Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: king spawn, Matthew Rosenberg, spawn, thought bubble, todd mcfarlane

SCOOP: Matthew Rosenberg Officially Off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Already

SCOOP: Matthew Rosenberg is officially off Todd McFarlane's Spawn and King Spawn already

Article Summary Matthew Rosenberg confirms he is officially off Todd McFarlane's Spawn and King Spawn after a short 2026 run.

Rosenberg thanks Todd McFarlane, Image Comics, and Spawn fans, calling the chance to write Spawn an honor.

His run began with Spawn #375 and King Spawn #55, launching a new status quo after the Heaven and Hell reveal.

Current Spawn and King Spawn solicitations still list Matthew Rosenberg through February 2027, with no successor named yet.

I got the word at Thought Bubble this weekend, and after reaching out, Matthew Rosenberg confirmed the news to me that he is leaving the Spawn and King Spawn comic books from Todd McFarlane and Image Comics already. Matthew Rosenberg tells me, "It was an honor to play in the universe I've been a fan of since I was a child. I really appreciate all my fellow Spawn fans for being so welcoming. More than anything, I am grateful to Todd for being so kind and generous with his time and advice. I wouldn't be making comics today if it wasn't for Todd and Image so it means so much to me that he invited me into his world."

Earlier this year. the Spawn Universe underwent a seismic shift as the existence of Heaven, Hell, angels, demons, and everything in between moved from the realm of faith to established fact among Earth's population, Todd McFarlane hired writer Matthew Rosenberg of 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, We Can Never Go Home, to write Spawn and King Spawn as part of a creative overhaul for his line. Matthew Rosenberg began with a five-page story in Spawn #375 and then King Spawn #55 back in May 2026. Both books featured a one-year time jump that explored the fallout of the Heaven/Hell revelation. We even got a new Spawn. Matthew Rosenberg framed the dual assignment as "Spawn is gonna be our Superman title and King Spawn is our Batman title", as the main book leans more into the light, with Spawn trying to help people, while King Spawn dug deeper into the horror. The move was seen as something to prepare the line ahead of the publication of Spawn #400 in a couple of years.

But now, it's all change again. These are the current solicitations as published, all with Matthew Rosenberg as writer. When the change will arrive, and who will replace him, is still all up in the air… King Spawn #61 is out tomorrow; Spawn #381 is out in a couple of weeks.

KING SPAWN #61

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Eric Canete

When Spawn went underground, evil gained a foothold in New York City and brought pain and despair to its citizens. Now Spawn's returned… and he's ready to take back the city. But Spawn quickly learns he is no longer the Alpha, and the 400 teach him a lesson he will never forget: this is their world now. $3.99 11/18/2026

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Eric Canete When Spawn went underground, evil gained a foothold in New York City and brought pain and despair to its citizens. Now Spawn's returned… and he's ready to take back the city. But Spawn quickly learns he is no longer the Alpha, and the 400 teach him a lesson he will never forget: this is their world now. $3.99 11/18/2026 SPAWN #381

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia

Spawn has long lingered in the darkness, but now he must step into the light and help the world recover. Has he been gone for too long? Can Al Simmons still be a hero? $3.99 12/2/2026

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia Spawn has long lingered in the darkness, but now he must step into the light and help the world recover. Has he been gone for too long? Can Al Simmons still be a hero? $3.99 12/2/2026 KING SPAWN #62

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Danny Ingrassia

The love of Spawn's life has always been Wanda Blake. And now, with them finally together, Al is living a good life. But things are…off. Wanda is not exactly like she was. Something is horribly wrong. $3.99 1/20/2027

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Danny Ingrassia The love of Spawn's life has always been Wanda Blake. And now, with them finally together, Al is living a good life. But things are…off. Wanda is not exactly like she was. Something is horribly wrong. $3.99 1/20/2027 SPAWN #382

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia

Al Simmons stepped away from the world. He let it sink into the miasma of evil and corruption. He thought he was done. But no, he has been drawn back into the fight. Too many people rely on his protection, and too many new enemies have surfaced, intent on their desire to destroy humanity. $3.99 1/20/2027

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia Al Simmons stepped away from the world. He let it sink into the miasma of evil and corruption. He thought he was done. But no, he has been drawn back into the fight. Too many people rely on his protection, and too many new enemies have surfaced, intent on their desire to destroy humanity. $3.99 1/20/2027 KING SPAWN #63

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Danny Ingrassia

The 400. The Vampire Clans of New York. Cultists dressed up as Spawn himself. New York City has fallen. People are scared. Al Simmons has decided that it's time to take the city back! $3.99 2/3/2027

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik (CA) Danny Ingrassia The 400. The Vampire Clans of New York. Cultists dressed up as Spawn himself. New York City has fallen. People are scared. Al Simmons has decided that it's time to take the city back! $3.99 2/3/2027 SPAWN #383

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia

The fight for New York starts here. Hudson's visions have set the stage for Spawn ending the world. But this isn't the first time that Al Simmons has been blamed for such a catastrophe. And now that he knows the impetus of the disaster, he will go to hell and back to stop it! $3.99 2/17/2027

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!