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SCOOP: G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider Crossover In October 2026 From Image

SCOOP: We are getting a G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider crossover by Kyle Higgins and Elena Casagrande from Image Comics and Skybound

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Article Summary

  • G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider crossover launches from Image and Skybound in October 2026, pairing Lara Croft with the Joes.
  • Kyle Higgins writes and Elena Casagrande draws the new G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider comic, expected to be previewed at SDCC.
  • The crossover is separate from the Energon Universe, so don’t expect Transformers, Void Rivals, M.A.S.K. or Rom ties.
  • Lara Croft will tie into original G.I. Joe continuity instead.

There will be spoilers ahead for upcoming G.I. Joe comic books published by Hasbro, Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics. But up top, we do have the scoop that in October 2026, the publisher will launch a new G.I. Joe comic book series that crosses over with Tomb Raider. It will be written by Kyle Higgins and drawn by Elena Casagrande. Expect to see this previewed at San Diego Comic-Con. But don't expect this to be another addition to the Energon Universe, which now includes Transformers, Void Rivals, M.A.S.K., and Rom.

SCOOP: G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider Comic Book In October 2026 From Image
G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider

And now a bigger spoiler image before we go further with new revelations. You have been warned.

 

How A New Giant-Size X-Men #1 Detail May Explain It All (XSpoilers)
Spoiler warning

Because this will involve the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero line of comic books that Skybound and Image continue to publish, and written by the man most associated with that continuity since the eighties, and the man most responsible for what we now know as G.I. Joe, Larry Hama. And it is the final page of this week's upcoming G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero that will see Lara Croft, the Tomb Raider, enter that continuity.

SCOOP: G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider Comic Book In October 2026 From Image
G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 by Larry Hama, Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #330 by Larry Hama, Paul Pelletier, Tony Kordos, Francesco Segala
CAN SCARLETT STOP SNAKE-EYES? Will Dr. Mindbender's master plan turn the Joes' closest friends into their deadliest enemies?

Tomb Raider is a long-running action-adventure franchise in which Lara Croft, an upper-class British archaeologist and treasure hunter, skilled with dual pistols, explores ancient tombs, solving puzzles, surviving traps, and battling enemies around the world. It began as a video game series in 1996 and expanded into films, comics, novels, and more. The first game, Tomb Raider, was developed by British studio Core Design and released in 1996, with Lara Croft voiced by Shelley Blond. It pioneered 3D third-person exploration, platforming, puzzle-solving, and combat in large, trap-filled environments. Later games shifted to Crystal Dynamics from 2006. The franchise is now owned by Embracer Group after previous ownership by Eidos and Square Enix. The first film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, starring Angelina Jolie, was released in 2001; it had a sequel in 2003, a reboot in 2018 starring Alicia Vikander, and an animated series starring Hayley Atwell.

SCOOP: G.I. Joe X Tomb Raider Comic Book In October 2026 From Image

 

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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