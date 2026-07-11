Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, brian ching, gotham, Gretel Lusky, Mariko Tamaki, matt fraction, poison ivy, steve lieber

SCOOP: Details For Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham #1

Details For Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham by Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki, Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber for October

Article Summary Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham #1 expands DC’s Bad Seeds event with six street-level stories set across Gotham.

Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki lead the one-shot, joined by Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber and more.

Poison Ivy’s superbloom plunges Gotham into darkness, forcing ordinary citizens to survive without the Bat-Family.

DC will release Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham #1 on October 7, 2026, with cover art by Javi Fernández.

During the Batman Bad Seeds event, we learned of a new comic launching for October from DC Comics, written by Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki called Streets of Gotham. Well, Bleeding Cool now has more of a scoop on what this is. Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham #1 will include artists Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber and more, telling six separate stories in and around Gotham during the events of Bad Seeds, as Poison Ivy has turned Gotham dark with her Superbloom. Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham #1 will be out on the 7th of October.

Batman: Bad Seeds: Streets Of Gotham #1

(W) Matt Fraction, Mariko Tamaki (A) Brian Ching, Gretel Lusky, Steve Lieber (CA) Javi Fernández

Six stories of survival from superstar writers Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki. Get a street-level look at what happens to the citizens of Gotham when a super-villain sets off a superbloom and plunges the city into darkness! As the chaos of Bad Seeds erupts across Gotham City and the Bat-Family races against daylight, the citizens of Gotham City must endure the threats of Poison Ivy's superbloom on their own. $5.99 /$6.99/$8.99 10/7/2026

"Gotham City event arriving in Q3 2026. Gotham City police commissioner Vandal Savage has declared war on the Bat-Family and flooded the streets with his private, para-militarized police army. Gotham's new mayor, Pamela Isley, deserted by her allies both political and arcane, is about to make a last-ditch power play that will leave all of Gotham decimated by daylight. These events converge in "BAD SEEDS", spanning a long, dark night in Gotham that threatens to turn the entire city into a primeval world of hostile plant life unlike anything on Earth for millennia, at a time when its greatest heroes are hunted and in hiding" – DC Comics

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