Posted in: Comics | Tagged: forbidden planet, frank miller

SCOOP: Frank Miller Signs At London's Forbidden Planet After 40 Years

Frank Miller returns to Forbidden Planet in London for a signing next month, his first time in forty years. Tickets go on sale tomorrow

Article Summary Frank Miller returns to Forbidden Planet London on 29 July 2026 for his first signing there in 40 years.

Tickets for the Frank Miller London signing go on sale tomorrow at 9.30am, with entry limited to ticket holders.

Frank Miller will sign only copies of Push the Wall, his new memoir and storytelling guide published on 16 July 2026.

After Forbidden Planet, Frank Miller appears live at the Royal Geographical Society in London on 30 July 2026.

I teased this earlier today in Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, but here's the confirmation. Forty years ago, Frank Miller signed at Forbidden Planet Megastore in London in September 1986 for the release of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Volumes 3 and 4. It was very much the Absolute Batman of its day. Now, in July 2026, Frank Miller is returning – even though the store has shuffled around the streets a couple of times since then – for a new signing alongside his appearance at the Royal Geographic Society in Kensington and the launch of his new combined memoir/how-to book Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling. And it is that which he will be signing on Wednesday, the 29th of July, from 5 to 6 pm. They will be selling tickets for the book, and to get it signed, Frank Miller will be signing nothing else. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9.30am; there is no point in trying to get anything signed without one, and they will only sell as many as people think Frank Miller can sign in an hour. And remember, he will be doing a live event at the next day. Here's the signing poster…

And here's the poster from that Frank Miller Forbidden Planet signing from forty years ago… you can see what they did there. They homaged themselves…

Here's the Live In Conversation event being held at the Royal Geographical Society the evening after the Forbidden Planet signing, where he talks about his book.

Frank Miller: Storyteller: Live in Conversation in London, Royal Geographical Society, 1 Kensington Gore, South Kensington, 7.30pm

The creator of The Dark Knight Returns and 300 joins us for a deep dive into his life and art, revealing the inspiration behind his iconic comics and his secrets of storytelling, with Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling.

And here's the book itself! I'#ve checked, I am not in the indicia…

Push the Wall: My Life, Writing, Drawing and the Art of Storytelling by Frank Miller – 16 July 2026

A masterclass in the art of storytelling from the creator of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Sin City, Frank Miller

YOU KNOW BATMAN. BUT DO YOU KNOW FRANK MILLER? In Push the Wall, Frank Miller chronicles the creation of his most iconic works such as Sin City, 300, Ronin, Daredevil, Wolverine and notably, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, which, alongside Batman: Year One served as the foundation for all Batman film and animated adaptations for the past forty years. Miller reveals how he got his first breaks, how he poured his own life into his darkly realistic characters, how he fought against comic book censorship of the early 1980s, and how he introduced manga-style storytelling to US readers decade before popular anime and manga began tiptoeing into pop culture. Miller transformed the way comics are told and this is how he did it. Push the Wall is a masterclass in the art of storytelling and an intimate look inside the mind and life of a creative genius. With over a dozen illustrations, chosen from seminal moments from Miller's art, and organised by the sixteen lessons that meant most to Miller, this reveals the man behind some of the most exciting stories of our age.

"[An] exuberant memoir. Gorgeously illustrated with panels from Miller's work and written in elegantly two-fisted prose, this is a wildly entertaining account that his fans will savour"

Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review

Publisher's Weekly, Starred Review "Praise for Frank Miller: 'The Michelangelo of our time'"

George Lucas

George Lucas "Probably the finest piece of comic art ever published"

Stephen King On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns

Stephen King On Batman: The Dark Knight Returns "Frank Miller doing his Daredevil magic … his weird, scary New York … made me want to write"

Colson Whitehead

Colson Whitehead "[Miller] changed the course of comics"

Rolling Stone

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