6.99) | Blank sketch ($4.99)

When Olympic athlete Jefferson Pierce returns to Metropolis to accept a position teaching at his old high school, he finds that the neighborhood he grew up in has been claimed by the drug-dealing criminal organization known as the 100. When the life of one of his students is claimed by the 100 in order to eliminate all hope of resistance, Jefferson decides to adopt a new identity to protect his school and find justice—as Black Lightning!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Watchmen #6 Facsimile Edition

(W) Alan Moore (A/C) Dave Gibbons

Foil by Dave Gibbons ($6.99) | Variant ($4.99)

Once, there was a quiet, vulnerable boy named Walter Kovacs. Later, there was a remorseless, brutally uncompromising vigilante named Rorschach. Now prison psychiatrist Dr. Malcolm Long will be told the dark series of events that led from one to the other in the words of the man himself and will have his own life forever changed. Learn the startling history of Rorschach!

32 pages • $3.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 4: Heretic

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Hayden Sherman and Dillon Snook

Cover by Hayden Sherman

Following her defeat and capture at the hands of Veronica Cale's nascent Suicide Squad, Diana finds herself trapped in the underworld for a month thanks to her deal with Hades. Her home destroyed, many of her friends dead, and her mother Circe abducted, Diana resolves to rescue her mother and rebuild. But her rage at the Gods working against her is not easily left behind. Returning to the surface world a month later, a still rageful Diana arrives in Area 41.X with more than justice on her mind. But after destroying the lab and hunting down Veronica Cale for answers, Diana finds herself instead dealing with more gods—Phobos and Deimos, the twin gods of fear. And then there is…whatever it is that her friend Barbara Minerva has become—for the Cheetah has arrived, and Wonder Woman's life will never be the same!

Hardcover 184 pages • $29.99 • Softcover 184 pages • $19.99 • On Sale April 13, 2027

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A/C) Fran Galán

Before he was Clayface, Basil Karlo was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood. And after breaking out of Arkham once again, he's ready to stage his comeback. There's just one problem: Someone has beaten him to it, and "Basil Karlo" is already a massive star! Infuriated his life has been taken over by an imposter, Clayface sets out for the West Coast to reveal the truth and retake his rightful place on the silver screen. But something ugly is brewing behind the scenes. Young women are vanishing without a trace, and a new supplement on the market is causing hideous transformations in its users. When Clayface finds himself at the center of it all, he sees his revenge quest dissolving into a Hollywood horror before his very eyes. Will Clayface reclaim his place among the stars, or will this curtain call be his last? Collects Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #1-6.

144 pages • $17.99 • On Sale April 6, 2027

End of Life: The Dumb and the Dying Vol. 2

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh

Cover by Gerald Parel

Eddie was a hitman for hire. Now he's a wanted man hiding out in the podunk town of his dying father, George. He's managed to avoid the Menagerie, the assassins' guild that wants him dead, but Eddie pisses people off wherever he goes, and now the town crime lord has kidnapped him! Even if he escapes, how's he going to explain things to Sophie, his childhood flame and father's nurse? How's he going to protect the town when the Menagerie makes its move? And how will he come to terms with the end of his father's life? George's time may be up, but Eddie's is ticking. When it all goes sideways, Eddie will face a decision that will send him down a new path of redemption. Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh continue the story of a man-child assassin with some grown-up problems. Collects End of Life #7-12.

168 pages • $17.99 • On Sale April 13, 2027

Batman '89 DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) Sam Hamm (A/C) Joe Quinones

Step back into the Gotham of Tim Burton's seminal Batman movies! Gotham becomes torn in two as citizens dressed as Batman and The Joker duke it out in the streets. As D.A. Harvey Dent tries to keep the city together, he targets the one problem tearing it apart: Batman! But what happens next has dark ramifications for not just the Dark Knight but also for Harvey himself. Bruce Wayne embarks on a crusade to better Gotham as both himself and the Batman, but a young new hero on the scene stands in his way, claiming his mission is shortsighted. Meanwhile, Harvey starts down a path leading to nothing but ruin. The fate of Gotham hangs in the balance as these two sides of the same coin do battle. But when the coin finally flips, on which side will it fall? Collects issues #1-6.

144 pages • $9.99 • On Sale August 3, 2027

John Constantine: Hellblazer: Dangerous Habits DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) Garth Ennis (A) William Simpson, Mike Hoffman, Steve Dillon, and others

Cover by Glenn Fabry

Decades of chain-smoking have taken their inevitable toll, and Constantine's tortured lungs have blossomed into malignancy. The diagnosis is clear and inescapable: terminal, inoperable cancer. The world's greatest magician has, at the most, two months left before his body gives up the ghost, and he knows exactly what will happen after that. The ruler of Hell has some very special plans for the soul of John Constantine—and eternity itself may not be enough time to undertake all of the tortures he is readying. Collects Hellblazer #41-50.

272 pages • $9.99 • On Sale April 13, 2027

Superman: Secret Identity Compact Comics Edition

(W) Kurt Busiek (A/C) Stuart Immonen

In this critically acclaimed work from writer Kurt Busiek and artist Stuart Immonen, an alternate "Clark Kent" encounters complications the real Superman never had to handle: a career, a wife, children—a real life. Despite his iconic name, Clark Kent from Picketsville, Kansas, is just a normal kid whose parents thought they were being clever. He can't fly, or see through walls, or shrug off speeding bullets—that is, until the day he can. And it's all much harder than it looks in the comics. Follow Clark across the decades as this man with powers tries to prove he can make the world a safer place without sacrificing everything. Collects Superman: Secret Identity #1-4.

$9.99 • On Sale July 6, 2027

The Nice House on the Lake DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) James Tynion IV (A/C) Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn't a chance to reconnect be…nice? Collects The Nice House on the Lake #1-6.

184 pages • $9.99 • On Sale July 27, 2027

DC Finest: Batman: A Lonely Place of Dying

(W) Alan Grant, Marv Wolfman, Grant Morrison, and others (A) Pat Broderick, Jim Aparo, Norm Breyfogle, Dave McKean, and others

Cover by George Pérez and Anthony Tollin

In the aftermath of Jason Todd's horrific death at the hands of The Joker, a grieving Bruce Wayne lashes out at the forces of darkness surrounding him—becoming ever more reckless in his crusade against crime and threatening to alienate the few allies he has left. Collects Batman #436-444, Detective Comics #604-609, The New Titans #60-61 and #65, Secret Origins #44, Secret Origins Special #1, and stories from Batman Villains Secret Files 2005 #1 and Christmas with the Super-Heroes #2, as well as Arkham Asylum.

664 pages • $39.99 • On Sale April 6, 2027

Batman: Death of the Family Compendium

(W) Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Gail Simone, and others (A) Greg Capullo, Jonathan Glapion, Tony S. Daniel, and others

Cover by Greg Capullo

After a year-long absence, The Joker makes a shocking return to Gotham City. Believing the Bat-Family has weakened his beloved Dark Knight, the Clown Prince of Crime enacts a plan to eliminate Batman's closest allies…by utilizing their most closely guarded secrets. Collects Batman #13-20; Batman Annual #2; Batman and Robin #13-17; Batgirl #13-19; Catwoman #13-14; Detective Comics #1-4, #12, and #14-17; Nightwing #13-17; Red Hood and the Outlaws #0 and #15-18; Suicide Squad #14-15; and Teen Titans #15-16, with pages from Detective Comics #12 and Red Hood and the Outlaws #14.

960 pages • $59.99 • On Sale March 30, 2027

Batman by Chip Zdarsky Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard, Matthew Rosenberg, and others (A) Jorge Jiménez, Mike Hawthorne, Tony S. Daniel, and others

Cover by Jorge Jiménez

Batman awakens from a coma to a peaceful Gotham City run by Catwoman, but not everything is as it seems. Batman must battle this new Gotham order while Zur-en-Arrh's rage simmers under his skin. Then there is The Joker and a returned Red Hood Gang… Collects Batman #137-150 and #153-157, Batman: Black & White #4, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Red Hood #1-2, Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Scorched Earth #1, and stories from Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1, Batman #151-152, Detective Comics #1027, and Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1.

1000 pages • $125.00 • On Sale April 27, 2027

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: A League for Justice

(W) Andy Diggle and Rob Williams (A/C) Leandro Fernández

The follow-up to the incredible Elseworlds saga Gotham by Gaslight: The Kryptonian Age introduces a steam-powered Justice League for the Gilded Age! While Batman, Superman, and a posse of strange new heroes might be able to handle Lex Luthor and his Kryptonite-fueled Metallo robot, they're going to need even more firepower to take on his new ally: General Zod! But something far more sinister—something hiding behind the very veil of our reality—is pulling Zod's strings. Can this newly-formed League join forces to save humanity? Collects Batman: Gotham by Gaslight: A League for Justice #1-6.

216 pages • $19.99 • On Sale March 23, 2027

Deathstroke: The Terminator by Marv Wolfman Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Marv Wolfman and others (A) Steve Erwin, Sergio Cariello, Octavio Cariello, and others

Cover by Scott McDaniel

In this conclusion of Marv Wolfman's celebrated run of DC's most complex villain, Slade Wilson searches the globe for his missing ex-wife, goes on the lam when he is framed for an attempted presidential assassination, and faces the consequences of his life as a mercenary for hire. This second and final omnibus collects Deathstroke, the Terminator #26-40, Deathstroke, the Hunted #0 and #41-47, Deathstroke #48-60, Deathstroke, the Terminator Annual #3-4, The New Titans #122, and The Darkstars #32.

1088 pages • $125.00 • On Sale April 20, 2027

Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps by Robert Venditti Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Robert Venditti and Joshua Williamson (A) Rafa Sandoval, Ethan Van Sciver, Brandon Peterson, and others

Cover by Rafa Sandoval

The will of Hal Jordan, Guy Gardner, John Stewart, and Kyle Rayner, and that of the entire Green Lantern Corps, is tested as they ally themselves with their old foes, the Sinestro Corps. Can the Lanterns survive this fragile peace? Collects Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #22-50, The Flash #33, Justice League #32-33, and a story from Green Lantern 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1.

784 pages • $100.00 • On Sale July 27, 2027

Red Hood and the Outlaws: The New 52 Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Scott Lobdell, Will Pfeifer, Tom King, and others (A) Denis Medri, R.B. Silva, Rafa Sandoval, and others

Cover by Ed Benes

A warrior princess. A weapons master. A resurrected Robin. Starfire, Arsenal, and Red Hood—the Outlaws—have come by their heroism the hard way. They've been beaten down, cast out, and even killed, but never underestimate them. Collects Deathstroke #16-17, DC Universe Presents #17-18, Detective Comics #47, Grayson #15, Gotham Academy #13, Red Hood and the Outlaws #28-40, Red Hood and the Outlaws Annual #2, Red Hood and the Outlaws: Futures End #1, Red Hood/Arsenal #1-13, Robin: Son of Batman #7, Robin War #1-2, Teen Titans #15, We Are Robin #7, and stories from Convergence: Titans #2 and Secret Origins #2 and #5.

1528 pages • $175.00 • On Sale July 27, 2027

Supergirl by Peter David Omnibus Vol. 1

(W) Peter David and others (A) Gary Frank, Leonard Kirk, Cam Smith, and others

Cover by Gary Frank and Cam Smith

New York Times bestselling author Peter David and Inkpot Award-winning artist Gary Frank present a bold new take on Supergirl that blends supernatural thrills with small-town drama. When the being posing as Supergirl called Matrix encounters a dying Linda Danvers, Matrix makes a heroic choice to fuse herself with Linda to save her life. In the aftermath of this decision, Linda now has all of Matrix's memories and powers and the responsibility of continuing Supergirl's mission of justice. This first of two volumes collects Peter David's acclaimed run from Showcase '96 #8, Supergirl #1-35, and Supergirl #1,000,000, plus other Supergirl tales.

1192 pages • $150.00 • On Sale April 6, 2027

Batman by Doug Moench Omnibus Vol. 1

(W) Doug Moench and Marv Wolfman (A) Don Newton, Gene Colan, Alfredo Alcala, Dick Giordano, and others

Cover by Walter Simonson

Dick Grayson may have left the Batcave, but crime never sleeps in Gotham City, which is why Bruce Wayne has elected to train Jason Todd to become the next Boy Wonder. Jason's arrival comes in the nick of time for the Dark Knight Detective as he takes on a serial killer named the Savage Skull and investigates a new wave of burglaries that are linked to a shadowy thief and the enigmatic Nocturna. This volume collects the first half of Moench's acclaimed pre-Crisis-era Batman run—featuring artwork by Don Newton, Gene Colan, Alfredo Alcala, and Dick Giordano—and includes Batman #360-381, Detective Comics #527-547, and The New Teen Titans #39.

928 pages • $125.00 • On Sale June 29, 2027

Absolute Top 10 (2027 Edition)

(W) Alan Moore (A/C) Gene Ha and Zander Cannon

Imagine a city where every citizen, from poorest slum-dweller to corporate honcho, has unusual powers and abilities—not to mention an alter ego and costume. Who could enforce the law in this town? Join the officers of the police precinct affectionately called Top 10, as they investigate everything from traffic accidents to treachery and face the greatest threat they've ever seen. Solving these crimes will lead to other worlds and deep into the city of Neopolis. From Alan Moore, the writer of Watchmen and V For Vendetta, and artists Gene Ha and Zander Cannon, the award-winning series TOP 10 is collected here in its entirety. Also included are the miniseries Smax and Top 10: The Forty-Niners, as well as character sketches, layouts, and other bonus material in this slipcase hardcover edition.

632 pages • $125.00 • On Sale July 27, 2027

Batman and the Mad Monk (2027 Edition)

(W/A/C) Matt Wagner

To solve an impossible case, Batman must infiltrate the fearsome organization called the Brotherhood, whose fanatical loyalty to their leader, the mysterious Monk, is ingrained in their very blood. But if Batman can't solve this mystery, the next victim may be the woman he loves. Eisner Award-winning creator Matt Wagner writes and draws this thrilling gothic tale of the early days of the Dark Knight, continuing the tale he began in his acclaimed miniseries Batman and the Monster Men.

144 pages • $17.99 • On Sale April 6, 2027

Black Canary and Zatanna: Bloodspell (2027 Edition)

(W) Paul Dini (A/C) Joe Quinones

Heroines, teammates, friends. Now, in this original graphic novel, two of the DC Universe's brightest stars join forces to combat a deadly new threat—a chilling supernatural foe that preys on their weaknesses and unleashes their awesome powers against each other. Two of comics' top talents, writer Paul Dini and artist Joe Quinones, bring two of the DC Universe's brightest stars together in this stunning tale of magic and mayhem.

144 pages • $17.99 • On Sale April 13, 2027

Batman: Heart of Hush (2027 Edition)

(W) Paul Dini (A) Dustin Nguyen and Derek Fridolfs

Cover by Dustin Nguyen

The man once known as Tommy Elliot has thirsted for vengeance against Bruce Wayne for nearly his entire life. Calling himself Hush, this brilliant archvillain has twice brought the Dark Knight to the edge of destruction using schemes as tangled and twisted as the bandages that hide his face. Superstar writer Paul Dini and artists Dustin Nguyen and Derek Fridolfs present a terrifying tale of one of Batman's greatest foes—exploding from the senses-shattering pages of Batman: R.I.P.!

144 pages • $17.99 • On Sale March 23, 2027

The Authority Vol. 3 Omnibus

(W) Keith Giffen, Grant Morrison, Garth Ennis, and others (A) Gene Ha, Lee Garbett, Chris Sprouse, and others

Cover by Dustin Nguyen

The Authority has been through many trials to remake the world in their image. Now, they contend with an incursion by the DC Universe's Captain Atom, a test of their own morality when stuck in an alternate reality, and a team-up of villains from the DC and Wildstorm Universes! Collects Captain Atom: Armageddon #1-9, Countdown Presents: The Search for Ray Palmer: Wildstorm #1, DC/Wildstorm: Dreamwar #1-6, Gen13 #8, Grifter and Midnighter #1-6, Midnighter #1-20, Midnighter: Armageddon #1, StormWatch: PHD #5, The Authority #1-12, and Wildstorm: Revelations #1-6.

1528 pages • $175.00 • On Sale September 3, 2027

House of Secrets: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2027 Edition)

(W) Michael L. Fleisher, Gerry Conway, Doug Moench, and others (A) Alfredo Alcala, Mike Sekowsky, Alex Niño, Sergio Aragonés, Nestor Redondo, and others

Cover by Ryan Sook

The House of Secrets #112-154 are painstakingly recolored, restored, and collected with period-appropriate paper in this handsome hardcover edition. This omnibus also includes the unpublished Patchwork Man story by Gerry Conway and Nestor Redondo, "Night of the Rat," as well as a foreword by the legendary artist Sergio Aragonés—and two brand-new Aragonés House of Secrets cartoons! Rediscover the classic spine-tingling tales of the Bronze Age of comics from some of the industry's greatest talents.

872 pages • $125.00 • On Sale April 27, 2027

Harley Quinn by Amanda Conner & Jimmy Palmiotti Vol. 2 (2027 Edition)

(W) Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Frank Tieri (A) John Timms, Neal Adams, Simon Bisley, Chad Hardin, Amanda Conner, and others

Cover by Amanda Conner

Former moll Harley Quinn moved to Coney Island to start a new Joker-free life for herself, but she's not doing it alone! As Harley settles into her new home, her squad keeps growing, including her bestie Poison Ivy, a building full of boardwalk freak-show tenants, and her stalker-turned-sidekick Red Tool. This second of three omnibus volumes includes Harley Quinn #17-30, DC Sneak Peek: Harley Quinn, Harley Quinn Road Trip Special #1, Harley Quinn: Be Careful What You Wish For Special Edition #1, Harley Quinn and Her Gang of Harleys #1-6, and Harley's Little Black Book #1-6.

864 pages • $100.00 • On Sale April 13, 2027

Sgt. Rock: Between Hell and a Hard Place (2027 Edition)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/C) Joe Kubert

In the midst of war, where men are trained to kill other men without remorse, and with no commanding officer to defer to, Sgt. Rock finds himself hunting down a murderer. For the sake of his company's future and his own moral code, Rock must uncover the truth no matter what the cost. Part war story, part murder mystery, Eisner Award-winning writer Brian Azzarello and living legend artist Joe Kubert have crafted a modern war graphic novel with all the flavor and resonance of Saving Private Ryan and HBO's Band of Brothers.

144 pages • $17.99 • On Sale March 30, 2027

Wonder Woman by George Pérez Omnibus Vol. 1 (2027 Edition)

(W) George Pérez and Len Wein (A) George Pérez and Bruce Patterson

Cover by George Pérez

More than four decades after making her debut in All-Star Comics #8, the World's Greatest Heroine was comprehensively reimagined in 1986 by legendary comics creator George Pérez—and this new incarnation of DC Comics' fabled Amazon Princess quickly rose to unprecedented levels of popular and critical acclaim. Collects Wonder Woman #1-24.

640 pages • $100.00 • On Sale April 6, 2027

Robin: Year One Deluxe Edition (2027 Edition)

(W) Chuck Dixon and Scott Beatty (A/C) Javier Pulido and Robert Campanella

After months of training to become Batman's crime-fighting partner, young orphan Dick Grayson is finally ready to take to the night as Robin. But this job requires more than just his fists. As he squares off against Mad Hatter, Mr. Freeze, and Two-Face for the first time, Dick grapples with the hard choices and sacrifices that come with the life of a masked hero. This deluxe edition collects the full Robin: Year One miniseries by Chuck Dixon, Scott Beatty, and Javier Pulido in hardcover for the first time, along with behind-the-scenes sketches and designs.

216 pages • $34.99 • On Sale April 27, 2027

The New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 4 (2027 Edition)

(W) Marv Wolfman (A) Eduardo Barreto, Stan Woch, José Luis García-López, and others

Cover by George Pérez

The original Teen Titans always stood in the shadows of their larger-than-life mentors—young heroes like Robin, Wonder Girl, and Kid Flash saw plenty of action, but it was Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Flash who ultimately called the shots. The New Teen Titans Omnibus Vol. 4 collects The New Teen Titans (Series 2) #10-31 with its first two annual issues and a story from Omega Men #34.

800 pages • $100.00 • On Sale April 20, 2027

Superman vs. Brainiac (2027 Edition)

(W) Joe Kelly, Roger Stern, Cary Bates, and others (A) Kano, Marlo Alquiza, Curt Swan, and others

Cover by Jesús Merino

Brainiac—the infamous android scourge of the galaxy. For years he's roamed the universe, abducting species, pilfering technology, and even uprooting entire cities. Although he's made countless enemies, no one has been able to challenge the technological marvel—until he meets Superman. Superman's greatest battles against Brainiac are collected in this volume featuring stories from Action Comics #242, #489-491, #544, #649, and #763; Superman #167; Superman's Girl Friend Lois Lane #17; Adventures of Superman #438; and Superman: Metropolis Secret Files #1.

186 pages • $19.99 • On Sale April 6, 2027

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