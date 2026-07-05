Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Elena Casagrande, g.i. joe, kyle higgins, skybound, Tomb raider

SCOOP: G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider Crossover In October 2026 From Image

SCOOP: We are getting a G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider crossover by Kyle Higgins and Elena Casagrande from Image Comics and Skybound

Article Summary G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider crossover launches from Image and Skybound in October 2026, pairing Lara Croft with the Joes.

Kyle Higgins writes and Elena Casagrande draws the new G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider comic, expected to be previewed at SDCC.

The crossover is separate from the Energon Universe, so don’t expect Transformers, Void Rivals, M.A.S.K. or Rom ties.

Lara Croft will tie into original G.I. Joe continuity instead.

There will be spoilers ahead for upcoming G.I. Joe comic books published by Hasbro, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. But up top, we do have the scoop that in October 2026, the publisher will launch a new G.I. Joe comic book series that crosses over with Tomb Raider. It will be written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Elena Casagrande. Expect to see this previewed at San Diego Comic-Con. But don't expect this to be another addition to the Energon Universe, which now includes Transformers, Void Rivals, M.A.S.K., and Rom.

And now a bigger spoiler image before we go further with new revelations. You have been warned.

Because this will involve the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero line of comic books that Skybound and Image continue to publish, and written by the man most associated with that continuity since the eighties, and the man most responsible for what we now know as G.I. Joe, Larry Hama. And it is the final page of this week's upcoming G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero that will see Lara Croft, the Tomb Raider, enter that continuity.

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 by Larry Hama, Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

CAN SCARLETT STOP SNAKE-EYES? Will Dr. Mindbender's master plan turn the Joes' closest friends into their deadliest enemies?

Tomb Raider is a long-running action-adventure franchise in which Lara Croft, an upper-class British archaeologist and treasure hunter, skilled with dual pistols, explores ancient tombs, solving puzzles, surviving traps, and battling enemies around the world. It began as a video game series in 1996 and expanded into films, comics, novels, and more. The first game, Tomb Raider, was developed by British studio Core Design and released in 1996, with Lara Croft voiced by Shelley Blond. It pioneered 3D third-person exploration, platforming, puzzle-solving, and combat in large, trap-filled environments. Later games shifted to Crystal Dynamics from 2006. The franchise is now owned by Embracer Group after previous ownership by Eidos and Square Enix. The first film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, was released in 2001; it had a sequel in 2003, a reboot in 2018 starring Alicia Vikander, and an animated series starring Hayley Atwell.

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