Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: david marquez, FOC, kevin smith, Marvel X Star Wars

SCOOP: Star Wars/Marvel Crossover Gets A Midnight Release (Spoilers)

Official: the Star Wars/Marvel Crossover by Kevin Smith and David Marquez gets a Midnight release in comic stores on the 13th of January 2027

Article Summary Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 gets an official Midnight Release in comic stores on January 13, 2027.

Marvel and Kevin Smith are positioning the Star Wars/Marvel Midnight Release as a major event to drive fans to shops.

Retailers can read the full first issue before ordering, with the Final Order Cut-Off set for November 23.

Minor spoilers/teases include how Marvel and Star Wars characters bounce off each other

I learned tonight that Marvel Comics and Kevin Smith have confirmed to select comic book retailers that the upcoming Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles launch issue by Kevin Smith and David Marquez will be made a "midnight release" issue so that comic book stores that stay open late enough on Tuesday, the 12th of January, 2027, will be able to sell the comics the second the clock goes past 23:59 to 00:00.

And Kevin Smith, as well as being a movie writer, director, actor and comics writer, is also a comics retailer himself with the Secret Stash in New Jersey. And he is upping his numbers on his own comic book; he believes that this is the kind of comic that will get people who didn't even know they still made comics to seek out their local comic shop and go and buy the first meeting of Marvel characters and Star Wars. This is a Superman #75 moment, for people who may not know much about comics but know that Captain America has never fought Darth Vader before.

Retailers will also be able to read a full copy of the first issue before they order it, with the Final Order Cut-Off date on the 23rd of November. And no spoilers, but I have also been given the nod over a few things that might be worth looking out for… skip the paragraph the red between the covers if you want no spoilers at all, but these are more teases…

"Luke Skywalker and Peter Parker's relationship and journey is one to follow, as Peter Parker is a massive Star Wars fan and he knows how the story is meant to play out – and he might have to make that happen. Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel from New Jersey, is an even bigger fan than Spider-Man and will have the opportunity to prove it. And watch out for moments between Thanos and Han Solo. Oh, and there's also a thing about Doctor Doom and Darth Vader as frenemies…"

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1 by Kevin Smith, David Marquez

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time. $5.99 1/13/27

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