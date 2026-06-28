Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Blood Cel, Brazen, Cargo, Energen, pulsar, Raptyr, rob liefeld, youngblood

SCOOP: Meet The Five New Youngblood Members From Giant-Size Youngblood

SCOOP: Meet the five new Youngblood members from the upcoming Giant-Size Youngblood, created by Rob Liefeld

Article Summary Giant-Size Youngblood #1 sets up the future of Youngblood with five new heroes debuting ahead of Youngblood #101.

Rob Liefeld confirms the new recruits become the core team line-up as Youngblood #101 launches this fall.

The five new members are revealed as Blood Cel: Cargo, Pulsar, Energen, Raptyr and Brazen.

The new 72-page Direct Market edition of Giant-Size Youngblood expands on the 2025 SDCC version and its cliffhanger.

Talking about the upcoming Giant-Size Youngblood published by Image Comics for San Diego Comic-Con week in July 2026, Rob Liefeld says that it is "chock full of signature moments that shape the future of the franchise! We reintroduce fan favourites The New Men, who were recently glimpsed in Youngblood #100. They will continue to play a key role in our titles from Youngblood to Badrock and beyond. But, most importantly, five all-new, never-before-seen characters emerge to aid Youngblood. These characters create the core of the new team line-up when Youngblood #101 returns this fall. Giant-Size Youngblood #1 is their official first appearance." But, of course, Giant-Size Youngblood #1 was published a year ago, for San Diego Comic-Con in July 2025. So we have some ideas…

The original cover shows Youngblood's Die-Hard and Cougar leading a team of newcomers. Let's call them…Shoulders, Spiky Hair, Flames and Blue Woman. While another cover also has some new figures with Die-Hard.

Let's go with Red Head, Blondie, Eagle, Gold Colossus and Brown Beast. Then there's also the ad for Youngblood #101 with Shaft and the folks from that second cover, too.

And since it's been out for a year, go on then, let's drop some names. These are the Blood Cel, Youngblood Plan B, called in to the island of Karcosa when things between Youngblood and The New Men go south. But the San Diego Comic-Con edition of Giant Size Youngblood #1 was 32 pages; the new Direct Market version is 72 pages. Which means you might get to see more of… Cargo, Pulsar, Energen, Raptyr and Brazen, rather than the cliffhanger it ended on… and who is who? Well…

So it looks like they will be going straight from Giant-Size Youngblood to Youngblood #101. And here are the properly-released preview images…

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