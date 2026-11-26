Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: david marquez, kevin smith, Star Wars Marvel

SCOOP: Kevin Smith Planning Sequel To The Star Wars Marvel Crossover

Kevin Smith Already Planning Sequels To The Marvel Star Wars Crossover... the Empire Strikes Back 50th Anniversary Will Be Next

Article Summary Kevin Smith says Marvel and Lucasfilm tapped him for the first-ever Star Wars/Marvel crossover after years of asking.

Smith focused Hope Assembles on A New Hope, saying the original trilogy scope was too big to properly serve.

Kevin Smith is already eyeing a sequel to the Marvel Star Wars crossover tied to The Empire Strikes Back's 50th.

Smith hints Darth Vader and the Infinity Gauntlet could be key if Marvel and Lucasfilm greenlight the next chapter.

On a recent retailer call, writer/director/producer/bon vivant Kevin Smith still sounded slightly stunned a year after he got the phone call about the upcoming Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles, the six-issue comic book series he's writing, drawn by David Marquez. You can find more coverage of the Marvel/Star Wars crossover right here.

It began with Marvel editor Nick Lowe. "I'm going to honestly lay it at Nick's feet ultimately because Nick reached out to me," Kevin Smith said. "Nick reached out to me out of the blue and was like, 'Hey, man, would you rather write a Spider-Man story for this Earth-616 book we're doing?' And I was like, 'Oh my god, that'd be so much fun.'" That led to a Spider-Man and Hulk title pitched with Jordan White. The first pitch was rejected. "I pitched a story and was told like, 'Nah, that ain't good.' I was like, 'Well, THEN I GUESS I'M OUT.' But then my friend Andy McKelish, who I wrote that book with, was like, 'No man, don't walk away." While working on that, Nick Lowe asked about a Jay and Silent Bob book inside the Marvel universe. "It was while I was working on Jays of the Future Past that they were like, 'Would you be interested in speaking to the Lucasfilm people?"

The call came in December 2025 while Kevin Smith was doing comedy clubs in Colorado. "They had a brief pitch which was like, okay, for the first time in 50 years, Marvel has been asking Lucasfilm if they can cross the universes over in comics since the beginning, since we started doing comics with Marvel back in the day. They've always said no. But because the 50th anniversary is coming up in 2027, they're gonna let it happen. So they're looking for a writer, and they thought of you. And instantly I almost started crying because it's just nice to be thought of… When it came around, and they asked me, I was a) flabbergasted, b) flattered, but c) I was like, "Oh, I ain't missing this, man."

The parameters were tight. "The biggest parameter was that the Marvel characters are real. Star Wars is a movie they're familiar with." The original ask covered the whole trilogy. Kevin Smith narrowed it. "As a writer, right away, I was like, that's way too many characters. You can't service that many characters. So I pitched, since it's the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, maybe we just keep it to, you know, episode 4, and they were like, yeah, that's fair."

Because he has plans for what happens next. "Hopefully we get to do this again with The Empire Strikes Back…The thing that would make that inevitable, impossible not to do would be if fans come in and you all sell, you know, millions of copies of these and then we'll do it again if we get that right. I think we could pretty safely say…. I hope other Marvel writers for the next few years reference it as well, like, 'remember when that happened? Little throwaway comments would be nice.' "

Talking of the Rafael Albuquerque cover showing Darth Vader with the Infinity Gauntlet. Kevin Smith said, "Once I saw that image, I was like, 'Oh, that needs to happen… it will play an integral part in the 50th anniversary Empire Strikes Back recrossover." The fiftieth anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back will be in 2030… tick tock, tick tock…

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

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