Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: crossover, event, godzilla

SCOOP: "Godzilla Vs. EVERYTHING!" Crossover Event From IDW In 2027

SCOOP: "Godzilla Vs. EVERYTHING!" Crossover Event from IDW Publishing in March 2027

Article Summary Godzilla VS Everything is set for March 2027 as IDW’s first Kai-Sei Era crossover event and Phase 1 grand finale.

The Horror of Godzilla and upcoming IDW comics are laying the groundwork for Godzilla VS Everything in 2027.

Godzilla #13 kicks off the buildup, with Jacen Braid uncovering his origin and a shocking Godzilla vs. America conflict.

Starship Godzilla: Invasion X and Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone expand the story ahead of Godzilla VS Everything.

Godzilla's Kai-Sei era at IDW is building up to its first-ever crossover event: Godzilla Vs EVERYTHING. As the chart-busting The Horror Of Godzilla reveals the origin of the Kai-Sei era, the next comics are all building up to the universe's first epic crossover for the grand finale to phase 1 of the Kai-Sei Era. And, as the title suggests, in 2027, it's Godzilla Vs EVERYTHING launching in March 2027.

Considering that in recent years he has gone up against the Justice League, the Marvel Universe, and even Sonic: The Hedgehog, that will be quite a claim. The buildup will begin to unfold in the pages of Godzilla #13, with an FOC of next weekend, as well as upcoming titles Godzilla: Revenge Of The Deadzone and Starship Godzilla: Invasion X.

Godzilla #13

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Hendry Prasetya

New story arc starts here! Godzilla is living inside the body of a teenage boy, G-Force operative Jacen Braid. Once, these two were mortal enemies…but now, they're beginning to see eye to eye. Piece by piece, Jacen is beginning to understand his origin—and the horrible role the United States government played in it. It's beginning to look like Jacen and Godzilla vs. America. Follow along with Nuki, Rumi, Incense, and Riviera as they try desperately to stop the monster they've created. $4.99 Oct 07, 2026

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Hendry Prasetya New story arc starts here! Godzilla is living inside the body of a teenage boy, G-Force operative Jacen Braid. Once, these two were mortal enemies…but now, they're beginning to see eye to eye. Piece by piece, Jacen is beginning to understand his origin—and the horrible role the United States government played in it. It's beginning to look like Jacen and Godzilla vs. America. Follow along with Nuki, Rumi, Incense, and Riviera as they try desperately to stop the monster they've created. $4.99 Oct 07, 2026 Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #1

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Oliver Ono

Starship Godzilla receives a massive upgrade as a galactic invasion begins!The crew of Starship Godzilla may have won their first battle against the Xiliens, but in doing so they've started the war. As they reckon with their actions, they find themselves in need of upgrades for their ship…with bounty-seeking M Space Hunter Nebula Aliens hot on their trail. Meanwhile, the Xiliens put together the final pieces for their new cosmic kaiju weapon… Join Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono in this five-issue follow-up to the fan-favorite Starship Godzilla series. $4.99 Oct 14, 2026

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Oliver Ono Starship Godzilla receives a massive upgrade as a galactic invasion begins!The crew of Starship Godzilla may have won their first battle against the Xiliens, but in doing so they've started the war. As they reckon with their actions, they find themselves in need of upgrades for their ship…with bounty-seeking M Space Hunter Nebula Aliens hot on their trail. Meanwhile, the Xiliens put together the final pieces for their new cosmic kaiju weapon… Join Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono in this five-issue follow-up to the fan-favorite Starship Godzilla series. $4.99 Oct 14, 2026 Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone #1

(W) Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan (A)Pablo Tunica

The Wanderer is held captive by G-Force!Far, far away from his home in the Deadzone, the Wanderer is a captive in New York City! As he's poked and prodded by a team of scientists, he'll fill in the gaps of his mysterious past…and learn of the government's true plans for the future of the Deadzone. Join Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Pablo Tunica as they return to the Deadzone in this five-issue miniseries! $4.99 Oct 28, 2026

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